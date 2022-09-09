(WASHINGTON, Ark.) – Dance experience is not required for this fun evening of dance and fellowship! Join the staff of Historic Washington for an exciting class that will leave you with unforgettable memories. Throughout history, dance has been not only an art form but also a way to socialize and make new friends. Come alone or with a partner and you will leave with new friends and new knowledge of dances such as the Virginia Reel, and many more. Refreshments will be served and fun will be had by all. Casual dress or period dress as you like. Cost for attendance to the workshop is $10 single or $18 per couple. Contact 870-983-2684 to register.

