Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’
Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
PnB Rock Tributes Pour in From Drake, Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, YG, and Many More Following Fatal Shooting
PnB Rock was senselessly shot and killed while being robbed inside a Roscoe’s House of Chicken ’N Waffles in South Los Angeles on Monday afternoon. Born Rakim Hasheem Allen, the Philly native and father of two was just 30 years old. Rappers, producers, and others in the hip-hop...
Quinta Brunson Responds to Jimmy Kimmel Lying Onstage During Her Emmys Speech
Quinta Brunson has spoken out after Jimmy Kimmel’s odd bit during her Emmys acceptance speech spurred backlash online. Will Arnett and Kimmel served as the presenters for Best Writing in a Comedy Series at Monday’s ceremony, with the former dragging out the latter on stage. He went on to quip that this was “13th time in a row” Kimmel had lost at the Emmys and that “he just got into the skinny margaritas” backstage. Kimmel fully leaned into the bit, appearing to be passed out on stage even as Brunson took to the podium to accept the prize for her ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary, her first-ever Emmy.
Nicki Minaj Addresses Criticism After Speaking Out About PnB Rock’s Death
Nicki Minaj is speaking out after the tragic shooting death of PnB Rock. Rock, 30, was—per the Associated Press—fatally shot during a robbery at a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles location in the Los Angeles area on Monday. In an Instagram update confirming the death, Atlantic Records—which released Rock’s most recent studio album TrapStar Turnt PopStar—remembered the artist as a “great friend” and “wonderful father.”
Unreleased Footage Shows 50 Cent Betting His Entire Career on ‘Curtis’ Outselling Kanye West’s ‘Graduation’
On this day, 15 years ago, 50 Cent’s Curtis squared off against Kanye West’s Graduation in a hip-hop battle for the ages. Graduation ended up outselling Curtis, 957,000 to 691,000, earning a huge personal victory for Mr. West. But it also should have marked the end of 50’s solo career, if he were a man of his word.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Star in ‘Babylon’ Trailer From Writer-Director Damien Chazelle
Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle returns with the trailer for his forthcoming movie Babylon. Hitting theaters on Dec. 25, the Paramount Pictures film features a star-studded cast led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast rounded out by Tobey Maguire, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, and Jean Smart.
Zakhar Toasts A Momentous Year With Debut EP ‘Scars On My Mind’
From stitching together tracks in his bedroom with his brother to viral TikTok success and a deal with JAE5’s Sony imprint, 5K Records, a lot has happened for Zakhar in the last three years. Now, just nine months after releasing his first single on the label (“Never Hiding”), the 17-year-old alt-R&B marvel is ready with his debut EP, Scars On My Mind.
20 Years On, 1Xtra’s Still Going Strong—Here’s To The Next 20
Sitting in my grandmother’s living room in Hackney, East London, I vividly remember seeing the advert on BBC One signalling the forming of a new radio station within its network that would cater solely to Black music. I was 12 years old at the time, and already a huge fan of pirate radio grime.
Jennifer Aniston Once Felt Doing a Film With Her Ex-Husband Brad Pitt Was Asking for Trouble
Jennifer Aniston once opened up about the possibility of sharing the big screen with then-husband Brad Pitt, and felt at the time it wouldn’t have been the best idea.
Knucks Recruits Kwengface For Suprise Drop “Lucious”
We’re still reeling from Knucks’ stunning Alpha Place project, and the shockwaves it sent through the scene this summer, but there’s no time for any of that because the West London rhymer is already back with a fresh hit for us. “Lucious” dropped on Friday and it sees him team up with Kwengface for a rare take on drill.
Mero Addresses Possibility of Desus Reunion in the Future
It’s now been about two months since the confirmation of Desus & Mero’s end, as well as the simultaneous revelation that Desus Nice and the Kid Mero would be “pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward.”. In a new interview with Blackbird Spyplane, Mero was asked right off...
Evan Mock Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Professional skateboarder, actor and model Evan Mock goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex’s Joe La Puma at SoleStage in NYC and talks about his love for ‘Black Cat’ Jordan 4s, his first pair of Nike SB Dunks and skating in Jordan 1s. Looking for the best deal on...
Trippie Redd Pays Tribute to PnB Rock, Says Labels Should Provide Security: ‘I Used to Tell XXX’
Trippie Redd hopped on social media Tuesday to reflect on the tragic death of PnB Rock, who was fatally shot Monday at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ’N Waffles in South Los Angeles. Trippie began his heartfelt Instagram post by suggesting that record labels should offer security for artists....
PnB Rock’s Brother Mourns Late Rapper in Emotional Tribute
PnB Meen is mourning the tragic murder of his brother PnB Rock, who was shot on Monday at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ’N Waffles in South Los Angeles. Meen took to Instagram on Wednesday to pay tribute with a heartbreaking post. Captioning a picture of the pair together as young boys, Meen began by praising his brother as being the “only one who believed I can do what you do.”
Eminem Says Dr. Dre’s Brain Aneurysm Led to Him and Snoop Dogg Working Past Their Feud
Speaking with his longtime manager Paul Rosenberg on his SiriusXM show, Eminem revealed that Dr. Dre’s brain aneurysm led to his reconciliation with Snoop Dogg. “You know, me and Snoop had our little issue, and then when that thing happened with Dre—the brain aneurysm thing—we were like, ‘Bro this is stupid,’” Em explained to Rosenberg. The pair started to have problems not long after Snoop suggested Em isn’t on his top 10 rappers of all-time list, but they mostly kept it private. But that’s not what sparked the feud, which they ultimately decided to move past following Dre’s aneurysm in early 2021.
Kanye West Says He Wants to Move on From Gap Deal: ‘They My New Baby Mamas’
After publicly expressing his frustrations over the current state of his relationships with Gap and Adidas, the artist formerly known as Kanye West has vowed in a new interview that he will next be going the independent route, free from the constraint of “companies standing in between me and the audience.”
Rochelle Jordan’s “All Along” Gets a Kaytranada Remix
This Friday, an album of remixes from Toronto R&B singer Rochelle Jordan’s Play With the Changes will be released. One of those is a remix of “All Along” courtesy of Montreal’s Kaytranada, and it’s available to listen to now. Jordan also turned to Sango, Byron...
Watch Kenan and Kel’s Surprise ‘Good Burger’ Reunion at 2022 Emmys
Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell gave Emmy viewers some ‘90s nostalgia on Monday night when the Good Burger duo staged a surprise reunion. The moment went down during a segment involving Kumail Nanjiani, who served as the evening’s “honorary bartender.” Kenan was ordering a drink in between awards when he noticed a man with his head on the counter.
‘Squid Game’ Creator Responds to ‘Concerns’ Surrounding Netflix’s Reality Series Spin-Off
Squid Game was victorious at Monday’s 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, as Netflix’s hit 2021 series took home six awards, including actor Lee Jung-jae winning outstanding lead actor in a drama series and director Hwang Dong-hyuk taking the award for top director. While speaking to reporters after the...
Asake’s ‘Mr. Money With The Vibe’ Album Is An Essential Listen
Asake, who is arguably the hottest breakout star from Nigeria this year, has dropped his debut album, Mr. Money With The Vibe—a 12-track offering featuring the hit singles “Peace Be Unto You”, “Terminator”, and the “Sungba” remix with Burna Boy. The singer-songwriter has...
