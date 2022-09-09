Morris Bridge Road To Be Closed At SR 54 Sept. 17- 22

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – An around-the-clock detour of Morris Bridge Road is scheduled to begin after 12 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Morris Bridge Road will be closed at the SR 54 intersection. Please follow the detour signs along SR 54, US 301, SR 56, and Morris Bridge Road.

Weather permitting, the detour is expected to be active from September 17, 2022, to Thursday, September 22, 2022.

This closure/detour is necessary for the contractor to reconstruct the southern side of the intersection of SR 54 and Morris Bridge Road. The work is part of the SR 54 widening project from the east of Curley Road to the east of Morris Bridge Road.

This project is widening the existing two-lane road to a four-lane highway with medians. A sidewalk will be built on the north side of the road and a 10-foot wide multi-use trail will be built on the south side.

The sidewalk and trail will run the entire length of the project, from east of Curley Road to east of the Morris Bridge Road / Eiland Boulevard intersection.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement