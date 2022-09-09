ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

By Aaron Marrie
 5 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Friday morning, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered the United States and Commonwealth flags to be flown at half-staff on the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities.

The order is in remembrance of the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and in honor of Patriots Day. Flags should be at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11.

“On Patriot Day, we commemorate the tragic events of September 11, 2001, and honor the many lives lost on that terrible day,” Wolf said. “Their spirit and sacrifice shall never be forgotten. Today and every day, let their memory inspire each of us to serve our communities and honor the bonds that unite us to our fellow Americans.”

Additionally, flags across the country are set to fly at half-staff in accordance with the Presidental Proclamation as a remembrance of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II who died on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 96. Flags are set to remain at half-staff until sunset on the day the Queen is laid to rest.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

Comments / 232

Jayne E
5d ago

you idiots, for 70 years we had a unique lady that was queen, you don't have to be British to pay respects, just human!R. I. P. Queen Elizabeth ll

Reply(34)
67
Sally Alcocer
4d ago

I cannot believe e all the ugliness I just read. it has nothing to do with right, left, British or you!! it's respect for another human being. grow up!! it's not always about you narcissistic morons.

Reply(6)
30
Randall Albertson
5d ago

instead of flying my flag at half staff I know it's in remembrance of the ones who lost their lives by the terrorist act I think we should fly them higher just to let the terrorist know they didn't break our spirit and unity of this once proud country I fought for.

Reply(2)
19
WTAJ

WTAJ

