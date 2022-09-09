ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Saint Louis County, MO
Saint Louis County, MO
kttn.com

Missouri couple sentenced to light prison terms for defrauding Medicaid

U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig on Friday sentenced a couple from St. Louis County for falsely claiming to have provided home care to elderly Medicaid recipients. Qais Meraj, 33, was sentenced to two months in prison, two years of supervised release, a $5,000 fine, and was ordered to repay $45,871. Judge Fleissig sentenced Aziza Meraj, 41, to three years of probation including two months of house arrest, and a $5,000 fine, and ordered her to repay $33,241. She was also ordered to perform 200 hours of community service.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

St. Louis County Department of Health begins administering new COVID-19 vaccine booster

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Department of Health has started administering the new COVID-19 vaccine booster. The new boosters are specifically designed to fight the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants. There are two brands of the booster: Pfizer, which is approved for ages 12 and older, and Moderna, which is approved for ages 18 and older. Patients cannot get the new booster until it has been at least two months since they received their last COVID shot.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
#Community Service#Prison#Medical Services#Medical Insurance#General Health#Missouri Medicaid
KMOV

FEMA opens 7th center in St. Louis area as deadline looms; no status on Metro East relief

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - FEMA opened its seventh disaster relief center in the St. Louis area Saturday for residents whose homes were damaged in July’s historic flooding. The newest center opened at the Salvation Army on Arsenal in South St. Louis. The deadline to apply for those in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County is October 7. All centers will close after that date.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Special election in St. Louis Tuesday is first under Missouri's voter ID law

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis will hold a special election, Tuesday. But before you cast your ballot, you’ll need to show identification, according to a new law in Missouri. Voters in St. Louis are choosing who will be in the race for President for the St. Louis Board of Aldermen later this year. But since Green and Coatar are the only two candidates, both are guaranteed to go on to the general election on November 8.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Man threatens to blow up Florissant Family Dollar

FLORISSANT, Mo. – A St. Louis County man was arrested for threatening to blow up a business. Brandon Shaw, 40, is charged with making a terroristic threat. Police say Shaw went into the Family Dollar on South New Florissant Road on August 28. He was playing loud music and an employee told him to turn it down. Employees were frightened after he said that he would blow up the building.
FLORISSANT, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis County officers to move to 12-hour shifts starting Christmas day to combat officer shortage

CLAYTON, Mo. — St. Louis County police officers will be working 12-hour shifts starting Christmas Day to deal with its shrinking number of officers. Chief Ken Gregory sent an email department-wide to officers Friday afternoon announcing the change and asking for officers to “be patient,” as the administration works out “any issues that may come about during this transition.”
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Mark Mantovani runs as Republican, set to face Sam Page in St. Louis County Executive race

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The race for St. Louis County Executive is set, just eight weeks before election day. Mark Mantovani will run as the Republican candidate, facing incumbent Democrat Dr. Sam Page. Mantovani was selected by the county’s Republican Central Committee on Monday night, after Katherine Pinner, the winner of the August primary, announced her plan to drop out of the race.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

