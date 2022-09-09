ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

mymix1041.com

Fall Friday Family Food Truck Nights – Cleveland Public Library

We were joined by Keisha Parks with the Cleveland Bradley County Public Library to talk about the upcoming events taking place in the fall. Fall Friday Family Food Truck Night is this Friday, September 9th starting at 6pm. Dinner and a movie have never been so fun. If you are looking for a family-friendly event downtown for all ages, we’ve got you covered. This Friday’s featured food trucks are: Food NV, Tacos el Don, MohMoh’s, Grindheads Coffee, and Cosmic Ice. Food Trucks will arrive at 6pm. The feature film is Spider-man: No Way Home | Rated PG-13. The movie is a part of our free Parking Lot Cinema offerings and will begin around 8pm or whenever the sun goes down.
thedunlap-tribune.com

Rally in the Valley is September 17

Christian Youth Outreach (CYO) is hosting their third annual Rally in the Valley on Saturday, September 17, at 2:00 p.m. at Harris Park in Dunlap. “This is a free event for our community, music with a message,” said youth leader Cindy Widick. “Our theme message is Psalm 105:2: ‘Sing to Him; sing praise to Him; tell of all His wonderful acts’!”
DUNLAP, TN
wutc.org

Fall Festivals - And How To Find Them - All Around Us

Here in the Chattanooga area, the fall yields a harvest of festivals - often many festivals in many directions at once. Lisa Denton is the features editor at The Chattanooga Times Free Press - and she compiles the paper’s Fall Festival Guide.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
cityscopemag.com

Fall Fairs, Festivals, & Special Events 2022

WHAT / This festival, held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers sustainably grown vegetable, fruit, herb, and flower starts for a fall garden, as well as seeds for fall vegetables best sown directly. Music, arts and crafts vendors, food, and children’s activities round out the event. A plant sale guide is listed on the Crabtree Farms website.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wvlt.tv

Dinner Bell Restaurant shuts its doors after 47 years

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s the end of an era for an East Tennessee business. The Dinner Bell Restaurant in Sweetwater closed Monday after 47 years in business. The restaurant opened its doors in 1975. “I was here the first day, and I’m here the last day,” said Marion...
SWEETWATER, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Aims To Recruit New Vendors Through Fall Purchasing Expo

The City of Chattanooga is hosting its second purchasing expo to help area businesses to bid on city contracts, amid ongoing efforts to simplify and streamline the experience of doing business with the city. Mayor Tim Kelly has directed city officials to streamline processes and procedures for vendors in an...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Police investigate shooting on busy section of Gunbarrel road

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A shooting this evening has caused the traffic snarl along Gunbarrel Road below Hamilton Place Mall. Chattanooga Police responded to a call of multiple parties shot in the 1700 around 5:30. They say a 23 year old male walked into the Emergency Room with a gunshot...
Outsider.com

Georgia Cyclist Arrested After Riding Into, Pepper-Spraying, and Stun-Gunning Construction Worker in Chickamauga Battlefield

This 69-year-old cyclist certainly handed Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park rangers one of the strangest arrests they’ve ever made. The incident is just now coming to light, but the National Park Service (NPS) reports that on July 12, 2022, NPS law enforcement rangers responded to a report of a bizarre physical altercation in the park. According to their report, local cyclist Charles Givens, 69, of Ringgold, GA, biked head-first into a completely unnecessary conflict.
CHICKAMAUGA, GA
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Runaway Teen Located; Two Charged

On September 2nd, after an investigation of a reported runaway teen, Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were able to locate the 15 year old male. Upon locating the 15 year old, a further investigation by Sheriff’s Office Detectives led to two males being charged. Casey James Robinson, age...
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
mymix1041.com

Small plane crashes near Chattanooga airport, no injuries reported

From Local 3 News: A single-engine plane with two people on board crashed right outside of the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport on Tuesday. The Chattanooga Fire Department said there was no fire and no serious injuries to the two people who were flying. Chattanooga Fire Department officials said the crash was...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Crash in Walker County causes chain reaction involving 4 cars, GSP says

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A driver failed to stop at a red light in Walker County, causing a chain reaction crash involving 4 cars Monday, Georgia State Patrol says. The driver was traveling northbound on Highway 27 when they failed to stop at the light and crashed into another vehicle that was turning onto the highway from Kay Conley Road.
WALKER COUNTY, GA

