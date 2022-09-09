ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major League Baseball says it is prepared to voluntarily accept minor league union

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball says it is prepared to voluntarily accept minor league union.

Related
FanNation Fastball

Guardians Sweep Angels, Extend Win Streak to 6, Lead AL Central by 4 Games

The Cleveland Guardians completed a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim Wednesday afternoon in Cleveland. The Guardians have now won six in a row and eight of their last nine. They also gained a game in the American League Central race, as the Chicago White Sox lost 3-0 at home to the Colorado Rockies. The Guardians now lead the Sox by four games.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Minor leaguers form union, 17 days after organizing began

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 5,500 minor league baseball players formed a union on Wednesday, completing a lightning-fast organization campaign that launched just 17 days earlier in an effort to boost annual salaries as low as $10,400. Martin Scheinman, the sport’s independent arbitrator, notified Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association that a majority of the 5,567 players in the minor league bargaining unit had signed union authorization cards since the drive started Aug. 28. He did not provide the sides a specific number. “This historic achievement required the right group of players at the right moment to succeed,” union head Tony Clark said in a statement. “Minor leaguers have courageously seized that moment, and we look forward to improving their terms and conditions of employment through the process of good faith collective bargaining.” MLB had agreed Saturday that it would voluntarily accept a union if there was majority support and would not force players to petition the National Labor Relations Board to hold a representation election.
