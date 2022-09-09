Vincent is correct I just wish my parents would have been here to see legal weed they always thought I was a big sinner
The law dogs just won't let go of the revenue they use to generate off of possession and supplying marijuana aren't they. This is the end result of the war on drugs. They just can't let it go.
but doctors write prescriptions for addiction and continue to write prescriptions then blame the person for getting addicted. Most pharmaceutical poison side effects prescribed says may cause death. Marijuana has never killed anyone. A person can od on Tylenol and its sold over the counter. pharmaceutical companies do not want Marijuana legal cause they are just greedy. Marijuana works for many illness and helps with pain or the anorexia to eat. Ptsd is helped by Marijuana buy no take this pill that will cause liver or kidney problems. Doctors are the pusher man with drugs that will kill you.
