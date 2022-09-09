Effective: 2022-09-14 21:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 1245 PM EDT. Target Area: DeSoto The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Peace River At Bartow affecting Polk County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. For the Cypress Creek at SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek near Arcadia at SR 72...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, The access road to Hidden Acres is impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 11.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning and continue rising to 12.8 feet early Saturday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.8 feet on 08/30/1981. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Horse Creek Arcadia at SR 7 12.0 11.7 Wed 8 pm 12.1 12.4 12.8 12.7 12.2

