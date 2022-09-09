Read full article on original website
Katy Freeway EB lanes back open after wrong-way driver incident, Houston police say
The driver was going westbound on the eastbound lanes near Park Ten. Video shows the moments leading up to police making that traffic stop.
HCSO deputy, several others injured in fiery, multi-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in NW Harris County, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy and several others were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a fiery, seven-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in northwest Harris County, officials said. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. between Smithstone Drive and Spencer Road/FM 529. Deputies said...
Man killed in crash on I-10 in west Houston
HOUSTON — All eastbound lanes of the Katy Freeway were closed for a while Tuesday after a deadly crash, according to Houston Police. The crash happened just before noon at I-10 near Dairy Ashford. Police said a man was driving a Hyundai eastbound when he crashed into a truck....
Man found shot to death on Winkler Drive in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday in southeast Houston, according to police. Authorities said the shooting happened along Winkler Drive near the intersection of Telephone Road. KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube.
Two teens critically injured in crash on Grand Parkway in Cypress
CYPRESS, Texas — Two teens were critically injured Monday in a single-car crash on the Grand Parkway in Cypress, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff tweeted about the crash at about 6:30 p.m. and said it happened on the Grand Parkway/Highway 99 near Bridgeland Creek Parkway.
Man’s body found in Buffalo Bayou on Houston's east side
HOUSTON — A man’s body was found Tuesday in the Buffalo Bayou, HPD said on Twitter. The body was found around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Navigation Boulevard near North York Street on the east side of Houston. HPD Marine Unit officers were patrolling Buffalo Bayou when...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
CONROE FATAL CRASH UPDATE
Just after 3pm Conroe Police responded to a reported vehicle vs pedestrian crash on I-45 southbound immediately north of South Loop 336. Units responded and found the male to be deceased on the scene. At this time all main lanes are back open. Freeway traffic is backed up to SH 105, however, the feeders are moving extremely slow. Freeway speeds are almost back to normal at South Loop 336. We will update when additional information is available.
Innocent woman shot twice during drive-by near Fifth Ward, police say
HOUSTON — A woman is in good condition after being shot twice as a gunman drove and fired several times into her home, according to Houston Police. The drive-by shooting happened late Tuesday night on Margarita Street near Wheatley High School and Fifth Ward. Police said the woman was...
West University Place police chase leads to 3 yards torn up and a suspect trapped in wreckage
"Our backyard just exploded." One resident estimates his repairs will cost $10,000. Police said license plate-reading cameras alerted them to the stolen truck.
Click2Houston.com
2 teens injured in crash on SH-99 in NW Harris County while driving to homecoming, sheriff says
HOUSTON – Two teenagers have both been transported to the hospital in critical condition after a crash on SH-99 in west Harris County Monday afternoon, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The crash was reported on SH-99 just south of Bridgeland Creek Parkway around 6 p.m. The teens were allegedly...
Man dies after grabbing onto moving car and falling off in Acres Homes area
Police believe the man grabbed onto the car when it was stopped at a light and held on for a couple blocks before falling off. The driver likely never realized the man was hanging on, HPD said.
What are the some of the best neighborhoods in the outer loop?
In between the beltway and and interstate 610. What are the some of the best neighborhoods?. Spring Valley, on I-10 and Bingle. The police will give you a ticket for going a mile over 30.
Security guard killed outside Club Onyx identified as father of four girls, family says
HOUSTON — Police are searching for a gunman after a security guard working at Club Onyx was killed early Wednesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. The security guard who was shot and killed was identified as 32-year-old DeLaunte Maxie, according to his father and sister. Investigators released...
KHOU
Man dies after being shot multiple times during drive-by in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man who was shot multiple times in a drive-by has died, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Monday on Braeburn Glen Boulevard near the BraeBurn Country Club. Police found a man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds....
KHOU
Cuchara Restaurant: An authentic Mexico City Bistro in Houston
HOUSTON — Cuchara occupies the corner space at Fairview and Taft. The 1940s brick building used to house The Hyde Park Supermarket. The restaurant was conceived by Ana Beaven and Charlie McDaniel. A collection of eye-catching murals by Mexico City artist Cecilia Beaven are presented throughout the interior and patio.
BREAKING: Houston officials respond to an Active Shooter Call at Heights High School
Houston, Texas – The Houston Police Department responded to unconfirmed reports of a shooting at Houston I.S.D.’s Heights High School at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Constable Alan Rosen with Harris County Precinct 1 also reported deputies responded to an Active Shooter Call at the high school located at 413 E. 13th St. Officials reported no injuries at...
KIII TV3
Large alligator spotted strolling through Texas neighborhood
CINCO RANCH, Texas — Neighbors in Cinco Ranch had an unexpected guest strolling the area Monday morning after a large alligator was spotted near the street. Deputy constables with Fort Bend County Precinct 1 said they were called out to the Grand Lakes area around 8 a.m. after residents reported the gator walking around.
HPD seeks red Dodge Charger spotted at scene of deadly shooting outside Fifth Ward corner store
Police are looking for a red Dodge Charger with tinted windows and a sunroof after one man was killed and another was injured when a gunman fired into a crowd on Saturday.
The panic of not knowing: Houston parents say the worst part of an 'active shooter event' is the silence
Heights High parents said officials didn't alert them to the incident for more than hour after law enforcement responded.
$30K reward offered for suspect who gunned down man preparing food for homeless in SE Houston
HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information on the suspect who gunned down a man who was preparing food for the homeless. The victim was 20-year-old Terrance Lewis. He worked for a non-profit organization that prepares food and feeds the homeless across the city.
KHOU
