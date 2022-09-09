ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Karen Hohimer
5d ago

Will the last person leaving Illinois please shut off the lights, that is, if there is any power left! Illinois ranks right up there with California for the most CORRUPT governments!

Delbert Nordbrock
5d ago

Bailey needs to go after JB about having his wealth in Caribbean to avoid taxes just like taking toilets out to save on taxes that pay teachers. also did he remodel mansion without a permit

Tom Graham
5d ago

I can remember years ago this guy named rauner and how he screwed everything up. This other Republican has no plans for this state except to outlaw abortions. These repubs have no message that they want the people to hear so they just throw crap out. I am still wondering about the Black couple that are complaining about education commercial. I think that is supposed to be about Florida or Oklahoma where the teachers are leaving , they are going to blue states.

WGN News

Fact checking Illinois’ upcoming SAFE-T Act

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — With the general election two months away, both Democrats and Republicans are in attack mode. Republicans in particular are using certain legislature–House BIll 3653, or the SAFE-T Act–to motivate voters. But there are many claims floating around about what the bill actually does or does not do. WMBD’s digital producer Maggie […]
5 On Your Side

Clarifying misinformation on the Illinois Safe-T Act

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the Safe-T Act in 2021 which addresses a wide variety of criminal justice issues. This massive crime reform package is in the spotlight again for one of its provisions known as the Pretrial Fairness Act which will end cash bail in 2023.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

FACT CHECK: What does the SAFE-T Act really do?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — With the general election two months away, both Democrats and Republicans are in attack mode. Republicans in particular are using certain legislature–House BIll 3653, or the SAFE-T Act–to motivate voters. But there are many claims floating around about what the bill actually does or does not do. WMBD’s digital producer Maggie […]
Q985

Should Illinois SAFE-T Act Bring Panic? Legal Expert Says No

Since the announcement of Illinois' SAFE-T Act being signed into law by Governor J.B. Pritzker, many residents have voiced their concerns. News outlets across the state shared a similar graphic explaining the changes to be implemented beginning January 1, 2023. This criminal justice reform law is the elimination of cash...
POLITICO

Bailey’s suburban woes

Happy Monday, Illinois. Congrats to the folks at Misericordia for powering through the rain to pull off a successful Family Fest. Republican governor candidate Darren Bailey has been ramping up his time in the northern part of Illinois, knowing that he’s got downstate all sewn up. But some Republicans say he still needs to do more to endear himself to suburban Chicago Republicans. Why, for example, must he denigrate Chicago as a “hellhole”?"
thecentersquare.com

Unions support Amendment 1 with new ad; critics warn of tax increases

(The Center Square) – Amendment 1 on the November ballot is being promoted by unions in Illinois. Supporters say the measure will protect workers' rights. Opponents say it will further drive the state off a fiscal cliff through new tax increases. A new advertisment has been released on TV...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Republicans eye Illinois treasurer’s race

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Republicans have their eye on the Treasurer’s race, believing it to be one of the more vulnerable offices for the GOP to gain ground on Democrats this November. Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs considers his latest term in office a success, having started college and retirement savings programs for the state. […]
