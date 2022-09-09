ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, DE

Family fun day to focus on emergency planning

By Charlie Megginson
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04CnGh_0hp3wSVR00

Delaware Emergency Management Agency will host a family fun day to help you prepare for the next unknown crisis. (DEMA)

By the time disaster strikes, it’s too late to prepare.

That’s why the Delaware Emergency Management Agency plans to bring the community together to learn how to be ready for the unknown.

However grim the premise, DEMA promises a fun-filled and adventure-packed day for the entire family.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. til 2 p.m., the agency will host the 16th Annual Family Emergency Preparedness Day at Brecknock County Park in Camden, located at 80 Old Camden Road .

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held Sunday, Sept. 18. (That’s good preparation for you.)

“Studies show that people who are prepared fare much better during emergencies,” said John Peterson, DEMA’s community relations coordinator. “Whether they’ve made a plan, built a kit or found a way to stay informed, those people suffer less financial, emotional and physical impact from a storm or severe emergency.”

The event will be the agency’s first since the pandemic, and Peterson said they hope to bring it back better than ever.

More than 30 agencies and community organizations will be present, including Smokey the Bear and Sparky the Fire Dog. A complete list appears at the bottom of this story.

Exhibitors will offer interactive activities, games, promotional items, and safety-themed giveaways.

Kids can join emergency kit relay races and take part in a preparedness and safety scavenger hunt.

There’s an incentive to arrive early: the first 500 people who complete an activity challenge will earn a free water ice from Kona Ice .

The event is free to the public with free onsite parking.

This year’s focus is “What’s in your kit?” A wide range of agencies and exhibitors will offer resources and information to enhance emergency planning and preparedness in a fun, family environment geared to all ages.

The event is co-sponsored by the Delaware Citizen Corps, Kent County Parks and Recreation, Kent County Department of Public Safety, Delaware Division of Public Health’s Office of Preparedness and DEMA.

The fair comes in the midst of Emergency Preparedness Month.

Sept. 1 marked the halfway point of the Atlantic hurricane season, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is maintaining its forecast for an above-normal year in 2022. Preparedness is key during the peak months ahead, according to DEMA.

NOAA’s 2022 forecast calls for 14-20 named storms (winds of 39 mph or greater), of which 6-10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or greater). Of those, 3-5 could become major hurricanes (winds of 111 mph or greater).

So far, 2022 has had five named storms and two hurricanes (Danielle and Earl) in the Atlantic. An average hurricane season has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.

Directions: Google Maps | Apple Maps | Waze

Exhibitors include:

  • Bayhealth Healthcare – Injury Prevention
  • Beebe Healthcare – Injury Prevention, Water Safety, and Bike Helmet Display
  • Camden-Wyoming Fire Company – Fire Trucks and Vehicle Extraction Demo
  • Chesapeake Utilities – Fire Demo Trailer
  • Delaware Behavioral and Emotional Support Team (DE BEST)
  • Delaware Division of Public Health – Office of Women’s Health
  • Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT)
  • Delaware Forest Service – Wildfire Prevention and Smokey Bear
  • Delaware Office of Highway Safety – Seat Belt Safety Check
  • Delaware State Fire School – Fire Safety and Sparky the Fire Dog
  • Delaware State Police Helicopter
  • Delaware Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (DEVOAD)
  • Dover Air Force Base – Safety Trailer
  • DSHS Division of Alcohol & Tobacco Enforcement – Impaired/Distracted Driver Simulator
  • First State Military Academy Cadets – Volunteers
  • Impact Life – Recovery Organization
  • Kent County ARES/RACES – Amateur Radio Emergency Service
  • Kent County Department of Public Safety – Hands-on CPR Training
  • Kent County Paramedics
  • Paws for People – Dogs
  • PNC Bank
  • Poison Control Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (Delaware Center)
  • RespondDE (Medical Reserve Corps)
  • St. Francis EMS
  • State Council for Persons with Disabilities
  • Sussex Vet Center
  • University of Delaware – Center for Disabilities Studies

Food Vendors:

  • Kona Ice – Dessert Truck
  • Stix Chicken – Food Truck

To learn more about emergency preparedness, visit PrepareDE.org .

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

We head into the second full week of Fall Festival Season this weekend with another huge slate of events and festivals throughout the region. There's literally something for anyone and everyone over the next few days, regardless of where you live in the region and what you like to do.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

An Unexpected Cleanup Effort in Rehoboth Beach

A storm rolled through Rehoboth in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 13th. It left behind plenty of property damage and left hundreds without power. Most of the damage occurred in neighborhoods, and any damage the downtown area sustained was minimal. A tree through the back of one home,...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Who’s running in Delaware’s Nov. 8 general election?

