i95 ROCK

New Milford Police Searching for Pair of Road Suspects

New Milford Police are seeking help from the public to identify two men they say were involved in a road rage incident. According to a posting on the New Milford Police Department Facebook page, the incident took place on Friday (9/2/22) between 3:45 and 4:03 pm. Authorities say the road rage participants were both white males, each driving a black car.
townofprospect.org

TOWN OF PROSPECT MESSAGE

Mayor Bob and The Prospect Car Owners Association would like to thank everyone who attended the 37th Annual Sock Hop and Car Show on the Green. We would also like to thank the vendors who sold food and refreshments. It was a beautiful day, and we are happy to report that out of hundreds of cars and thousands of people who attended, there were no incidents. Thank you for coming to Prospect and we hope to see you again next year.
