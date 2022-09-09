ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

wgxa.tv

Search warrant leads to gun and drug arrest in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is in jail after investigators from Bibb County's drug and gang units served a search warrant on Marigold Avenue. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that while serving the warrant, investigators found two handguns, approximately three pounds of pot, digital scales, and $2,500 in cash.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Man, woman arrested following raids of 2 Sandersville homes

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man and woman were arrested Tuesday after two homes were raided following a several months long investigation into illegal drug sales. 49-year-old Ernest Johnson Jr. of Sandersville is charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine, and 66-year-old Sandra Annette Butts of Sandersville is charged with two counts of sale of cocaine and one count of possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute.
SANDERSVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

Two teens charged in murder investigation of 17-year-old

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people have been charged in connection with the death of a 17-year-old that happened on Carlisle Avenue back in July. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators identified the two suspects connected to the murder of 17-year-old Tyreek Young and learned that they were already in jail for an unrelated stolen vehicle investigation.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb County deputies looking for shooting, carjacking suspect

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County investigators are looking for an armed robbery and carjacking suspect. According to deputies, 29-year-old Wesley Truvonta Mullins has been identified as the suspect in an aggravated assault on Churchill St. followed by the armed robbery of a vehicle on Vineville Ave. The incident was...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
Macon, GA
Macon, GA
13WMAZ

2 arrested, charged in Sandersville drug raid

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Two people in Sandersville have been arrested after a drug raid at two Washington County houses. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies along with the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force and GDC K-9 units raided two Sandersville homes Tuesday morning following a several months-long investigation into illegal drug sales.
SANDERSVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

16-year-old shot on Hollingsworth Rd in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault in the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road just before midnight on September 13, 2022. Deputies responded to the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road, regarding a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found an unresponsive 16-year-old male who...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

23-year-old shot and killed in Baldwin County Monday, man charged with murder

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed in Baldwin County on Monday, and a man is now charged with murder. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, Baldwin County deputies and officers with Milledgeville Police responded to Atrium Health Baldwin in reference to a female gunshot victim. The victim, 23-year-old Shani King, was later pronounced dead at the emergency room.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Man arrested in connection to July barber shop murder

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man has been arrested in connection to the death of 38-year-old Jimmy Lee Scott III, who was shot and killed in front of a barber shop on PioNono Avenue in late July. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says investigators identified 21-year-old Adolphus Dewayne Hughes...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect arrested in connection with Macon barbershop murder

MACON, Ga. - Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators and the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force have just arrested a man in connection to the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Jimmy Lee Scott III and the critical injury of his brother. The shooting took place at the Next Level...
MACON, GA
wgnsradio.com

Driver of Fatal Labor Day Crash Arrested

(MURFREESBORO) Remember the fatal one-vehicle crash that occurred around 1:00 o'clock Labor Day (9/5/2022) morning at the corner of East Clark and Tennessee Boulevard? Jamir Johnson, the driver of the vehicle, has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assault. The 24-year old Perry, Georgia...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgxa.tv

Perry's Economic Development Administrator arrested on DUI following wreck with motorcycle

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Administrator for Perry's Economic Development is facing multiple charges, including DUI, after a wreck on Sunday. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded to a wreck Sunday just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street near Keith Drive. According to investigators, the driver of a Ford C-Max, later identified as Ashley Hardin, of Perry, was driving along Main street. Troopers say Hardin turned left onto Keith Drive, traveling into the path of a motorcycle driven by Kiara Askew, also of Perry. Askew was seriously injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.
PERRY, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Jackson Police charge Forsyth woman with nine drug-related felonies

JACKSON — A Forsyth woman has been charged with numerous drug violations following an investigation by the Jackson Police Department. The JPD on Thursday, Sept. 8, served warrants on Tiffany Noel Jones, charging her with nine felonies — violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organization Act; theft by deception; fraudulently obtaining controlled substances; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute 2,320 vials of Ketamine, a Schedule II controlled substance; possession with the intent to distribute 19,424 tablets of Tramadol, a Schedule IV controlled substance; possession of 300 5mg tablets of Diazepam, a Schedule IV controlled substance; possession of 200 tablets of Lorazepam, a Schedule IV controlled substance; and possession of 200 10mg tablets of Diazepam, a Schedule IV controlled substance.
JACKSON, GA
13WMAZ

23-year-old woman shot and killed in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed in Baldwin County on Monday night, according to a release from the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a call from Atrium Health after a woman was brought into the hospital with a gunshot wound. Shani King...
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Authorities: Security guard shot in head during incident at Georgia bar

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A security guard is dead following a shooting at a Georgia bar. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident that killed 46-year-old Jermaine Stewart, of Macon. According to the BCSO, several people at the Rodeo Bar and Grill...
MACON, GA

