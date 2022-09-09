Mayor Bob and The Prospect Car Owners Association would like to thank everyone who attended the 37th Annual Sock Hop and Car Show on the Green. We would also like to thank the vendors who sold food and refreshments. It was a beautiful day, and we are happy to report that out of hundreds of cars and thousands of people who attended, there were no incidents. Thank you for coming to Prospect and we hope to see you again next year.

PROSPECT, CT ・ 6 DAYS AGO