Finally, electric camping has arrived. For those who want to get in touch with nature but worry about charging availability, Campworks has the solution for you. The redesigned Campworks NS-1 is like nothing you’ve seen before. The solar-powered camper (caravan) can store energy and use it to power your EV, or any other electrical device for that matter, while the interior is adaptable for every situation.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO