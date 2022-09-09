Read full article on original website
torquenews.com
Why EV Experts Say The Golden Age Of Electric Cars Is Behind Us
Electric vehicles are better than ever, and with every passing day, automakers big and small announce new models. So why do respected EV experts say the golden age of EVs has passed?. The inspiration for this story, along with its title, comes from Kyle Conner of Out of Spec Motoring....
electrek.co
Toyota says there’s no EV demand – maybe try selling one the wheels stay on?
Toyota is at it again, claiming that there’s not enough demand in the United States for electric vehicles – most of which are currently suffering from months of backlog in the United States due to high demand. Even their own bZ4X has a waiting list because, well, the wheels keep falling off.
Biden announces $900million plan to put 500,000 electric vehicle chargers across the US at Detroit Auto Show
PRESIDENT Biden announced the U.S.’ $900million investment in electric vehicle charging infrastructure at the Detroit Auto Show. The massive $900million fund will help manufacture around 500,000 charging stations across 35 U.S. states and 53,000 miles. President Biden signed his Inflation Reduction Act into law on August 16th. The Inflation...
electrek.co
Even tire makers are adapting their business to the electric vehicle revolution
All corners of the auto industry are catching on as more and more buyers prefer electric vehicles. The latest news comes from leading tire maker Goodyear, as the company reveals its plans to further support the EV market. You may recognize the name Goodyear from its wide selection of tires...
electrek.co
‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?
Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
$10,000 Chevy Volt Owner Crushed When Dealer Quotes Over $30,000 for Hybrid Battery Replacement
Used EVs and Hybrid might be cheaper but beware battery replacement. The post $10,000 Chevy Volt Owner Crushed When Dealer Quotes Over $30,000 for Hybrid Battery Replacement appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
FOXBusiness
Biden to announce $900 million electric vehicle infrastructure overhaul at Detroit auto show
President Joe Biden will attend an auto show in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday, where he will tour the newest models in auto-manufacturers electric vehicle portfolios and announce a new infrastructure plan to make driving electric vehicles more accessible. Biden, a vintage car enthusiast and owner of a 1967 C2 Corvette...
insideevs.com
US: Toyota To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Gigafactory In North Carolina
Toyota has just announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). The new investment is related to battery-electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and comes on top of the $1.29 billion investment related to hybrid/plug-in hybrid vehicle (HEV/PHEV) battery production, which was announced in late 2021.
Government Forces Toyota To Invest In American Battery Production
Toyota may have introduced the bZ4X in recent months as its first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV), but that hasn't stopped environmental groups from critiquing the company's reticence to commit to EVs. And while it remains committed to offering something for the varied needs of its customers, the automaker is smart enough to know it will be left behind if it doesn't embrace electric vehicles.
US News and World Report
Ford Will Challenge Dealers to Match Tesla's Lower Selling Costs
DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Jim Farley will go to Las Vegas next week to roll the dice on a strategy to convince dealers to cut as much as $2,000 from the cost of delivering an electric vehicle to a customer. Ford has told dealers that one...
The Verge
Ford dealers who want to sell EVs will have to spend money to make money
Ford outlined a series of requirements for its dealers who want to sell the automaker’s electric vehicles, such as setting no-haggle prices and investing upward of $1.2 million in upgrades like charging, according to Automotive News. The company framed the investments as necessary if Ford is to compete with — and perhaps overtake — direct-sale competitors like Tesla.
electrek.co
Honda electrifying 10 motorcycles by 2025, but full-size EVs by when, exactly?
Honda revealed its plans Tuesday to release ten new electric motorcycles by the end of 2025 to help the Japanese automaker reach its sustainability goals, yet Honda has been relatively slow rolling out a full-size EV. When exactly can we expect a fully electric vehicle from Honda in North America?
Tesla Sitting On EV Credit Goldmine Worth Billions
Elon Musk is sitting on a metaphorical goldmine, and this time he doesn't even have to lift a finger to gain access to even more billions to add to the $270.7 billion he already has. Tesla is exceptionally fortunate, as it makes a great deal of profit from selling electric car credits. These credits will become more valuable now that the state of California has passed the Clean Cars II Act.
insideevs.com
Tesla's Battery Supply Has Finally Grown Beyond Satisfying Demand
As you may be aware, Tesla's Head of Investor Relations Martin Viecha just spoke at a private Goldman Sachs event in San Francisco. He shared many interesting morsels during the talk. He also made it seem as though Tesla may actually have its first battery surplus. The Tesla executive painted...
US News and World Report
A Squadron of Electric Jeeps Goes After Rivian, Tesla
MILAN/DETROIT (Reuters) - Jeep will launch four all-electric sport utility vehicles by the end of 2025 in a bid to lead in electrification of off-road vehicles, the company announced on Thursday, despite the Stellantis NV brand's late start. Jeep brand executives previewed an all-electric Jeep Recon, inspired by the brand's...
electrek.co
EV street sweepers may be coming to your city, courtesy of Ideanomics and GEP
Street sweepers play a critical role in keeping our streets clean and safe. However, on top of brushing dust particles into the air, they also produce harmful emissions. Ideanomics now has a solution for this by using its electric platform to power the next generation of EV street sweepers. Earlier...
electrek.co
Meet the new off-road camper that acts as its own microgrid and can charge your EV
Finally, electric camping has arrived. For those who want to get in touch with nature but worry about charging availability, Campworks has the solution for you. The redesigned Campworks NS-1 is like nothing you’ve seen before. The solar-powered camper (caravan) can store energy and use it to power your EV, or any other electrical device for that matter, while the interior is adaptable for every situation.
Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Now Costs $15,000
From producing electric semi-trucks to fully self-driving vehicles, Tesla is continuously bridging the gap between the automobile and technology industries. However, being on the cutting edge comes with a price tag. As a result, Tesla’s prices have risen rapidly since the beginning of 2022, including on their already pricey Full Self-Driving (FSD) software. Here’s a better look at FSD software and how Tesla plans to implement it moving forward.
motor1.com
Tesla may follow Musk's advice with plans to refine lithium locally
Just as we previously reported, there's undoubtedly a lack of lithium for the growing number of electric cars hitting our roads. However, the shortage comes from the fact that there simply aren't enough lithium miners or refineries yet. Tesla has made a reputation for doing as much as possible "in-house," so as not to be reliant on others. The fact that the company may build a lithium refinery in North America makes sense.
electrek.co
This modular off-grid solar EV charger can be installed in just four hours
Campbell, California-based solar-powered EV charger company Paired Power has just debuted a modular, off-grid electric vehicle charger that is powered by a solar canopy. The company has called its new modular charger PairTree, and it’s a transportable solar canopy with built-in EV charging capabilities. It can be used off grid, but it can also be hooked into the grid if desired.
