The Emmys are usually one of the least popular of all the award shows, but this year, the Television Academy put in some effort to make it a tad more exciting. For starters, Black women in Hollywood had a fantastic night. Zendaya, Quinta Brunson, Lizzo and Sheryl Lee Ralph all walked away with much-deserved trophies. To follow that, Squid Game made history with various wins for Netflix, breaking language barriers and giving other non-English TV shows an opportunity to do the same going forward. Kenan Thompson was also a highlight as the host, especially with the Kel Mitchell reunion. Sure, the award show wasn’t perfect. There were some misses like Ted Lasso beating out Abbott Elementary in the Best Comedy category, Better Call Saul going home empty-handed and Jimmy Kimmel almost sullying Brunson’s big night.

TV SHOWS ・ 1 DAY AGO