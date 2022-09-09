ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadwick Boseman Given Standing Ovation After Induction into Disney Legend Hall of Fame at D23 Expo

By Brett White
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images for dcp

It’s only fitting that, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Disney kicked off the 2022 D23 Expo with the biggest fan event of the weekend: the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony. The excitement was certainly palpable outside Hall D23 at the Anaheim Convention Center, as roughly 7,000 fans of Disney (and Marvel and Star Wars and…) lined up to get a glimpse at the Class of ’22 inductees — which includes the late Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in August 2020 during the award ceremonies unplanned break.

Boseman’s induction came at the end of the two-hour ceremony, which also bestowed honors upon members of the casts of Frozen, Grey’s Anatomy, and Black-ish. But it was the celebration of Chadwick Boseman’s life that earned a standing ovation. Accepting the honor was Chadwick Boseman’s brother, pastor Derrick Boseman. After a montage playing highlights from Boseman’s brief but impactful career as Marvel’s Black Panther, Derrick Boseman took to the stage to honor his late brother.

“As I think about this honor being bestowed upon him, I wish he was here to receive it. Him not being here has been a point of immense pain for my whole family,” said Boseman to the quiet crowd. “But I think about how he honored his parents, his family, his friends — he made sure his friends also had good careers. How he honored all the contracts he signed, except for the last one. He honored them with his blood, sweat, tears, as he played these roles and was taking chemo at the same time. Chad was an amazing person. Him being honored today is no surprise to me because he spent his life, from childhood until today, always being recognized and receiving honors. He honored his widow. He was so strong, even in his last days, six days before he died, he honored the promise he made to her and he married her.”

Derrick continued, saying that life imitates art, and that he sees that happening right now with his brother’s legacy. Derrick says that his mother was supposed to give the speech, but she gave it to him. “To me, you and daddy are also legends. It takes a king and a queen to create a king.” The emotional speech was greeted with a standing ovation as Derrick Boseman posed with Disney CEO Bob Chapek.

Earlier in the night, Frozen star and fellow Disney Legends inductee Josh Gad shouted out Boseman in his speech, thanking his “friend up there, Chadwick Boseman.”

Since its inauguration in 1987, the Disney Legends honor has been bestowed on over 300 individuals who have made an immeasurable impact upon the wonderful world of Disney. It makes sense that Boseman, who turned the Marvel superhero Black Panther into a once-in-a-generation cultural touchstone and Oscar-nominated sensation, would be honored at the first ceremony since his unexpected passing. The honor comes not even a week after Boseman was awarded an Emmy posthumously for his voice work as Star-Lord T’Challa in Disney+‘s What If…?

Also honored during the ceremony were performers Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Patrick Dempsey, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, Idina Menzel, Ellen Pompeo, and Tracee Ellis Ross; music producer Chris Montan; lawyer Robert Price “Bob” Foster; Imagineers Rob’t Coltrin and Doris Hardoon; and producer Don Hahn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37pI5I_0hp3sxX000

