Great horned owl's death marks the first from avian flu since July

The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota said Friday a great horned owl that died of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza marks the facility's first case since early July.

The center said the owl was severely ill and died before reaching the hospital.

Since March, the Raptor Center has tested nearly 600 raptors for the avian flu.

Great horned owls have represented the majority of positive cases at the center, which has recorded 87 infections in the species to date. The illness is nearly always fatal in raptors.

Cases at the Raptor Center peaked in late April and early May, with as many as 45 new cases detected in a single week. Cases dropped sharply afterwards, bringing only five new cases found at the center since May 30.

Bald eagles and red-tailed hawks have accounted for the second and third highest number of cases with 45 and 30 infections detected in the species, respectively.

The center has documented 188 cases in total.

Recent concerns about a possible resurgence in the outbreak were raised after the illness was confirmed in a commercial turkey flock in Meeker County. Flock owners are being advised by the Minnesota Board of Animal Health to continue reviewing biosecurity measures and watch for signs of an outb