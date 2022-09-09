ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ksl.com

How well did Utah's colleges, universities rate according to US News rankings?

SALT LAKE CITY — The latest U.S. News and World Report's college rankings lift up Brigham Young University above other colleges and universities in Utah. The annual rankings report says BYU, "the flagship university of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is arguably the most notable college in Utah."
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

2nd person arrested in double shooting at rodeo near Utah Lake

GENOLA, Utah County — The girlfriend of a man accused of shooting two people at an unlicensed rodeo near Utah Lake has been arrested and accused of trying to mislead police about his involvement. Iran Torres, 46, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday for...
OREM, UT
ksl.com

Citing 'serious concerns,' judge drops drug test results from state custody case

AMERICAN FORK — A Utah judge has ruled disputed drug tests cannot be considered in a family court case, potentially impacting other cases involving similar results. Fourth District Juvenile Court Judge Douglas Nielsen announced his decision during a remote hearing in the case Monday evening, citing "serious concerns" about the reliability of certain saliva-based drug test results.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Storms return to Utah after hot, smoky stretch. How much rain will the state receive?

SALT LAKE CITY — September has already been one for the record books. Salt Lake City's six hottest September days dating back to 1874 were set in the first week of the month, while a seventh day also matched the previous record of 100 degrees. Many new daily and all-time monthly heat records were also set in other parts of the state, as a part of a massive regional heat wave.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Here are the largest fires burning in Utah and the West right now

SALT LAKE CITY — Despite much of the West seeing record rainfall in August, heightened wildfire conditions have returned to the region, coupled with abnormally high temperatures. Most of the fire activity is confined to the West, where at least 56 fires are burning more than 1,000 acres and...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Jury finds Alabama man acted in self-defense in Midvale murder case

SALT LAKE CITY — A jury has acquitted a 27-year-old man of murder, concluding that he acted in self-defense when he killed another man following an hourslong argument in Midvale last year. Shortly after moving from Alabama to Utah for work at Kennecott Copper Mine, Lorenzo Parker was staying...
MIDVALE, UT
ksl.com

New state director responds to Utah Dems' lawsuit to get him off ballot

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's new executive director of the Division of Natural Resources, former state Rep. Joel Ferry, said the Utah Democratic Party's lawsuit to get him off November's ballot is an "attempt to silence the voice of the county." The party filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

UPDATE: 6 year old killed in I-215 crash

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – One passenger in a vehicle involved in the multi-car crash that shut down westbound Interstate-215 at Ft. Union Blvd. has reportedly died. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) told ABC4 that a six-year-old passenger in one of the vehicles involved has died, wile his mother and two sisters are in critical condition. ORIGINAL […]

