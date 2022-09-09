Will the last person leaving Illinois please shut off the lights, that is, if there is any power left! Illinois ranks right up there with California for the most CORRUPT governments!
Bailey needs to go after JB about having his wealth in Caribbean to avoid taxes just like taking toilets out to save on taxes that pay teachers. also did he remodel mansion without a permit
I can remember years ago this guy named rauner and how he screwed everything up. This other Republican has no plans for this state except to outlaw abortions. These repubs have no message that they want the people to hear so they just throw crap out. I am still wondering about the Black couple that are complaining about education commercial. I think that is supposed to be about Florida or Oklahoma where the teachers are leaving , they are going to blue states.
