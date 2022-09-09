Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’
Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
Complex
Unreleased Footage Shows 50 Cent Betting His Entire Career on ‘Curtis’ Outselling Kanye West’s ‘Graduation’
On this day, 15 years ago, 50 Cent’s Curtis squared off against Kanye West’s Graduation in a hip-hop battle for the ages. Graduation ended up outselling Curtis, 957,000 to 691,000, earning a huge personal victory for Mr. West. But it also should have marked the end of 50’s solo career, if he were a man of his word.
Complex
Nicki Minaj Addresses Criticism After Speaking Out About PnB Rock’s Death
Nicki Minaj is speaking out after the tragic shooting death of PnB Rock. Rock, 30, was—per the Associated Press—fatally shot during a robbery at a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles location in the Los Angeles area on Monday. In an Instagram update confirming the death, Atlantic Records—which released Rock’s most recent studio album TrapStar Turnt PopStar—remembered the artist as a “great friend” and “wonderful father.”
Complex
Kanye West and Drake Lead BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 Nominations
The nominations for the BET Hip Hop Awards have been revealed, and Kanye West and his former rival Drake lead with 10 and 14 nominations, respectively. The awards show will return for its 17th annual edition on October 4, with host Fat Joe. It’s a tightly contested show this year, and Drake leads with a total of 14 nods. Kanye isn’t far behind with 10 nods, including for Hip Hop Artist of the Year, while Kendrick Lamar has also garnered nine nominations in total. Other top nominees this year include Future with eight nods, and Baby Keem, Cardi B, and J. Cole with six each.
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
Eminem Earns No. 1 Spot on Christian Billboard Chart
Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers) has long been a lightning rod in the music industry, drawing intense praise and scrutiny. The rapper was once even the subject of a 2001 congressional hearing where members of the House Telecommunications Subcommittee condemned him for his often violent and explicit lyrics. However, Eminem...
Popculture
Massively Popular Country Music Duo Says Goodbye After Final Performance Together
Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are parting ways, at least for the time being. After announcing in February that they were "taking a break" from recording music together, Florida Georgia Line performed their final show together at the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday after 12 years as a beloved country duo.
Complex
PnB Rock Tributes Pour in From Drake, Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, YG, and Many More Following Fatal Shooting
PnB Rock was senselessly shot and killed while being robbed inside a Roscoe’s House of Chicken ’N Waffles in South Los Angeles on Monday afternoon. Born Rakim Hasheem Allen, the Philly native and father of two was just 30 years old. Rappers, producers, and others in the hip-hop...
Complex
Quinta Brunson Responds to Jimmy Kimmel Lying Onstage During Her Emmys Speech
Quinta Brunson has spoken out after Jimmy Kimmel’s odd bit during her Emmys acceptance speech spurred backlash online. Will Arnett and Kimmel served as the presenters for Best Writing in a Comedy Series at Monday’s ceremony, with the former dragging out the latter on stage. He went on to quip that this was “13th time in a row” Kimmel had lost at the Emmys and that “he just got into the skinny margaritas” backstage. Kimmel fully leaned into the bit, appearing to be passed out on stage even as Brunson took to the podium to accept the prize for her ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary, her first-ever Emmy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Complex
Bru-C Injects Some Bassline Into His D&B Sound On “Say No More”
A man of many surprises, Nottingham MC Bru-C has always prided himself on being an outlier, from his days with the CruCast family to his deal with 0207 Def Jam. The left turns continue with his new single, "Say No More", as he switches up his D&B sound with a noticeable bassline/4x4 edge. The track also comes off the back of his recent Top 20 hit, “No Excuses”.
Complex
Drake and Kaytranada Among Canadians Nominated for 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
The nominations for the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards are out, and Drake leads the way with 14 of them. The Toronto rapper is up for Best Hip Hop Video (“Wait For U” and “Way 2 Sexy”), Best Collaboration (“Jimmy Cooks,” “Wait For U” and “Way 2 Sexy”), Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year, Song of the Year (“Wait For U” and “Way 2 Sexy”), Album of the Year, Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Hustler of the Year and Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse (“Churchill Downs” and and “Wait For U”).
