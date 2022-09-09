Schuster’s Farm, Little John’s Kitchens partner to highlight food insecurity this season

Courtesy of Schuster's Corn Maze

MADISON, Wis. — Schuster’s Farm and a local non-profit are partnering this year to take on food insecurity with a specially designed corn maze.

The partnership between Schuster’s and Little John’s Kitchens aims to raise awareness about decreasing food access. On Sept. 17 and 18 — Schuster’s opening weekend — $1 from each admission ticket will be donated to Little John’s to put toward their new facility on Verona Road.

“From the fresh-made apple cider donuts to the family-friendly fun, Schuster’s has always been one of our family’s favorite Fall spots. And now, they’re so graciously supporting Little John’s mission — feel-good food for all,” Chef Dave Heide said. “This year, my kids get to explore all the farm has to offer, including finding their daddy in a corn maze with their daddy in it. We are all so excited to see this come to fruition.”

This year’s specially designed maze will feature varying trivia about food access throughout the season.

After opening weekend, Schuster’s Farm will be open every day through Halloween. More information about opportunities at Schuster’s Farm is available online.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.