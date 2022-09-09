ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Man killed in crash on I-10 in west Houston

HOUSTON — All eastbound lanes of the Katy Freeway were closed for a while Tuesday after a deadly crash, according to Houston Police. The crash happened just before noon at I-10 near Dairy Ashford. Police said a man was driving a Hyundai eastbound when he crashed into a truck....
KHOU

Two teens critically injured in crash on Grand Parkway in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas — Two teens were critically injured Monday in a single-car crash on the Grand Parkway in Cypress, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff tweeted about the crash at about 6:30 p.m. and said it happened on the Grand Parkway/Highway 99 near Bridgeland Creek Parkway.
KHOU

Man’s body found in Buffalo Bayou on Houston's east side

HOUSTON — A man’s body was found Tuesday in the Buffalo Bayou, HPD said on Twitter. The body was found around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Navigation Boulevard near North York Street on the east side of Houston. HPD Marine Unit officers were patrolling Buffalo Bayou when...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CONROE FATAL CRASH UPDATE

Just after 3pm Conroe Police responded to a reported vehicle vs pedestrian crash on I-45 southbound immediately north of South Loop 336. Units responded and found the male to be deceased on the scene. At this time all main lanes are back open. Freeway traffic is backed up to SH 105, however, the feeders are moving extremely slow. Freeway speeds are almost back to normal at South Loop 336. We will update when additional information is available.
KHOU

Cuchara Restaurant: An authentic Mexico City Bistro in Houston

HOUSTON — Cuchara occupies the corner space at Fairview and Taft. The 1940s brick building used to house The Hyde Park Supermarket. The restaurant was conceived by Ana Beaven and Charlie McDaniel. A collection of eye-catching murals by Mexico City artist Cecilia Beaven are presented throughout the interior and patio.
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

BREAKING: Houston officials respond to an Active Shooter Call at Heights High School

Houston, Texas – The Houston Police Department responded to unconfirmed reports of a shooting at Houston I.S.D.’s Heights High School at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Constable Alan Rosen with Harris County Precinct 1 also reported deputies responded to an Active Shooter Call at the high school located at 413 E. 13th St. Officials reported no injuries at...
KIII TV3

Large alligator spotted strolling through Texas neighborhood

CINCO RANCH, Texas — Neighbors in Cinco Ranch had an unexpected guest strolling the area Monday morning after a large alligator was spotted near the street. Deputy constables with Fort Bend County Precinct 1 said they were called out to the Grand Lakes area around 8 a.m. after residents reported the gator walking around.
KHOU

KHOU

