Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
Learning Curve: Kearney Public Schools Constitution Day
KEARNEY, Neb. — Kearney Public Schools is celebrating 150 years of reading, writing and arithmetic. NTV's Carol Staab visits with Kearney High School Teacher Josh Redman to learn more about Constitution Day.
foxnebraska.com
GI City Council declares Conestoga Mall substandard and blighted
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Conestoga Mall in Grand Island has been declared substandard and bighted by the Grand Island City Council. A study was done and found that overall, 80% of the structures in the mall area are in average condition or worse. If officially declared, the city plans to take on redevelopment proposals for the area to make use of vacant spaces in the mall and parking lots.
foxnebraska.com
UPDATE: Missing 3rd grader in Albion found
BOONE COUNTY, Neb. — Just after 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, the Boone County Sheriff's Department reported Airendella had been found. They posted on facebook "THANK YOU VERY MUCH TO EVERONE! SHE HAS BEEN FOUND SAFE!!!!" ORIGINAL STORY: Nine-year-old Airendella Loughman was last seen Tuesday afternoon around 4:30 in Albion. Authorities...
foxnebraska.com
Two Iowans charged after traffic stop near Kearney finds drugs, children inside vehicle
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Iowa residents have been charged after Nebraska State Patrol troopers located numerous drugs and two children inside their vehicle. Carl Emerson, 34, of Fairfax, Iowa, is charged in Buffalo County Court with possession of 28 to 139 grams of meth, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while committing a drug violation, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of committing intentional child abuse – no injury.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxnebraska.com
GI City Council votes on former vets home housing project
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A long awaited project is in the works at the former Grand Island Veterans Home campus. The Grand Island City Council voted on a measure to update housing. Their mission is to honor the veterans, seniors and families by revitalizing the historic campus into a...
foxnebraska.com
Local program helps those with disabilities strengthen skills, gain confidence, and more
KEARNEY, Neb. — Animals have a long history of having a positive impact on humans and one local program is using horses to help those with disabilities. Kearney Therapeutic Horseback Riding Program’s Annual Summer Show was a chance for its students to compete and show off what they’ve learned over the summer.
foxnebraska.com
Man trapped in grain silo in Roseland dies
ROSELAND, Neb. — A man has died after becoming trapped in a grain silo in Roseland. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Department, around 4:05 p.m., emergency services were called to CHS Ag Services in Roseland for a worker trapped in a grain silo. Multiple emergency crews arrived on...
foxnebraska.com
Rescue operation conducted for occupant in car in Kearney Canal
Kearney, Neb. — Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, Kearney Police Department and CHI Health Good Samaritan responded to a rescue call of an occupied car in the Kearney Canal near the Kearney Country Club. The occupant of the car was rescued by responding officers and was transported to Good Samaritan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxnebraska.com
Confirmed COVID-19 death brings total to 151 in South Heartland District
HASTINGS, Neb. — A COVID-19 death has been confirmed in the South Heartland District. Officials said the death occurred within the last four months and was confirmed this week, bringing the district death toll to 151 since the pandemic began. Executive Director Michele Bever said the number of patients...
foxnebraska.com
One transported to hospital, two cats die following Kearney house fire
KEARNEY, Neb. — One person was taken to the hospital and two cats died following a house fire Monday night in Kearney. According to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called just before 9:30 p.m. to a structure fire in the 1000 block of F Avenue. Fire crews found heavy smoke coming from one side of a duplex. When they entered the home, they found smoke and heat in the back bedroom of the home.
foxnebraska.com
Healthy hearing in farmers: UNK researches hearing loss
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Researchers are studying hearing loss in farmers and ranchers and are offering hearing tests at Husker Harvest Days. Dr. Jan Moore is a professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. UNK and will be attending Husker Harvest Days with a mobile hearing testing van at the Hospitality Health Tent area.
foxnebraska.com
Hastings City Council gets closer to filling city administrator position
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings City Council has narrowed the search for a new city administrator down to four. The previous city administrator resigned in May. The city council searched nationwide, and said they are looking for someone that will bring a good reputation to the city. Mayor Corey...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxnebraska.com
What to expect this year at the 2022 Husker Harvest Days
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — The 2022 Husker Harvest Days kicked off Tuesday morning. Show Manager Matt Jungmann has more on what people can expect this year.
foxnebraska.com
UPDATE: Two dead after multi-vehicle crash east of Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two people are dead after a crash just east of Grand Island Sunday. The Merrick County Sheriff's Office said that a three-vehicle accident happened around 6:50 p.m. 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on Highway 30. The sheriff's office said 18 year old Brady Buechter,...
foxnebraska.com
GI man charged after stealing car, assaulting owner
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man faces charges after police say he stole a car, assaulted a woman and was later found with drugs. Ryan Lopez, 24, is charged in Hall County Court with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving during suspension.
foxnebraska.com
Farming Today with KRVN, September 13, 2022
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at your agriculture headlines. A special report from Husker Harvest Days featuring Matt Jungman, Show Manager for Husker Harvest Days.
foxnebraska.com
Pet Doc: King Sims hip surgery
KEARNEY, Neb. — King Sims is a very active German Shorthair, who is happy and outgoing. “He's very active. He's very outgoing. He is out on the farm, has lots of acreage, and swims a lot," said Dr, Brandon Beebout of the Hilltop Pet Clinic. After suffering an unknown...
Comments / 0