Tuesday’s primary election saw the lowest voter turnout in at least a decade with just 16.2% of the state’s registered voters participating. That’s despite numerous new initiatives designed to increase ballot access, including mail-in voting, early voting and same-day voter registration. It was a big night for women — especially women of color. Of Tuesday’s 15 statewide and legislative races, ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Special Event Zone announced ahead of anticipated “Pop-up Rally” in OC

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City will be designated a Special Event Zone in anticipation of the upcoming “Pop-up Rally” in the Town. The Special Event Zone will be in effect starting Tuesday, September 20th through Sunday, September 25th. Established speed limits in the zone will be reduced and fines for violations will be increased. The maximum speed limit in Ocean City will be 30 mph.
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Society
Camden, DE
Health
State
Delaware State
County
Kent County, DE
Kent County, DE
Society
Kent County, DE
Health
City
Camden, DE
WMDT.com

Bras for a Cause returns, save the tatas

DEWEY BEACH, Del. – One organization in Delaware has a mission of bringing education, fun, and fellowship to breast cancer survivors and their families. The Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition has been helping women navigate the devastating disease for years. Specifically, the Education and Survivorship program pairs women who have fought the disease with the community to get screened, take them to and from appointments for mammograms, and provide support, among other resources.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware Symphony, musicians hail contract as ‘new chapter’

  Strike up the band: The Delaware Symphony and its musicians union have reached a contract agreement that both sides are hailing as a milestone in their relationship. The American Federation of Musicians Local 21 — whose members perform with the Delaware Symphony Orchestra — have unanimously approved a three-year collective bargaining agreement renewal. It will be in effect until ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Milford LIVE News

Riverwalk Freedom Festival Planned for September 17

Milford’s largest outdoor festival will return September 17 when the Riverwalk Freedom Festival kicks off at 9 AM throughout downtown. This year, there will be a few new attractions along with the popular activities and events from years before. “In addition to all the great things taking place at this year’s event, the Milford Senior Center will be open for ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
delawarepublic.org

New choral program for older adults debuts in Wilmington

A new choral program for older adults debuts in Wilmington. Wilmington-area adults who love to sing, can now join the Encore Creativity for Older Adults Program. The 15-week program began last Thursday at Trinity Episcopal Church in Wilmington and holds practices on Thursday mornings. Trinity Episcopal Church music director David...
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Emergency Management#Volunteers#Water Ice#Dema
WBOC

Bally's Dover Casino Hosts 17th Annual Memorial Blood Drive

DOVER, Del.-The 17th Annual 9/11 Memorial Blood Drive saw a big turnout this morning. The yearly blood drive is sponsored by Dover Motor Speedway and the Blood Bank of Delmarva. Organizers say the event is meant to pay tribute to the victims of Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The blood...
DOVER, DE
Delaware LIVE News

$3.8 million awarded to 9 Delaware school districts

Nine Delaware school districts have been awarded millions from the Department of Education to buy instruction materials for 99 schools with more than 60,720 students statewide. Districts and charter schools apply for the competitive grants, and not all applications were accepted. “Since 2016 we have seen how our districts and charters have used these grants to build their teams’ capacity ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Putting the brakes on motorcycle fatalities during Delmarva Bike Week

With thousands of motorcyclists descending upon Ocean City, Maryland, for the annual Bike Fest September 15-18, Delaware safety officials are reminding motorcycle riders and vehicle drivers alike to watch out for each other. Jackie McDermott, Motorcycle Program Manager for the Delaware Office of Highway Safety, said police agencies will be...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Town Square LIVE News

Primary election starts with uneven crowds, few problems

Delaware’s primary election day seemed off to a slow start Tuesday, but with only a few problems reported. An early morning storm knocked power out to 1,500 people in Rehoboth Beach, including voting machines there, and machines that wouldn’t work in Selbyville prompted poll officials to call for help. By 8:30, one machine was back online in Rehoboth Beach. Election ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Cape Gazette

Beebe to host family fun night at Hudson Fields Sept. 14

Beebe Healthcare, in partnership with Revelation Craft Brewing Company, will host a family fun night from 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Hudson Fields near Milton. Proceeds from the Revelation Goes Red event will benefit the American Heart Association. The family-friendly event will feature food trucks, beer, games,...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex Habitat dedicates home in Milton

Sussex County Habitat for Humanity dedicated a new affordable home in Milton Aug. 30. With two more home dedications the following week in Dagsboro and Selbyville, Sussex Habitat continues to expand across the county, building strength, stability and self-reliance. Sussex Habitat is also building in Seaford and Laurel, and is...
MILTON, DE
foxbaltimore.com

City Hall bows to squeegee kids who demand 'no cameras' at meeting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Kenny Ebron came to New Shiloh Baptist Church Tuesday night with a message of his own. "Here we have one of the biggest churches in Baltimore talking about squeegee kids. How do we deal with the murders that's happening in the city of Baltimore?" asked Ebron.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cape Gazette

Final plans for Scenic Manor are approved

The final site plan for Scenic Manor has been approved by Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. At its Sept. 8 meeting, the commission's vote was unanimous for the subdivision on both sides of Mulberry Knoll Road south of the Route 24 intersection near Lewes. Developer MKR Land Investment LLC...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Early morning storm rips through Rehoboth Beach

An early morning thunderstorm with strong winds and rain Sept. 13 caused significant damage throughout Rehoboth Beach and Henlopen Acres. The city issued a notice a little before 7 a.m. saying there was localized flooding, tree debris and power out on Rehoboth Avenue. By late morning, some of the power had been restored and most of the power was expected to be restored by mid-afternoon.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
CBS Philly

Nationwide teacher shortage hitting Colonial School District especially hard

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- The teacher shortage is a crisis affecting schools nationwide. It's hitting the Colonial School District in Delaware especially hard. Some classes have to be taught via Zoom because there just aren't enough teachers."I was very shocked 'cause I never seen anything like this before.," William Penn High School sophomore Lmani Edwards-Tyler said.Imani is a 10th grader at William Penn High School in New Castle.  When she opened the door, she was expecting a traditional math class. "I walked in and I heard someone talking, but I didn't see the teacher," she said. "So I sit...
NEW CASTLE, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington, DE
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
704K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news in the First State, Delaware.

 https://delawarelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy