Inquirer and Mirror
Peter W. Nash, 89
Peter W. Nash, 89, of Concord and Nantucket, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Concord. A small memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 in Duvall Chapel at Newbury Court, 80 Deaconess Road, Concord. A full celebration will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at St. Paul’s Church on Nantucket.
Inquirer and Mirror
Esmeralda Martinez, the late Jack Gardner honored with Nantucket Civic Salute
(Sept. 12, 2022) Esmeralda Martinez and the late Jack Gardner were awarded the annual Civic Salute by the Nantucket Civic League at its annual meeting Monday. “Our Civic Salute publicly acknowledges extraordinary individuals whose activities have furthered the Civic League’s broad objectives and bettered our entire island community,” co-president Charles Stott said in presenting the award to Martinez and family members of Gardner.
Inquirer and Mirror
Jay Wertheimer, 90
Jay Wertheimer, 90, of New York City and Nantucket, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Funeral services will be held at Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel, 1076 Madison Ave. at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Inquirer and Mirror
Photo Gallery: Nantucket Disc Golf Open
(Sept. 12, 2022) The Nantucket Disc Golf Club hosted the 2022 Nantucket Disc Golf Open last weekend at the disc golf course off Lovers Lane. The annual event drew some of the best pro disc golfers in the country vying for more than $10,000 in prize money Saturday, and a full field of amateurs that sold out in less than five minutes Sunday.
Inquirer and Mirror
Seven honored at Lifesavers’ Recognition Day
(Sept. 11, 2022) Seven people were honored for their lifesaving actions over the summer at Lifesavers Recognition Day and awarded the Maurice E. Gibbs Commendation Award by the Egan Maritime Institute and Nantucket Cottage Hospital. Nate Barber, Peter Georgantas and Venessa Smith were recognized for their quick actions the morning...
Inquirer and Mirror
Five more bedrooms at Nantucket Hotel approved
(Sept. 12, 2022) The Planning Board on Monday night approved a Nantucket Hotel proposal to add five bedrooms to its Easton Street property, after hotel owner Mark Snider said he would not increase groundcover to accomplish the expansion. Under the unanimously-approved plan, the number of bedrooms will increase from 69...
Inquirer and Mirror
Fuel costs drive proposed SSA fare hikes
(Sept. 13, 2022) Steamship Authority management has proposed raising fares across the board next year to meet expected increases in fuel, payroll and other costs in its $132.8 million 2023 budget. Nantucket rate hikes would include $9-$15 increases each way in regular vehicle fares – currently $166 to $275 depending...
Inquirer and Mirror
Boys soccer picks up first win of the season
(Sept. 12, 2022) The boys varsity soccer team jumped out to an early lead with a goal in the first minute of the game Monday against Sturgis East, a lead it would never relinquish en route to a 3-0 home win, the Whalers’ first victory of the season. “It...
Inquirer and Mirror
10th Nantucket Project Returns Thursday
To inquire about the remaining availability of free Islander Passes for Nantucket residents, e-mail islanders@nantucketproject.com. (Sept. 12, 2022) Andrew Yang, Megyn Kelly, Ed Helms and Ashley Judd headline a long list of high-profile speakers at this year’s Nantucket Project, which is returning Thursday for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is a gathering of innovators, entrepreneurs, celebrities and thought leaders for four days of talks, presentations and collaboration under a large tent at the White Elephant hotel.
