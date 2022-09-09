Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Damp Cowpea Festival hosts Dunn's First Public Appearance Since AppointmentThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Charleston Resident Dismissed From MeetingThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Charleston's River Park FeesThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Related
mymix1041.com
Fall Friday Family Food Truck Nights – Cleveland Public Library
We were joined by Keisha Parks with the Cleveland Bradley County Public Library to talk about the upcoming events taking place in the fall. Fall Friday Family Food Truck Night is this Friday, September 9th starting at 6pm. Dinner and a movie have never been so fun. If you are looking for a family-friendly event downtown for all ages, we’ve got you covered. This Friday’s featured food trucks are: Food NV, Tacos el Don, MohMoh’s, Grindheads Coffee, and Cosmic Ice. Food Trucks will arrive at 6pm. The feature film is Spider-man: No Way Home | Rated PG-13. The movie is a part of our free Parking Lot Cinema offerings and will begin around 8pm or whenever the sun goes down.
thedunlap-tribune.com
Rally in the Valley is September 17
Christian Youth Outreach (CYO) is hosting their third annual Rally in the Valley on Saturday, September 17, at 2:00 p.m. at Harris Park in Dunlap. “This is a free event for our community, music with a message,” said youth leader Cindy Widick. “Our theme message is Psalm 105:2: ‘Sing to Him; sing praise to Him; tell of all His wonderful acts’!”
wutc.org
Fall Festivals - And How To Find Them - All Around Us
Here in the Chattanooga area, the fall yields a harvest of festivals - often many festivals in many directions at once. Lisa Denton is the features editor at The Chattanooga Times Free Press - and she compiles the paper’s Fall Festival Guide.
cityscopemag.com
Fall Fairs, Festivals, & Special Events 2022
WHAT / This festival, held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers sustainably grown vegetable, fruit, herb, and flower starts for a fall garden, as well as seeds for fall vegetables best sown directly. Music, arts and crafts vendors, food, and children’s activities round out the event. A plant sale guide is listed on the Crabtree Farms website.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
Dinner Bell Restaurant shuts its doors after 47 years
SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s the end of an era for an East Tennessee business. The Dinner Bell Restaurant in Sweetwater closed Monday after 47 years in business. The restaurant opened its doors in 1975. “I was here the first day, and I’m here the last day,” said Marion...
WTVCFOX
Residents making noise over Chattanooga request for additional quarry in same neighborhood
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Residents in the Black Creek area are no strangers to the sound of blasting, with a quarry situated in the area. But, the request for an additional quarry in the area is drawing fire from a nearby neighborhood and nature center, with concerns there will be even more blasting in the area.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Aims To Recruit New Vendors Through Fall Purchasing Expo
The City of Chattanooga is hosting its second purchasing expo to help area businesses to bid on city contracts, amid ongoing efforts to simplify and streamline the experience of doing business with the city. Mayor Tim Kelly has directed city officials to streamline processes and procedures for vendors in an...
'I can't even express how much they mean to us' | Roane Co. woman helps keep memories of loved ones alive
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — Nearly two years ago, we brought you the story of a woman helping people remember their loved ones in a unique way. Since then, Juanita Jackson of Roane County has been able to reach people across the country, at times mailing orders as far as California.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDEF
Police investigate shooting on busy section of Gunbarrel road
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A shooting this evening has caused the traffic snarl along Gunbarrel Road below Hamilton Place Mall. Chattanooga Police responded to a call of multiple parties shot in the 1700 around 5:30. They say a 23 year old male walked into the Emergency Room with a gunshot...
WTVCFOX
Shooting near Erlanger Express Care sends man to hospital Monday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A shooting on Gunbarrel Road near Erlanger Express Care sent a 23-year-old man to the hospital Monday, the Chattanooga Police Department says. Police say they were notified by a local hospital of a male victim who walked into the ER with a gunshot wound. When they...
Georgia Cyclist Arrested After Riding Into, Pepper-Spraying, and Stun-Gunning Construction Worker in Chickamauga Battlefield
This 69-year-old cyclist certainly handed Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park rangers one of the strangest arrests they’ve ever made. The incident is just now coming to light, but the National Park Service (NPS) reports that on July 12, 2022, NPS law enforcement rangers responded to a report of a bizarre physical altercation in the park. According to their report, local cyclist Charles Givens, 69, of Ringgold, GA, biked head-first into a completely unnecessary conflict.
chattanoogacw.com
Recognize them? 'Tiara bandit,' accomplice sought in Catoosa County after storage burglary
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Catoosa County need your help identifying 2 burglary suspects, one of whom chose some notable headgear while committing the crime. A post on the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page calls the man seen in surveillance photos the 'Tiara Bandit.'. The sheriff's office...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDEF
Brainerd High School removed from Tennessee schools priority list
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — It’s been more than a decade, but they finally did it. Brainerd High School officially worked its way off the state’s priority list of struggling schools, and they’re not slowing down any time soon. The state of Tennessee recently named 13 Hamilton County...
WDEF
State names 13 Reward Schools, 13 Level 5 Schools, removes Brainerd High from Priority List.
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (Press Release) – The latest release of Hamilton County. student testing data from the Tenn. Department of Education shows 13 local schools. that earned Reward School status, one school that exited the state’s Priority List, and. an overall rating of Satisfactory for the District’s accountability efforts....
Decatur woman struggles to leave and enter home after surgery
A blind woman in Meigs County maneuvers around her home and is asking for assistance in receiving a ramp to help her get out safely.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Runaway Teen Located; Two Charged
On September 2nd, after an investigation of a reported runaway teen, Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were able to locate the 15 year old male. Upon locating the 15 year old, a further investigation by Sheriff’s Office Detectives led to two males being charged. Casey James Robinson, age...
mymix1041.com
Small plane crashes near Chattanooga airport, no injuries reported
From Local 3 News: A single-engine plane with two people on board crashed right outside of the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport on Tuesday. The Chattanooga Fire Department said there was no fire and no serious injuries to the two people who were flying. Chattanooga Fire Department officials said the crash was...
Fort Payne man charged with stealing, crashing ambulance dies in Tennessee custody
A Fort Payne man who was arrested earlier this year after authorities say he stole an ambulance in Tennessee and crashed it into a police cruiser has died, according to AL.com.
WTVCFOX
Crash in Walker County causes chain reaction involving 4 cars, GSP says
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A driver failed to stop at a red light in Walker County, causing a chain reaction crash involving 4 cars Monday, Georgia State Patrol says. The driver was traveling northbound on Highway 27 when they failed to stop at the light and crashed into another vehicle that was turning onto the highway from Kay Conley Road.
WTVCFOX
THP: Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Marion County Saturday night
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was fatally struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Marion County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it happened at 9:05 p.m. on Interstate 24 in Jasper, Tennessee. Officials say a 2015 Audi Q5 was traveling eastbound on I-24 in the right lane.
Comments / 0