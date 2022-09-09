Read full article on original website
WTAJ
Meet Malena Ramirez, the theatrical, roller skating dancing queen from State College
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — She can dance, she can jive, she’s having the time of her life! Meet Malena Ramirez, by day she’s a comedian, actress and theater professor at Penn State University, and a professional roller skater by night. Well…maybe she’s not technically a “professional” roller skater, but she’s pretty dang good, and a lot of fun to watch. If you live in the State College area, you’ve probably seen Malena skating around Blue Course Drive or skating through town in the State College PRIDE parade.
Sinking Valley Farm Show underway in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fair full of family fun and entertainment is underway this week in Blair County. The Sinking Valley Farm Show at 127 Fairground Road in Tyrone began Wednesday, Sept. 14 with a baked goods auction that will be followed by a live performance by The Band Oz. A dairy show […]
State College hoagie shop closes its downtown location after 14 years
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A hoagie shop in the downtown State College area has announced that after 14 years of doing business, it has closed its doors. In a Facebook post on Monday, the Owner of Bradley’s Cheesesteaks & Hoagies Ben Lippincott announced that the downtown location at 119 South Pugh Street has closed. The […]
Clothing donation drive coming to Hollidaysburg Junior High School
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Area School District will be hosting a clothing donation drive to help students in need. The Junior High Aevidum student group will be bringing Tiger Treasures to the Junior High School on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will have various clothing and hygiene […]
Burns: $2.5 million available for school-to-work programs in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns, D-Cambria, is urging any local pre-apprenticeship programs to consider applying for state grants of up to $250,000 as part of a $2.5 million Schools-to-Work Program. “In the past I’ve been successful in securing funding for student training programs that are designed to give our students a […]
Third Fall Festival at Curwensville Lake to feature hayrides, crafts, more
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A festival for the Fall season in Clearfield County is set to make its third appearance. Coming to Curwensville Lake on Saturday, Sept. 17 is the Fall Festival, which will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. During the festival time, the park is free to enter, so everyone can have […]
Car show to kick off ‘Kids for Christmas’ fundraiser in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Professionals Auto Body is getting ready to begin their annual “Kids for Christmas” fundraiser with a car show. The event is hosted by the Blair Antique Auto Club, and it will take place at Professionals Auto Body along 1109 Plank Road in Duncansville on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. […]
Punxsutawney Memorial Library looking for community assistance and donations
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Punxsutawney Memorial Library is looking for community assistance after a proposed $96,594 upgrade to the facility. The new upgrades include an electric chair lift between the main floor of the library and the children`s area/inside the groundhog viewing area. There will also be an installation of new railings in the […]
Onward State
‘Rally In The Valley’ Food Truck Event Returns September 18
State College’s annual “Rally in the Valley” food truck event is set to return this weekend. The event kicks off at noon on Sunday, September 18, on the 200 block of South Allen Street. It will run until 3 p.m. All proceeds benefit Housing Transitions and Centre...
Saint Francis University named “Top Performer in Social Mobility”
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Saint Francis University has once again made the cut as one of the “Best Regional Universities” in the North Region according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Colleges guide. This time around, the university also holds a new recognition, “Top Performer in Social Mobility,” from the nationally known […]
Millions awarded to support local small businesses, Wolf announced
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that millions in funding have been awarded to help support small businesses, including those in Blair and Clearfield counties. Pennsylvania was awarded $246.8 million in American Rescue Plan funding through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) to support economic development partners. Locally, Altoona-Blair County Development […]
13 dogs, one cat rescued by Central PA Humane Society
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – The Central PA Humane Society rescued over a dozen animals today from what was described as terrible conditions. In total their were 13 dogs and 1 cat rescued from the situation. The humane societies first responders, a humane officer, the cities dog law officer, out staff from the Central Pa Humane […]
Cameron County service expands, hopes to end substance use stigmas
CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative also known as LETI has expanded into Cameron County to give those seeking substance abuse help, an avenue to avoid being arrested. During a meeting at the Cameron County Courthouse, county officials and other agencies were able to learn a little bit more about the […]
Cambria County educators rally against Doug Mastriano
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania State Education Association had a press conference on Monday, Sept. 12 in Cambria County to talk about their concerns over Doug Mastriano’s education plan. They say that the proposed education plan would cut public school funding by more than $12,000,000,000 annually. They also said that those cuts would […]
75-year-old Clearfield resident fights ovarian cancer
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness month and in Clearfield, one resident is fighting the disease. Karen Lucas is 75-year-old and was was diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer back in March of 2022. When Lucas first went to the hospital, doctors thought it was a heart attack and decided to check her […]
PhillyBite
Pennsylvania's Drive In Movie Theaters
Comet Drive-In The Comet Drive-In opened in 1955 and closed in 1979. The theater was the first drive-in movie theater in Lancaster County and was operated by Harry Chertcoff. In the spring of 1955, he announced plans to open a second drive-in theater. He named the theater the Comet Drive-In and opened it on June 22. The theater's advertisement for the opening night featured the name of the first movie to be shown there. The theater quickly filled up with patrons on the opening night. The theater was a hit with kids and a popular date night destination. There were even racing events involving kids in quarter-midget cars. The quarter-midget series was introduced in 1957 but seemed to go out of style by the next year. The Comet Drive-In is located in York, Pennsylvania. Showtimes vary, so call ahead to find out when movies will play. Please note that the theater is closed on certain days.
Somerset, Cambria food bank to launch new identification system
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – On Monday, September 12 the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank (the Food Bank) announced they are launching a new Passcard system this fall. A Passcard is a small, scannable plastic card, easily attached to a keychain. With the new Passcards, families will no longer need to pre-register for food distributions. The counties […]
‘So long, for now.’ Downtown State College sandwich shop closes after 14 years in business
The owner didn’t rule out a return at some point.
K-9’s receive realistic training in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – K-9 police dogs are a critical part of helping officers find drugs and help officers subdue an individual. In partnership with Auto Undertaker, and the Treasure Lake Bark Park and Stables, the Pennsylvania officers were able to recreate, realistic scenes for the training session. The training session occurred behind the […]
State College
Why Did Penn State Create a New VP Position During a Hiring Freeze?
This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and...