Complex
Nav Releases New Video for “One Time” with Future and Don Toliver
Nav is taking a trip to the One Time Motel alongside Future and Don Toliver in the new video for “One Time.” The track is from his latest album Demons Protected By Angels, which came out last Friday. The Spike Jordan-directed video finds the trio in the supernatural...
Complex
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Star in ‘Babylon’ Trailer From Writer-Director Damien Chazelle
Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle returns with the trailer for his forthcoming movie Babylon. Hitting theaters on Dec. 25, the Paramount Pictures film features a star-studded cast led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast rounded out by Tobey Maguire, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, and Jean Smart.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Complex
Here’s How Much Khaby Lame Is Able to Earn Per Post as TikTok’s Most-Followed Creator
Khabane “Khaby” Lame recently became the most-followed person on TikTok, now boasting 149.5 million. fans and 2.4 billion likes on the platform, but he’s already thinking about his next move. In a profile for Fortune, Lame, 22, revealed he has dedicated a great deal of time toward...
Complex
Young Guru Recalls Jay-Z Warning Rappers in His Camp About 50 Cent
In an appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast, Young Guru recalled how Jay-Z warned rappers he was working with at the time about 50 Cent before “In Da Club” dropped. Shortly after the release of the film State Property, in which Jay-Z made his feature...
Complex
20 Years On, 1Xtra’s Still Going Strong—Here’s To The Next 20
Sitting in my grandmother’s living room in Hackney, East London, I vividly remember seeing the advert on BBC One signalling the forming of a new radio station within its network that would cater solely to Black music. I was 12 years old at the time, and already a huge fan of pirate radio grime.
Complex
Abby De La Rosa on Her Open Relationship With Nick Cannon: ‘I Love Where I’m At’
Abby De La Rosa is addressing her open relationship with Nick Cannon. The radio personality addressed the topic of polyamory during an appearance on the Lovers and Friends podcast with Shan Boodram. De La Rosa, who’s expecting her third child with the Wild ’N Out star, said she understands why some may disagree with non-monogamy, but insisted she’s not “being played,” as some seem to believe.
Complex
PnB Rock’s Brother Mourns Late Rapper in Emotional Tribute
PnB Meen is mourning the tragic murder of his brother PnB Rock, who was shot on Monday at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ’N Waffles in South Los Angeles. Meen took to Instagram on Wednesday to pay tribute with a heartbreaking post. Captioning a picture of the pair together as young boys, Meen began by praising his brother as being the “only one who believed I can do what you do.”
Complex
The Biggest Takeaways From the 2022 Emmys
The Emmys are usually one of the least popular of all the award shows, but this year, the Television Academy put in some effort to make it a tad more exciting. For starters, Black women in Hollywood had a fantastic night. Zendaya, Quinta Brunson, Lizzo and Sheryl Lee Ralph all walked away with much-deserved trophies. To follow that, Squid Game made history with various wins for Netflix, breaking language barriers and giving other non-English TV shows an opportunity to do the same going forward. Kenan Thompson was also a highlight as the host, especially with the Kel Mitchell reunion. Sure, the award show wasn’t perfect. There were some misses like Ted Lasso beating out Abbott Elementary in the Best Comedy category, Better Call Saul going home empty-handed and Jimmy Kimmel almost sullying Brunson’s big night.
Complex
Yung Miami Shows Off Iced Out Baguette Chain She Received From Diddy
Diddy has never shied away from splurging on his women. For his latest extravagant display of love for new flame Yung Miami, the hip-hop mogul enlisted Benny the Jeweler to craft the City Girls rapper an iced out baguette chain. Benny showed off the chain on his Instagram, which Miami reposted on her story.
Complex
Knucks Recruits Kwengface For Suprise Drop “Lucious”
We’re still reeling from Knucks’ stunning Alpha Place project, and the shockwaves it sent through the scene this summer, but there’s no time for any of that because the West London rhymer is already back with a fresh hit for us. “Lucious” dropped on Friday and it sees him team up with Kwengface for a rare take on drill.
Comments / 0