ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, NE

Comments / 0

Related
foxnebraska.com

GI City Council declares Conestoga Mall substandard and blighted

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Conestoga Mall in Grand Island has been declared substandard and bighted by the Grand Island City Council. A study was done and found that overall, 80% of the structures in the mall area are in average condition or worse. If officially declared, the city plans to take on redevelopment proposals for the area to make use of vacant spaces in the mall and parking lots.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

UPDATE: Missing 3rd grader in Albion found

BOONE COUNTY, Neb. — Just after 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, the Boone County Sheriff's Department reported Airendella had been found. They posted on facebook "THANK YOU VERY MUCH TO EVERONE! SHE HAS BEEN FOUND SAFE!!!!" ORIGINAL STORY: Nine-year-old Airendella Loughman was last seen Tuesday afternoon around 4:30 in Albion. Authorities...
ALBION, NE
foxnebraska.com

Two Iowans charged after traffic stop near Kearney finds drugs, children inside vehicle

KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Iowa residents have been charged after Nebraska State Patrol troopers located numerous drugs and two children inside their vehicle. Carl Emerson, 34, of Fairfax, Iowa, is charged in Buffalo County Court with possession of 28 to 139 grams of meth, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while committing a drug violation, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of committing intentional child abuse – no injury.
KEARNEY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aurora, NE
Local
Nebraska Traffic
Local
Nebraska Education
Aurora, NE
Education
foxnebraska.com

GI City Council votes on former vets home housing project

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A long awaited project is in the works at the former Grand Island Veterans Home campus. The Grand Island City Council voted on a measure to update housing. Their mission is to honor the veterans, seniors and families by revitalizing the historic campus into a...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Man trapped in grain silo in Roseland dies

ROSELAND, Neb. — A man has died after becoming trapped in a grain silo in Roseland. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Department, around 4:05 p.m., emergency services were called to CHS Ag Services in Roseland for a worker trapped in a grain silo. Multiple emergency crews arrived on...
ROSELAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Rescue operation conducted for occupant in car in Kearney Canal

Kearney, Neb. — Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, Kearney Police Department and CHI Health Good Samaritan responded to a rescue call of an occupied car in the Kearney Canal near the Kearney Country Club. The occupant of the car was rescued by responding officers and was transported to Good Samaritan...
KEARNEY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Bus Driver#Public School#Bus Routes#Transportation Department#K12#Aurora Public Schools
foxnebraska.com

Confirmed COVID-19 death brings total to 151 in South Heartland District

HASTINGS, Neb. — A COVID-19 death has been confirmed in the South Heartland District. Officials said the death occurred within the last four months and was confirmed this week, bringing the district death toll to 151 since the pandemic began. Executive Director Michele Bever said the number of patients...
HASTINGS, NE
foxnebraska.com

One transported to hospital, two cats die following Kearney house fire

KEARNEY, Neb. — One person was taken to the hospital and two cats died following a house fire Monday night in Kearney. According to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called just before 9:30 p.m. to a structure fire in the 1000 block of F Avenue. Fire crews found heavy smoke coming from one side of a duplex. When they entered the home, they found smoke and heat in the back bedroom of the home.
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Healthy hearing in farmers: UNK researches hearing loss

HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Researchers are studying hearing loss in farmers and ranchers and are offering hearing tests at Husker Harvest Days. Dr. Jan Moore is a professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. UNK and will be attending Husker Harvest Days with a mobile hearing testing van at the Hospitality Health Tent area.
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Hastings City Council gets closer to filling city administrator position

HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings City Council has narrowed the search for a new city administrator down to four. The previous city administrator resigned in May. The city council searched nationwide, and said they are looking for someone that will bring a good reputation to the city. Mayor Corey...
HASTINGS, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
foxnebraska.com

UPDATE: Two dead after multi-vehicle crash east of Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two people are dead after a crash just east of Grand Island Sunday. The Merrick County Sheriff's Office said that a three-vehicle accident happened around 6:50 p.m. 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on Highway 30. The sheriff's office said 18 year old Brady Buechter,...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

GI man charged after stealing car, assaulting owner

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man faces charges after police say he stole a car, assaulted a woman and was later found with drugs. Ryan Lopez, 24, is charged in Hall County Court with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving during suspension.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Farming Today with KRVN, September 13, 2022

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at your agriculture headlines. A special report from Husker Harvest Days featuring Matt Jungman, Show Manager for Husker Harvest Days.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Pet Doc: King Sims hip surgery

KEARNEY, Neb. — King Sims is a very active German Shorthair, who is happy and outgoing. “He's very active. He's very outgoing. He is out on the farm, has lots of acreage, and swims a lot," said Dr, Brandon Beebout of the Hilltop Pet Clinic. After suffering an unknown...
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy