Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Missouri woman sentenced to 3-1/2 years in prison for $1.3 million theft and tax scheme
A Missouri woman was sentenced in federal court today for a wire fraud scheme in which she embezzled more than $362,000 from her Springfield, Mo., employer and failed to pay nearly $1 million in business payroll taxes and personal income taxes. Carrie Leigh Long, 52, Ash Grove, was sentenced by...
kttn.com
Missouri physician sentenced to one year in prison for taking bribes from drug manufacturer
A Missouri physician was sentenced in federal court after taking bribes from a drug manufacturer in exchange for prescribing its fentanyl drug to his patients so often that he ranked highest in the state in net sales of the product. Randall Halley, 65, Nixa, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge...
Body storage problem gets worse at St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office
The St. Louis County Medical Examiner's Office has been facing issues with storage. They do not have enough space to store bodies.
KMOV
Community leaders distributing NaloxBoxes as opioid overdoses rise in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the number of opioid overdoses skyrocket in St. Louis, people are hitting the streets, battling to save lives. Their weapon of choice comes in the form of small, red and white boxes. Community leaders are fanning out across St. Louis, distributing this medicine to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kttn.com
Missouri couple sentenced to light prison terms for defrauding Medicaid
U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig on Friday sentenced a couple from St. Louis County for falsely claiming to have provided home care to elderly Medicaid recipients. Qais Meraj, 33, was sentenced to two months in prison, two years of supervised release, a $5,000 fine, and was ordered to repay $45,871. Judge Fleissig sentenced Aziza Meraj, 41, to three years of probation including two months of house arrest, and a $5,000 fine, and ordered her to repay $33,241. She was also ordered to perform 200 hours of community service.
KMOV
St. Louis County Department of Health begins administering new COVID-19 vaccine booster
CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Department of Health has started administering the new COVID-19 vaccine booster. The new boosters are specifically designed to fight the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants. There are two brands of the booster: Pfizer, which is approved for ages 12 and older, and Moderna, which is approved for ages 18 and older. Patients cannot get the new booster until it has been at least two months since they received their last COVID shot.
Trial of teen rapist begins in St. Louis County this week
The suspect, Dominic Salvatore Yocco, was 19 years old when he was arrested three years ago, charged with raping six teenage girls, some of who were unconscious at the time. He was once on the “most wanted” list.
Man sentenced over ‘extraordinary quantity’ of meth in Missouri
A federal judge sentenced a California man Monday in federal court for transporting an "extraordinary quantity" of methamphetamine in a car while he traveled in Missouri.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMOV
FEMA opens 7th center in St. Louis area as deadline looms; no status on Metro East relief
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - FEMA opened its seventh disaster relief center in the St. Louis area Saturday for residents whose homes were damaged in July’s historic flooding. The newest center opened at the Salvation Army on Arsenal in South St. Louis. The deadline to apply for those in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County is October 7. All centers will close after that date.
St. Louis Co. Sgt. dies after three-year battle with cancer
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department mourns the loss of one of its longtime officers. Daniel McIntyre, a sergeant with the department, has died after a three-year battle with cancer. Sgt. McIntyre had served the citizens of St. Louis County since 1997. The police...
kttn.com
Two men and a woman living in Missouri sentenced to prison terms for $2.1 million meth conspiracy
Two Mexican nationals and a St. Joseph man were sentenced in federal court for their roles in a $2.1 million conspiracy that distributed more than 100 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Kansas City metropolitan area and in northwest Missouri. Juan Guzman, also known as Daniel Solorio and as “Flaco,” 41,...
One of Missouri’s Most Wanted Found Hiding in a Homeless Camp
It's incredible that authorities caught this suspect considering where he was hiding out. A report says that one of Missouri's most wanted was arrested while hiding out in a homeless camp near the Mississippi River. KZRG shared the story of a suspect who was wanted for questioning for two separate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kttn.com
Governor Parson joins American Foods Group to break ground on new $800 million facility in central Missouri
Governor Mike Parson participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for American Foods Group, LLC’s new state-of-the-art beef processing facility in Warren County. The company broke ground at its site near Wright City, marking the beginning of a project expected to generate $1 billion in annual economic impact in the state of Missouri.
Video: Cousins run from supermarket shooting in north county
A surveillance video released by police on Thursday showed two people running from gunfire at a supermarket in north county.
Special election in St. Louis Tuesday is first under Missouri's voter ID law
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis will hold a special election, Tuesday. But before you cast your ballot, you’ll need to show identification, according to a new law in Missouri. Voters in St. Louis are choosing who will be in the race for President for the St. Louis Board of Aldermen later this year. But since Green and Coatar are the only two candidates, both are guaranteed to go on to the general election on November 8.
Man threatens to blow up Florissant Family Dollar
FLORISSANT, Mo. – A St. Louis County man was arrested for threatening to blow up a business. Brandon Shaw, 40, is charged with making a terroristic threat. Police say Shaw went into the Family Dollar on South New Florissant Road on August 28. He was playing loud music and an employee told him to turn it down. Employees were frightened after he said that he would blow up the building.
St. Louis County officers to move to 12-hour shifts starting Christmas day to combat officer shortage
CLAYTON, Mo. — St. Louis County police officers will be working 12-hour shifts starting Christmas Day to deal with its shrinking number of officers. Chief Ken Gregory sent an email department-wide to officers Friday afternoon announcing the change and asking for officers to “be patient,” as the administration works out “any issues that may come about during this transition.”
KMOV
Mark Mantovani runs as Republican, set to face Sam Page in St. Louis County Executive race
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The race for St. Louis County Executive is set, just eight weeks before election day. Mark Mantovani will run as the Republican candidate, facing incumbent Democrat Dr. Sam Page. Mantovani was selected by the county’s Republican Central Committee on Monday night, after Katherine Pinner, the winner of the August primary, announced her plan to drop out of the race.
Undercover agent busts St. Charles woman selling prescription drugs
A federal judge sentenced a St. Charles woman Friday after an undercover agent busted her for illegally selling prescription drugs.
'You don’t ever get to speak to me again': New Arizona law protects crime victims from abusers
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — After waiting nearly two years, an Arizona mother is about to see a state law that bears her name go into effect. Dubbed “Kayleigh’s Law," the statute will allow victims of dangerous crimes, including sex crimes, to petition courts for what amounts to a lifetime restraining order against their assailant.
Comments / 0