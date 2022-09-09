Read full article on original website
Fairgrounds, exhibit buildings packed
PRESCOTT – It’s been many a year since the Nevada County Fairgrounds was this full for the annual Nevada County Fair. The entire area is covered by rides, exhibits and animals, all waiting for people to show up and have a good, old-fashioned time. Several rides dot the midway, along with game booths and concession stands. The art exhibit building is packed, literally overflowing with some of the art having to be put in the Potlatch Building. On the other hand, the wet spring and blistering dry summer made it tough on those raising gardens. This means there wasn’t as much to display or can, though there are several entries.
First United Methodist In Prescott Holding “Deaf Awareness Week” Event Sept. 25th
To promote International Deaf Awareness Week, Prescott First United Methodist Church is hosting a free meal and entertainment evening with inclusive hearing-impaired provisions on September 25 at 6 pm. The congregation and its community have many citizens and members of all ages experiencing hearing loss. This program boosts awareness of...
NCRU fun fest had something for everyone
PRESCOTT – Nevada County Rescue Unit’s first Fun Fest got off to a slow start Saturday. There were two potential reasons for this. First, the event was at the same time as the Arkansas-South Carolina game. Second, and most likely, it was a hot, muggy afternoon. Though it may have started slow, it quickly picked up with patrons coming for the chicken dinners, which featured leg quarters, baked beans, potato salad and drinks. There was also a dessert auction later on to help satisfy those whose sweet tooth was acting up.
“Dances of the Past” Workshop Set For Saturday At Washington
(WASHINGTON, Ark.) – Dance experience is not required for this fun evening of dance and fellowship! Join the staff of Historic Washington for an exciting class that will leave you with unforgettable memories. Throughout history, dance has been not only an art form but also a way to socialize and make new friends. Come alone or with a partner and you will leave with new friends and new knowledge of dances such as the Virginia Reel, and many more. Refreshments will be served and fun will be had by all. Casual dress or period dress as you like. Cost for attendance to the workshop is $10 single or $18 per couple. Contact 870-983-2684 to register.
Kiwanis Hears Program On Hope Water & Light Broadband
The Hope Kiwanis Club on Tuesday heard from Jeff Campbell and Keegan Johnson of Hope Water & Light. The pair talked about the utility’s plan to soon offer high speed broadband to the area. The club learned Hope Water & Light plans to start signing up customers before the end of the year, maybe as soon as November.
Hempstead Flu Clinics To Be Held Sept. 27th
HOPE, AR – Hempstead County Health Department will sponsor the following FLU SHOT CLINICS:. County Wide Drive Thru Flu Clinic, Tuesday, September 27th, Hempstead Hall 9a-6p Clinics will also be held at campuses throughout Hope Public Schools:. Flu Shot Clinics for HPS 8:30 a.m. each day. Monday, October 10th,...
ROC CELEBRATES DIRECT SUPPORT PROFESSIONALS (DSP) WEEK BEGINNING SEPTEMER 11/ SPECIAL APPRECIATION RECEPTION SLATED FOR WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
HOPE – The American Network of Community Options and Resources (ANCOR) National Advocacy Campaign is sponsoring Direct Support Professional (DSP) Recognition Week beginning Sunday, September 11. Rainbow of Challenges and Prescott/Nevada County Special Services will observe the week with a wide variety of activities and gifts to show support...
Lonoke Baptist Church Presents Donation to The CALL
Lonoke Baptist Church presented The CALL in Hempstead and Nevada County with a donation for their mission to support foster children and families in our community. The CALL appreciates this donations and all of the support from our churches in the community.
Jayce Moore Is Hempstead County Farm Bureau Spring Hill Player of the Week
This week’s Spring Hill High School Football “Farm Bureau Player of the Week” is # 2 , Jayce Moore. Jayce is a SR cornerback, who had 5 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble and 1 forced recovery in the Bear’s win against Parkers Chapel ! Presenting his award is Trent Wheelington with Farm Bureau Insurance.
New Dollar Store Progressing In Spring Hill
Hempstead County’s third Dollar General Store is progressing in Spring Hill. The new store is located on state highway 174 south just this side of the highway 355 intersection. No doubt the store will be a major convenience for the citizens around Spring Hill.
Complaints dominate QC meeting
PRESCOTT – Most of the September meeting of the Nevada County Quorum Court was taken up with complaints – some from a justice of the peace. Tuesday’s meeting began with Bob Cummings presiding as Nevada County Judge Mark Glass wasn’t present. JP Pat Grimes kicked things off asking about how the solid waste department went from $41,975 to $30,000 in a month. She was told the department began with $89,000, with $50,000 paid out in bills and the rest in two payrolls. Nevada County Clerk Julie Oliver pointed out each department pays its own salaries, adding county general began with $170,000 paid out in bills along with two payrolls.
“Child Find” Information Offered by Hope Public Schools
HOPE PUBLIC SCHOOLS – Hope, AR – The Hope Public Schools offers information for parents and students interested in determining whether they qualify for special education or other services provided through the Individuals with Disabilities Education Improvement Act (IDEA). “Child Find is a component of the Individuals with...
Donovan Jones is Hempstead County Farm Bureau Hope Bobcat Player of the Week
This week’s Hope High School Football “Farm Bureau Player of the Week” is # 12, Donovon Jones. Donovon is a JR safety, who had 11 tackles and 1 interception in the Bobcats game against Ashdown. Presenting his award is Trent Wheelington with Farm Bureau Insurance.
Tennessee man dead in Nevada County crash
PRESCOTT – A crash early this morning (9/14/22) at the 55 mile marker east bound near Prescott killed a Carthage, Tennessee man. According to the preliminary Arkansas State Police, Russell L. Boal, Jr., 36, was traveling east on the Interstate when the 2021 Ford Edge he was driving veered left into the median, striking a concrete bridge pillar.
Walnut Hill Communications endows scholarship
HOPE/TEXARKANA – Walnut Hill Communications recently donated $20,000 to establish the Walnut Hill Communications Endowed Scholarship at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. Preference for the scholarship is given to a student with the greatest unmet need from Lafayette, Hempstead, Little River, Sevier, Howard, Nevada, or Columbia counties. “We have...
UAHT offering concealed carry course
HOPE – The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold a basic and enhanced concealed handgun carry course on the UA Hope campus this fall. The basic concealed carry course will be held on Saturday, October 8, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The enhanced concealed carry course will take place on Saturday, November 5, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The enhanced concealed carry license provides gun owners with the additional training needed to carry their weapons into some public buildings where weapons are currently prohibited.
