Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Pasadena Proposes 19 Street Improvement Projects for Remaining Metro 710 Funding
On Tuesday, Pasadena’s Municipal Services Committee unanimously approved a list of 19 potential street improvement projects to present to City Council and later to Metro. The projects would be funded by $230.5 million dollars in Metro funds that were earmarked for a grade crossing on California Blvd to pass under the L (Gold) Line near Old Pasadena. But the City Council gave that idea the axe last Fall, freeing up the money for other capital infrastructure projects.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Transit Alliance Activates Compton A Line Station
Last Friday, the Alliance for Community Transit (ACT-LA) held an activation event at the Compton A (Blue) Line Station. ACT-LA has pushed for treating Metro stations as commons or sanctuaries, mainly through the increased presence of people – from vendors to ambassadors to musicians – as a solution to greater public safety, without increased presence of armed law enforcement. These recommendations are explored extensively in ACT-LA’s 2021 report Metro as a Sanctuary: Reimagining Safety on Public Transit.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
CA High-Speed Rail Authority Releases Draft Plan for Palmdale to Burbank Section
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released its draft environmental studies for the planned link between the cities of Palmdale and Burbank. The ~38-mile-long section is currently estimated to cost roughly $24 billion. This section’s cost is relatively high, as trains will mostly travel in tunnels under the San Gabriel Mountains in north Los Angeles County. CAHSRA is currently receiving public comment on the Palmdale-Burbank Draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement (EIR/EIS). For details on how to comment, and/or attend upcoming virtual hearings, see the end of this post.
KCET
California's High-Speed Rail Project Could Further Pollute Historically Burdened Colton Community
In the near future, California's High-Speed Rail may transport people across the state in less than three hours on zero-emission powered trains. The public rail project now has the funds to complete its first phase in the Central Valley and is planning on how to link the 171-mile line to the metro centers of the Bay Area and Los Angeles.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
This Week In Livable Streets
Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived. Monday 9/12 – Tonight, from 5-7:30...
City removes ‘traffic diverters’ after spending $300K to install
The roundly maligned “traffic diverters” installed by the city on Willoughby Ave. between Fairfax and Vista — which forced drivers to take a right turn while allowing bicycles to proceed across the intersection — will be removed this month, according to the Melrose Action account on Twitter.
seniorresource.com
Best Retirement Cities Near Los Angeles
“Getting away from it all” when you retire is a possibility – even when you live in the sprawling metro complex that is Los Angeles, California. If you’re a retiree considering a move, there are plenty of communities and small towns to choose from. Big city amenities and a small-town feel – get the best of both worlds when you move to one of LA’s suburbs! Here are the best retirement cities near Los Angeles.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Why it’s difficult for newbies to navigate Metra, and how it can be made easier
For many years, transit advocates have tirelessly pushed Chicagoland’s Metra commuter railroad to better serve riders outside of its traditional base of suburbanites commuting to jobs in the Loop. Metra’s Covid-19-induced ridership decline and slow recovery threaten the medium- and longterm fiscal viability of the agency, and in response, Metra has claimed it’s interested in attracting riders beyond its traditional constituency.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Wednesday’s Headlines Warn of Waste
U.S. PIRG‘s annual list of highway boondoggles that cost billions while doing little to relieve congestion includes wasteful projects in Maryland, Miami, Virginia, Minnesota and New Jersey. Streetsblog is breaking them down one by one. Who needs self-driving cars? Bikes are the future of transportation technology. (Next City) He...
LA County Approves Plan To End COVID-19 Tenant Protections At End Of Year
After Dec. 31, many renters in L.A. County will no longer be protected from eviction for non-payment of rent.
ems1.com
AMR closing its Los Angeles County non-emergency operations
LANCASTER, Calif. — American Medical Response announced Tuesday that it is closing its Los Angeles County non-emergency operations over the next 180 days. In a news release, the company said that the division employs more than 170 EMS providers and other workers. AMR said it intends to transfer as many of those employees as it can to its emergency operations.
Video: Thieves try to pull front gate of DTLA cannabis dispensary with car in brazen burglary
They even tried to smash through the thick glass on the front doors, but when both attempts failed, they used a power tool to cut through the metal bars on a back window.
foxla.com
Some LA County employees racked up personal miles in take-home work vehicles
LOS ANGELES - It's a gas pump perk that many of us wish we had. A FOX 11 investigation found LA County employees racked up personal miles in their home-assigned cars. FOX 11 put in a Public Records Act request for county-home-assigned vehicles for the years 2020 and 2021. Those were both pandemic years, and there were months when the county was under a stay-at-home order.
Person Hit by Vehicle and Killed on 210 Freeway
A person was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the La Canada Flintridge area.
Fatal Collision Involves Disabled Vehicle on 60 Freeway and Fiery Crash
Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A collision involving two vehicles resulted in the death of an unknown victim standing by a disabled vehicle and another vehicle… Read more "Fatal Collision Involves Disabled Vehicle on 60 Freeway and Fiery Crash"
KGET 17
Millions of license plates are scanned in order to combat crime. Is storing that information a violation of privacy?
Police departments in Northern California and across the state and country are taking millions of pictures every day with automated license plate readers to help catch ‘moving criminals’ where officers are not present. Your license plate could be photographed without you ever knowing and the plate number fed...
palisadesnews.com
LAPD Arrest Man Responsible for Multiple Robberies Totaling Over $100,000 in Losses
Eric Watts charged with six counts of robbery for spree of local incidents. Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide detectives have made an arrest related to several local robberies in the West Los Angeles area, totaling over $100,000 in property. The suspect, Eric Watts, a 31-year-old resident of Oakland, was identified by DNA evidence, as well as surveillance video and other evidence linking him to the crimes.
Headlines: Instagram Geotagged Photo Revealed PnB Rock’s Location Before Shooting; L.A. Ranks As Deadliest City for Rappers
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was reportedly shot and killed yesterday during a robbery attempt at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Highway Boondoggles, Part I: Maryland’s Misguided Highway Extension
This article is a part of our annual Highway Boondoggles series, in partnership with U.S. PIRG. This series will explore some of the worst planned highway projects across the country, and explore why they deserve to be cancelled — and why U.S. transportation policy must be reformed to discourage similar initiatives in the future.
L.A. Weekly
2 Hurt in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Alicia Parkway [Mission Viejo, CA]
Vehicle Collision on Jeronimo Road Left Several Hurt. The incident happened on September 10th at around 12:00 p.m. on Jeronimo Road. involving at least 9 vehicles, Sergeant Todd Hylton said. Furthermore, the 9-vehicle crash left at least two people severely injured. Meanwhile, all involved parties have not yet been identified....
