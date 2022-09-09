Alamance County under weekend flash flood watch

The National Weather Service put at least nine central North Carolina counties under a flash flood watch From Saturday afternoon until 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, including Alamance County.

The weather service reports conditions for heavy rain over the weekend in the southern and western Piedmont and calls 2 inches or more of rain likely and 3 to 4 inches of rain possible in some areas, according to the Alamance County Emergency Management Office. That means conditions leading to dangerous flash flooding could develop. Urban areas are at the highest risk of flooding.

