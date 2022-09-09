ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

Alamance County under weekend flash flood watch

By Isaac Groves, Times-News
Times-News
Times-News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=169Inq_0hp3t84l00

The National Weather Service put at least nine central North Carolina counties under a flash flood watch From Saturday afternoon until 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, including Alamance County.

The weather service reports conditions for heavy rain over the weekend in the southern and western Piedmont and calls 2 inches or more of rain likely and 3 to 4 inches of rain possible in some areas, according to the Alamance County Emergency Management Office. That means conditions leading to dangerous flash flooding could develop. Urban areas are at the highest risk of flooding.

Please subscribe and support local journalism

Comments / 2

Related
FOX8 News

Flash Flood Watch affecting events across Piedmont Triad

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Several events and locations throughout the Piedmont Triad and central NC are closing their doors and adjusting their plans in wake of the Flash Flood Watch issued by the National Weather Service for this weekend. Local hot spots such as Wet N’ Wild Emerald Pointe in Greensboro are not opening […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 85/40 crash shuts down 2 lanes in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The left two lanes of Interstate 85 South/40 West were closed following a crash on Wednesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 148, close to Exit 148 for NC-54. Exit 148 and NC-54 is a route very commonly taken by fans […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Alamance County, NC
Government
County
Alamance County, NC
WXII 12

Where to find the cheapest gas prices in North Carolina by county

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gas prices in the Carolinas are at their lowest levels since February, according to AAA of the Carolinas. North Carolina’s current gas price average is $3.41 a gallon. That’s $0.27 less compared to a month ago at $0.46. The national average is $3.71 a gallon for regular.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Urban Areas#Heavy Rain
FOX8 News

Crash with injuries causes large power outage in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A large power outage occurred in Winston-Salem following a crash at an intersection, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The crash occurred at the intersection of Northwest Boulevard and Patterson Avenue, causing a road closure and a large power outage in the area. Police say that the crash scene is already […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
southerntrippers.com

15 Best North Carolina Mountain Towns You Must Visit

Are you looking for the best North Carolina mountain towns, but not sure where to start? If so, you have come to the right place! North Carolina is a wonderful state with great barbecue and beautiful waterfalls. But the thing that this southern state will be known for is its North Carolina mountain towns!
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WFXR

Sinkhole in Pittsylvania Co. causes traffic delays

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says motorists traveling on Route 1428 in the area of Callands Road in Pittsylvania County can expect delays due to a sinkhole. All east lanes and west lanes are closed, there is no word from VDOT when the roads will be reopened.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WRAL News

Siler City leaders expecting ‘total transformation’ from Wolfspeed plant

Construction has already begun in Siler City, Chatham County, three days after Durham-based company Wolfspeed announced their massive chip manufacturing plant. Siler City is a “blank canvas” for Wolfspeed, according to Mayor Chip Price. “For the town, it’s going to be a total transformational project,” he said. “Our...
q13fox.com

Red flag warning issued in Western Washington this weekend

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says the weather this weekend is concerning for wildfires. Dry, hot, windy conditions are the main factors fueling the possibility of wildfires spreading, and smoke entering the Puget Sound area.
click orlando

Strong storms bring lightning, heavy rain

ORLANDO, Fla – Rounds of heavy rain are moving through Central Florida -- again. With a disturbance parked over the Gulf of Mexico, tropical moisture continues to surge into Florida. Severe thunderstorm warnings popped up for parts of Central Florida this afternoon but have since expired. [TRENDING: Become a...
FLORIDA STATE
Times-News

Times-News

1K+
Followers
618
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, NC from The Times-News.

 http://thetimesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy