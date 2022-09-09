SALT LAKE CITY — September has already been one for the record books. Salt Lake City's six hottest September days dating back to 1874 were set in the first week of the month, while a seventh day also matched the previous record of 100 degrees. Many new daily and all-time monthly heat records were also set in other parts of the state, as a part of a massive regional heat wave.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO