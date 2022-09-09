CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Department of Health has started administering the new COVID-19 vaccine booster. The new boosters are specifically designed to fight the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants. There are two brands of the booster: Pfizer, which is approved for ages 12 and older, and Moderna, which is approved for ages 18 and older. Patients cannot get the new booster until it has been at least two months since they received their last COVID shot.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO