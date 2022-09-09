Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
16 Flights for $10K Should be a Breeze for Low-Cost Airline at the 'Most Expensive Airport in the U.S.': Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack Love
Crawfish Springs BarbecueDoc LawrenceDecatur, AL
A Developer Has Proposed a 22-story Building for Huntsville, AL that Connects to the Already Planned ‘Skybridge’Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
Woman arrested after child attacked by dogs in Lawrence County
A woman was arrested Wednesday after a pack of dogs attacked a 9-year-old child last weekend in Lawrence County.
WAFF
4 people arrested in Morgan Co. drug bust
SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit arrested four people on drug-related charges on Tuesday. Agents attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant on Bridgette Brown Hall, 44, at a residence on Madden Branch Road. When agents arrived on scene, Arvil Dewayne Charest attempted to flee in a vehicle.
WAFF
Four inmates injured in Limestone Correctional Facility, investigation underway
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, it was reported that four inmates in the Limestone Correctional Facility suffered injuries following two altercations. Inmates serving life sentences for murder, Joseph Weaver, 46 out of Washington County and Garrett Dotch, 41 out of Mobile County, were involved in an altercation involving weapons. Dotch was taken to a local hospital.
myjrpaper.com
Sheriff faces burden of old jail
HAMILTON — Marion County Sheriff Kevin Williams has his hands full as jailer turnover has been high and jail construction is revving up. “The issue I’ve got is that jailers are underpaid, in my opinion,” said Williams. “People are leaving the job for other jobs that pay a lot more.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 arrested after man crashes car in yard, woman hides behind hutch
Four people were arrested after Morgan County Sheriff Deputies tried to serve a felony arrest warrant at a home in Somerville.
Sheffield man killed after firing at police with a rifle, carjacking: report
A Sheffield man who was involved in an armed carjacking was killed after firing at authorities, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.
WAAY-TV
2 men face kidnapping, robbery charges after police say they attacked Madison woman
Two Athens men face multiple charges related to their alleged roles in the attack of a Madison woman on Monday. Madison Police said the incident was reported as a burglary Monday morning on Mountain View Lane. When officers arrived, they learned the woman had been assaulted by a professional acquaintance, according to the department.
WAFF
Day 3: Key witness for the prosecution slated to take the stand
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Opening statements for a trial focused on an Elkmont teen who is accused of killing five of his family members began Tuesday and the trial will continue Wednesday with testimony from law enforcement on the scene. In Wednesday’s session, jurors will hear from more law...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAAY-TV
Day 3 of Mason Sisk trial: Jurors shown autopsy photos, more video from 2019 murder scene in Elkmont
Prosecutors on Wednesday continued to lay out their case against Mason Sisk, an Elkmont teen accused of fatally shooting five family members in 2019. That included presenting more footage from the body-worn cameras used by Limestone County sheriff's deputies who responded to the scene, autopsy photos of the victims and testimony from deputies and the state medical examiner.
Huntsville woman indicted in husband’s death, months after they had a shootout at hotel
A Madison County woman has been indicted for murder in connection with the fatal 2021 shooting of her husband. The grand jury indictment against Inez Renae Fuqua, 40, was returned on Sept. 2, in connection with the April 10, 2021 death of her husband, Christopher Fuqua, 30, in their home.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville mother admitted intentionally drowning 2-year-old daughter, officer testifies
A Huntsville mother admitted to purposefully drowning her 2-year-old daughter in a bathtub, according to investigators who were at the scene. Laccuina Braithwaite is charged with capital murder in the July death of her daughter, Laioni Douglas. During a preliminary hearing at the Madison County Courthouse on Tuesday, investigator Brett...
2 women charged with public intoxication while working in northeast Alabama
Two women were arrested in Jackson County after authorities say they were using drugs while on the job.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
Man charged, person of interest sought in Talladega stolen vehicle investigation
TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 61-year-old Talladega man was charged in a stolen vehicle investigation in Talladega County. Deputies are looking for a 69-year-old Town Creek woman as a person of interest in the case. While investigating vehicle thefts and the subsequent recovery of multiple stolen motor vehicles in...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville woman indicted on murder charge after fatally shooting husband during argument
A Huntsville woman accused of fatally shooting her husband during an argument in April 2021 has now been indicted on a murder charge, records show. A Madison County grand jury indicted Inez Renae Fuqua, 40, on Sept. 2 on a single count of murder for the death of Christopher Fuqua at their home on Cypress Point Drive. The indictment says Inez Fuqua shot him "several times, with a handgun."
WAAY-TV
Albertville Police: Argument between brothers leaves 1 shot, 1 arrested
The Albertville Police Department says an argument between brothers led to a Saturday shooting. Police said Keven Jomar Martinez, 27, of Albertville was shot in the lower torso by his brother, Waldemar Martinez, 32, of Guntersville. Keven Martinez is expected to make a full recovery, police said. Waldemar Martinez has...
8 Sheffield inmates baptized in the Tennessee River
Eight inmates were recently baptized in the Tennessee River after the Sheffield Police Department says they all expressed a desire for change.
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County DA seeks hearing about potential Casey White move to Cullman County jail
The Lauderdale County District Attorney's Office is now calling for a hearing to see just how necessary it is to move capital murder suspect Casey Cole White from a state prison in Bessemer to a jail in Cullman County. White's defense attorneys filed their request Friday, saying the move would...
wvtm13.com
Jasper man charged in shooting death of Walker County man
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — A Walker County man was shot and killed Saturday morning near Jasper, authorities said. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred at a home on Fall City Road and stemmed from a domestic dispute. The coroner's office identified the victim as 61-year-old Roger...
radio7media.com
Sheffield Police Seeking Public's Help Surrounding Drive by Shooting
THE SHEFFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP SURROUND A DRIVE BY SHOOTING THAT HAPPENED FRIDAY NIGHT. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, THE INCIDENT OCCURRED AROUND 10:30 PM IN THE 500 BLOCK OF NORTH ANNAPOLIS AVENUE. UPON ARRIVAL, LAW ENFORCEMENT FOUND A FEMALE OUTSIDE A RESIDENCE AND A MALE INSIDE A HOME BOTH WITH GUNSHOT WOUNDS. BOTH WERE TRANSPORTED TO MEDICAL CENTERS FOR TREATMENT OF THEIR INJURIES. WITNESSES ADVISE A DARK GRAY HONDA CIVIC OR ACCORD WAS SEEN WITH A BLACK MALE WEARING AN ALABAMA HOODIE SHOOTING OUT A BACK WINDOW. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE SHEFFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT.
WAAY-TV
9-year-old boy hospitalized after violent attack by pack of dogs in Lawrence County
A 9-year-old Lawrence County boy is recovering at Huntsville Hospital after he was attacked by a pack of dogs while riding his bike. Gavin Peoples was attacked Saturday afternoon on Lawrence County Road 582. His mother, Stephanie Overton, said if it wasn't for nearby residents rushing to rescue him, "there is no telling what we would be doing today."
Comments / 0