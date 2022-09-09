we all know if Sacramento politics get there hands on any of this money, it's going anywhere but to where it's supposed to out. history has taught us this...
Any proposition on the California ballot that promises money for a specific purpose is suspect. We have voted for gas tax to roads measures a couple of times and, while our gas taxes are ridiculous, our roads remain horrendous. If the politicians have a finger in the money, it's probably not going as advertised.
Vote NO on all California props. Politicians lie about what's in them and they don't do what they say. Look no further than the lottery prop years ago. The tax money from the lottery was supposed to go to education. One look at our schools tells the truth!
