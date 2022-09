The Cleveland Guardians completed a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim Wednesday afternoon in Cleveland. The Guardians have now won six in a row and eight of their last nine. They also gained a game in the American League Central race, as the Chicago White Sox lost 3-0 at home to the Colorado Rockies. The Guardians now lead the Sox by four games.

