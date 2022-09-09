Read full article on original website
ksl.com
How well did Utah's colleges, universities rate according to US News rankings?
SALT LAKE CITY — The latest U.S. News and World Report's college rankings lift up Brigham Young University above other colleges and universities in Utah. The annual rankings report says BYU, "the flagship university of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is arguably the most notable college in Utah."
ksl.com
2nd person arrested in double shooting at rodeo near Utah Lake
GENOLA, Utah County — The girlfriend of a man accused of shooting two people at an unlicensed rodeo near Utah Lake has been arrested and accused of trying to mislead police about his involvement. Iran Torres, 46, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday for...
ksl.com
Citing 'serious concerns,' judge drops drug test results from state custody case
AMERICAN FORK — A Utah judge has ruled disputed drug tests cannot be considered in a family court case, potentially impacting other cases involving similar results. Fourth District Juvenile Court Judge Douglas Nielsen announced his decision during a remote hearing in the case Monday evening, citing "serious concerns" about the reliability of certain saliva-based drug test results.
ksl.com
Storms return to Utah after hot, smoky stretch. How much rain will the state receive?
SALT LAKE CITY — September has already been one for the record books. Salt Lake City's six hottest September days dating back to 1874 were set in the first week of the month, while a seventh day also matched the previous record of 100 degrees. Many new daily and all-time monthly heat records were also set in other parts of the state, as a part of a massive regional heat wave.
ksl.com
Here are the largest fires burning in Utah and the West right now
SALT LAKE CITY — Despite much of the West seeing record rainfall in August, heightened wildfire conditions have returned to the region, coupled with abnormally high temperatures. Most of the fire activity is confined to the West, where at least 56 fires are burning more than 1,000 acres and...
ksl.com
Utah Gov. Cox signs joint letter asking Biden to 'immediately' withdraw student loan plan
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox joined nearly half of the governors across the nation on Monday in a letter to President Joe Biden, denouncing the president's student loan forgiveness plan and asking for it to be withdrawn. Under the plan, borrowers who earn less than $125,000...
ksl.com
Jury finds Alabama man acted in self-defense in Midvale murder case
SALT LAKE CITY — A jury has acquitted a 27-year-old man of murder, concluding that he acted in self-defense when he killed another man following an hourslong argument in Midvale last year. Shortly after moving from Alabama to Utah for work at Kennecott Copper Mine, Lorenzo Parker was staying...
ksl.com
US housing slump is here to stay. What does that mean for Utah, the West?
SALT LAKE CITY — As the Federal Reserve continues to wage its war on record high inflation rates, it appears higher interest rates are likely here to stay for at least the next year or even longer — which means the U.S. housing market slump isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
ksl.com
This man was named Utah Teacher of the Year — 32 years after his dad won top honor
DELTA, Millard County — Where was Chad Warnick the day after being named 2023 Utah Teacher of the Year during a banquet at a Salt Lake hotel?. Driving around Delta in his pickup truck collecting soil samples for his agricultural students to analyze. It's all in a day's work...
ksl.com
Man accused of shooting 2 at rodeo near Utah Lake charged with attempted murder
GENOLA, Utah County — A man originally arrested for investigation of being a restricted person in possession of a gun following a double shooting at a rodeo near Utah Lake is now facing more serious charges. Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman, 25, of Orem, was charged Monday in 4th District Court...
ksl.com
Restoration of Idaho's Bear River Massacre site may benefit Great Salt Lake
BEAR RIVER, Idaho — Current efforts to restore the site of the Bear River Massacre could benefit the whole Wasatch Front in a big way. Those efforts are sending water rights downstream, which will send hundreds of gallons each year into the Great Salt Lake. "We need to tell...
ksl.com
Feds issue new names for 50 Utah locations that previously contained 'offensive slur'
SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of geographic locations across the nation have new names now following a decision by the Department of the Interior to remove the term "squaw," which the government agency deems as an "offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women." The U.S. Board...
ksl.com
New state director responds to Utah Dems' lawsuit to get him off ballot
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's new executive director of the Division of Natural Resources, former state Rep. Joel Ferry, said the Utah Democratic Party's lawsuit to get him off November's ballot is an "attempt to silence the voice of the county." The party filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against...
ksl.com
When you find a check that expired years ago, can you get it cashed?
BRIGHAM CITY — Ever find an uncashed check stuffed in a birthday card sent to you years ago from a relative? A Utah woman recently found a refund check worth hundreds of dollars from her old phone company. Problem is, it expired 16 years ago. Checks are very old-school,...
UPDATE: 6 year old killed in I-215 crash
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – One passenger in a vehicle involved in the multi-car crash that shut down westbound Interstate-215 at Ft. Union Blvd. has reportedly died. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) told ABC4 that a six-year-old passenger in one of the vehicles involved has died, wile his mother and two sisters are in critical condition. ORIGINAL […]
