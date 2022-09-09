ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 56

Debra Cooper
5d ago

Vincent is correct I just wish my parents would have been here to see legal weed they always thought I was a big sinner

Reply(4)
26
Douglas Snyder
4d ago

The law dogs just won't let go of the revenue they use to generate off of possession and supplying marijuana aren't they. This is the end result of the war on drugs. They just can't let it go.

Reply
7
Judy Oram
4d ago

but doctors write prescriptions for addiction and continue to write prescriptions then blame the person for getting addicted. Most pharmaceutical poison side effects prescribed says may cause death. Marijuana has never killed anyone. A person can od on Tylenol and its sold over the counter. pharmaceutical companies do not want Marijuana legal cause they are just greedy. Marijuana works for many illness and helps with pain or the anorexia to eat. Ptsd is helped by Marijuana buy no take this pill that will cause liver or kidney problems. Doctors are the pusher man with drugs that will kill you.

Reply
9
Related
KMOV

St. Louis County Department of Health begins administering new COVID-19 vaccine booster

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Department of Health has started administering the new COVID-19 vaccine booster. The new boosters are specifically designed to fight the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants. There are two brands of the booster: Pfizer, which is approved for ages 12 and older, and Moderna, which is approved for ages 18 and older. Patients cannot get the new booster until it has been at least two months since they received their last COVID shot.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Drugs#Missouri#Cannibus#Kmov
KMOV

Watertown zoning ordinance

A 16-year-old was shot and killed after exposing a gun to officers in north St. Louis City late Sunday night, according to police. Former Blues captain Backes continues to help animals. Updated: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT. Backes was always passionate about helping animals during his time in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Woman accused of stealing from, assaulting elderly man in Clayton

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a woman who is accused of assaulting an elderly man during a burglary in Clayton. Authorities say the incident happened on Labor Day. Douglass, 54, is accused of assaulting the victim and stealing several items him, including jewelry. Douglass is known to...
KMOV

AMBER Alert issued for 12-year-old girl reportedly taken from school

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for 12-year-old Natonja Holmes late Tuesday night. She is 4-feet 7-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. The alert states Holmes was taken from outside Ferguson Middle School on Monday around 2:30 pm. Police said two...
FERGUSON, MO
KMOV

Police: Gun-wielding man shot, killed by undercover officers in North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed after exposing a gun to officers in north St. Louis City late Sunday night, according to police. St. Louis police said that two undercover officers with the violent crime detail were watching a Shell gas station parking lot at North Florissant Avenue and St. Louis Avenue at around 11:36 p.m. They saw a man with a gun and began approaching him before the man started running away. Shortly after, officers started chasing the man on foot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Herald & Review

Body of man missing for 28 years found in Missouri, Moline police say

The body of Steve Asplund, a Moline man missing for 28 years, has been found in St. Louis County, Missouri. Police said Monday they believe Asplund went into the river on his own volition near the I-74 bridge, became entangled in a barge and was dragged down river. Asplund, Moline,...
MOLINE, IL
KMOV

East St. Louis man sentenced to prison for gun offense

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An East St. Louis Man was sentenced Wednesday after previously pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun. Fulton Lee Gully pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a shotgun at his home in East St. Louis, Illinois, while knowing he was a convicted felon. He was convicted in 2003 for being a felon in possession of a firearm and received a sentence of one year and one day to be followed by three years of supervised release.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
KMOV

FEMA opens 7th center in St. Louis area as deadline looms; no status on Metro East relief

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - FEMA opened its seventh disaster relief center in the St. Louis area Saturday for residents whose homes were damaged in July’s historic flooding. The newest center opened at the Salvation Army on Arsenal in South St. Louis. The deadline to apply for those in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County is October 7. All centers will close after that date.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
clayconews.com

SEIZURE OF HEROIN, FENTANYL, METHAMPHETAMINES, COCAINE, MARIJUANA, PILLS & LINCOLN COUNTY TEENAGER ARRESTED AS RESULT OF AN INVESTIGATION BY MADISON COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE IN KENTUCKY

CRAB ORCHARD, KY (September 7, 2022) – Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement/Special Investigations – East, Sergeant Tye Chavies is reporting that Detectives with the Madison County Drug Task Force concluded an investigation on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, with the arrest of a Crab Orchard, KY, man accused of trafficking Heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamines, Cocaine, Marijuana, and prescription pills.
KMOV

Man found dead inside of north St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found dead inside of a north St. Louis City home Monday morning. St. Louis police said they found the man dead in a home in the 4400 block of N. 20th Street. An initial investigation found that the man was suffering from an unknown injury. Homicide detectives briefly took over and then the police department classified the death as suspicious and sudden and the medical examiner is taking over the investigation.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police: 16-year-old shot, killed by officers in north St. Louis

Backes was always passionate about helping animals during his time in St. Louis and he is putting in even more time into his foundation, “Athletes for Animals,” since he retired. The Clayton 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honors, remembers the lives lost 21 years ago. Updated: 17 hours ago.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy