Santa Ana, CA

yovenice.com

Letter to the Editor: Venice Is Terrifying; I Want the Candidate Supported by Law Enforcement

I lived in Venice years ago and was so excited to move back. It was the single good thing about divorce. I moved back here a year into the Pandemic. An elderly Venice resident had just been assaulted by a homeless man, while out walking his little dog. He later died of his injuries. There were weekly tent fires. People screamed in the park across the street from me, sometimes threatening each other, sometimes in animalistic howls.
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangejuiceblog.com

Hey Hey, Mai Mai: Vandal James must say bye-bye!

All right, let’s keep this simple, and as apolitical as possible. James Mai is:. the Chairman of “AAPI [Asian-Americans & Pacific Islanders] United,” a nonprofit that purports to combat “Asian hate;”. at-large commissioner on the OC Housing and Community Development Commission, appointed by Supervisor Doug Chaffee...
CERRITOS, CA
orangecountytribune.com

There is no safe place: be careful

The recent fatal shooting of a 17-year-old youth – who happened to be a student at a high school in Garden Grove – has been a sober reminder that there is no place in this world safe from heartache and loss. Members of the community are rallying around...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
losangeleno.com

El Salvador: ‘Never Going Back’

Student journalists at the Los Angeles Collegian, the student voice of Los Angeles City College since 1929, have been hard at work this summer developing a special package of in-depth reporting with support from Cal Humanities. We are honored to present their work here. No one in Marie’s family was...
2urbangirls.com

Woman charged with trafficking underage teen

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 22-year-old woman was charged Monday with pimping an underage teen girl in Stanton. De Asia Joneshubbard was charged with human trafficking of a minor as well as pimping and pandering for a prostitute younger than 16, all felonies, according to court records. She did...
STANTON, CA
The Associated Press

City of Hope Receives $25 Million Gift From Argyros Family to Eradicate Cancer and Advance Its Lifesaving Mission in Orange County, Calif.

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has received a $25 million gift from Julia and George Argyros, visionary philanthropists and longtime City of Hope supporters. The transformational gift, announced by Argyros Family Foundation president Julia A. Argyros during the Sept. 10 Hope Gala, advances City of Hope’s mission to deliver world-renowned research, treatment and cancer cures to Orange County. The gala raised $2.3 million, in addition to the announcement of the Argyros family’s transformational $25 million gift to City of Hope Orange County. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005566/en/ Julia A. Argyros, president of the Argyros Family Foundation, announced a $25 million gift from the Argyros family to City of Hope Orange County at the inaugural Hope Gala in her honor. Julia and George Argyros are visionary philanthropists and longtime City of Hope supporters. (Photo: Business Wire)
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
smobserved.com

16 Arrested on Suspicion of EBT fraud in LA County

An investigation targeting Electronic Benefit Transfer card fraud in Los Angeles County has led to the arrests of 16 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of illegally cloned EBT cards and more than $100,000 in cash, local authorities said this week. ``For some time now, suspects have been stealing the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Argyros Family Sells Santa Ana Land Parcel for $51M

Costa Mesa-based Arnel & Affiliates has sold one of its long-standing Santa Ana development sites in a $51 million multifamily land play. San Diego-based Ledcor Group paid about $6 million per acre for the site adjacent to the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, where it plans to kick off construction next year on what will be one of the city’s largest mixed-use residential projects in recent years.
SANTA ANA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

What’s your input on the Mall?

The City of Westminster has released its draft Westminster Mall Specific Plan for public review. The specific plan, which includes a draft environmental impact report, is available for initial review and input through Oct. 3, 2022. The Westminster Mall Specific Plan provides a blueprint for the redevelopment of the mall...
WESTMINSTER, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Happening This Week: September 12-19

Here are some events happening in and around Fullerton during the week of September 12-19, 2022. • Sensory Friendly Tuesdays (9-10am): A weekly museum program for children with autism and sensory processing differences. The Children’s Museum at La Habra. 301 S. Euclid St. La Habra, CA. For more information call (562) 383-4236 or visit http://www.lhcm.org.
FULLERTON, CA
goworldtravel.com

Surviving Stingray Paradise at Seal Beach California

Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. Since moving from Germany to Southern California in April, visiting Seal Beach has become a regular habit for my wife and me. Seal Beach, California, which is also the name of the town, is the westernmost beach in Orange County just 20 minutes from our apartment in Carson.
SEAL BEACH, CA

