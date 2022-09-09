ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 people arrested in St. Cloud mosque burglary

By Tommy Wiita
 5 days ago
Tommy Wiita

Police in St. Cloud arrested two people in connection to a mosque burglary early Thursday morning.

A 23-year-old man from Rogers and a 25-year-old woman from New Hope were arrested and are being held at the Stearns County Jail awaiting burglary charges.

Video surveillance confirmed that the two arrested were the only ones involved in the incident.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, the burglary took place shortly after 4:10 a.m. at the Islamic Center of St. Cloud, on the 300 block of Fifth Ave. S. An employee said they found damage outside and inside the building.

Investigators determined that the pair damaged a door breaking in, before causing more damage inside, breaking tile ceilings and ransacking an office.

The suspects left the scene prior to an employee showing up.

At around 6:43 a.m., officers found both suspects at a nearby hotel and they were taken into custody without incident. Evidence in the hotel room connected them to the crime scene at the mosque.

Police are investigating the burglary and vandalism as a bias motivated crime. The investigation is being conducted in collaboration with the FBI.

Bring Me The News reached out to the mosque for comment on Friday.

Earlier this week, a south Minneapolis mosque was also burglarized and vandalized. Police are still looking for the suspect in that case.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

