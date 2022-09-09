ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

sly J
5d ago

Just keep track of them. when they can't get a JOB or a place to live. Crime is going to go up.they will join gangs and sell drugs .Should put trackers on all of them.

guitarhaus
4d ago

...these policies of migrants are slowly destroying America.... glad I didn't vote for Biden or Obama.... 🎯

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pritzker issues disaster proclamation over immigrants arriving in Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday issued a disaster declaration in an effort to assist migrants being bused from the Texas border to Chicago. The proclamation enables the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) and other state agencies, in close coordination with the City of Chicago, Cook County, and other local governments, […]
CBS Chicago

Two more buses with migrants from Texas arrive in Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two more buses carrying migrants from Texas arrived in the Chicago area Saturday – for a total of six buses in a period of a little over a week.It was unclear late Tuesday how many people were on the buses, but we are told one local volunteer organization is helping care for 35 people.Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been sending migrants to sanctuary cities like Chicago as a way to protest the White House's border policies.More than 300 migrants had already been bused to the Chicago area from Texas as of this past weekend.
POLITICO

Bailey’s suburban woes

Happy Monday, Illinois. Congrats to the folks at Misericordia for powering through the rain to pull off a successful Family Fest. Republican governor candidate Darren Bailey has been ramping up his time in the northern part of Illinois, knowing that he’s got downstate all sewn up. But some Republicans say he still needs to do more to endear himself to suburban Chicago Republicans. Why, for example, must he denigrate Chicago as a “hellhole”?"
fox40jackson.com

Liberal Chicago city councilmember decries intense crime wave: ‘A joke’

A liberal Chicago alderman decried the Windy City’s crime wave on Monday night – and even questioned the usefulness of calling police. George Cardenas, a Democrat, is Alderman of Chicago’s 12th Ward. He was appointed as deputy floor leader in Chicago’s City Council by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in February 2021.
thecentersquare.com

Rep. Brandtjen: Milwaukee get-out-the-vote effort 'Zuckerbucks 2.0'

(The Center Square) – One Wisconsin lawmaker cannot believe that a predominantly Democratic city in the state is once again turning to an outside nonprofit to get out the vote in November. Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, told The Center Square that Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s support for a...
fox32chicago.com

Vandals throw brick through Illinois state Rep. Kelly Cassidy's office window

CHICAGO - Vandals hit the office of an Illinois state representative Wednesday morning. Rep. Kelly Cassidy shared a picture of the incident on Twitter. Cassidy's office is located in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. She says her office has security video of someone throwing a brick through a window around 5 a.m.
Axios Chicago

Fake news being delivered to greater Chicago homes

Gov. JB Pritzker is speaking out against a new round of political ads disguised as newspapers being delivered in Chicago and the suburbs.Why it matters: The publications — designed to trick readers into thinking they are reading a vetted, objective news source — feature stories the governor says are racist.Though these "newspapers" are political ads in disguise, they aren't illegal. The state attorney general's office tells Axios it hasn't received any complaints and is not pursuing legal action.Context: The mailers are distributed by conservative radio host Dan Proft, who also is behind the People Who Play By the Rules PAC.Headlines...
The Hill

Chicago mayor: Migrants bused from Texas treated with lack of respect, dignity

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) on Saturday called Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) busing of migrants to the city “un-American.”. “You don’t treat people with this lack of respect, lack of dignity, putting them on buses to an unknown destination with very little food, very little water,” Lightfoot said during an appearance on “CNN Newsroom with Pamela Brown.”
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Amtrak suspends some Chicago routes; man charged with knocking over MLK statue

Amtrak suspends some Chicago routes ahead of possible strike. Amtrak is canceling some of its long distance routes from Chicago ahead of a possible freight rail strike. Amtrak is suspending routes between Chicago and San Francisco, Los Angeles and the Pacific Northwest. Company officials say the adjustments are necessary to avoid stranding passengers. Amtrak operates nearly all of its trains on tracks owned and operated by freight railroads.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Chicago suburb receives migrant bus with no notice

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WTVO) — More migrants from Texas have made their way to the suburbs without warning from City of Chicago officials. Elk Grove Village announced that it received a bus of 90 migrants. The mayor of Elk Grove sent a robocall to residents, saying that he is disappointed in the “haphazard” way […]
