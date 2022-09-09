ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eva, AL

WAFF

4 people arrested in Morgan Co. drug bust

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit arrested four people on drug-related charges on Tuesday. Agents attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant on Bridgette Brown Hall, 44, at a residence on Madden Branch Road. When agents arrived on scene, Arvil Dewayne Charest attempted to flee in a vehicle.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Four inmates injured in Limestone Correctional Facility, investigation underway

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, it was reported that four inmates in the Limestone Correctional Facility suffered injuries following two altercations. Inmates serving life sentences for murder, Joseph Weaver, 46 out of Washington County and Garrett Dotch, 41 out of Mobile County, were involved in an altercation involving weapons. Dotch was taken to a local hospital.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
myjrpaper.com

Sheriff faces burden of old jail

HAMILTON — Marion County Sheriff Kevin Williams has his hands full as jailer turnover has been high and jail construction is revving up. “The issue I’ve got is that jailers are underpaid, in my opinion,” said Williams. “People are leaving the job for other jobs that pay a lot more.”
MARION COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Day 3: Key witness for the prosecution slated to take the stand

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Opening statements for a trial focused on an Elkmont teen who is accused of killing five of his family members began Tuesday and the trial will continue Wednesday with testimony from law enforcement on the scene. In Wednesday’s session, jurors will hear from more law...
ELKMONT, AL
WAAY-TV

Day 3 of Mason Sisk trial: Jurors shown autopsy photos, more video from 2019 murder scene in Elkmont

Prosecutors on Wednesday continued to lay out their case against Mason Sisk, an Elkmont teen accused of fatally shooting five family members in 2019. That included presenting more footage from the body-worn cameras used by Limestone County sheriff's deputies who responded to the scene, autopsy photos of the victims and testimony from deputies and the state medical examiner.
ELKMONT, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville woman indicted on murder charge after fatally shooting husband during argument

A Huntsville woman accused of fatally shooting her husband during an argument in April 2021 has now been indicted on a murder charge, records show. A Madison County grand jury indicted Inez Renae Fuqua, 40, on Sept. 2 on a single count of murder for the death of Christopher Fuqua at their home on Cypress Point Drive. The indictment says Inez Fuqua shot him "several times, with a handgun."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Albertville Police: Argument between brothers leaves 1 shot, 1 arrested

The Albertville Police Department says an argument between brothers led to a Saturday shooting. Police said Keven Jomar Martinez, 27, of Albertville was shot in the lower torso by his brother, Waldemar Martinez, 32, of Guntersville. Keven Martinez is expected to make a full recovery, police said. Waldemar Martinez has...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Jasper man charged in shooting death of Walker County man

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — A Walker County man was shot and killed Saturday morning near Jasper, authorities said. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred at a home on Fall City Road and stemmed from a domestic dispute. The coroner's office identified the victim as 61-year-old Roger...
JASPER, AL
radio7media.com

Sheffield Police Seeking Public's Help Surrounding Drive by Shooting

THE SHEFFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP SURROUND A DRIVE BY SHOOTING THAT HAPPENED FRIDAY NIGHT. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, THE INCIDENT OCCURRED AROUND 10:30 PM IN THE 500 BLOCK OF NORTH ANNAPOLIS AVENUE. UPON ARRIVAL, LAW ENFORCEMENT FOUND A FEMALE OUTSIDE A RESIDENCE AND A MALE INSIDE A HOME BOTH WITH GUNSHOT WOUNDS. BOTH WERE TRANSPORTED TO MEDICAL CENTERS FOR TREATMENT OF THEIR INJURIES. WITNESSES ADVISE A DARK GRAY HONDA CIVIC OR ACCORD WAS SEEN WITH A BLACK MALE WEARING AN ALABAMA HOODIE SHOOTING OUT A BACK WINDOW. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE SHEFFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT.
SHEFFIELD, AL

