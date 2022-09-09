Read full article on original website
Hamlet Police charge man with trafficking meth, cocaine
HAMLET — A man is facing multiple drug charges, accused of trafficking both meth and cocaine, following a traffic stop over the weekend. According to a Facebook post by the Hamlet Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop on Saturday, Sept. 10 and seized “a large amount of illegal narcotics, weapons, and U.S currency.”
Pair charged in Richmond County meth, weed bust; 2 others served outstanding warrants
ROCKINGHAM — A man and woman are facing felony drug charges after investigators from two agencies executed a search warrant. According to a press release issued Tuesday by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the Community Impact Team and the Rockingham Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit on Monday, Sept. 12 searched a home on John Chavis Road, just east of the Rockingham city limit, following an investigation into multiple complaints of drug activity.
Man, 19, jailed in Florence County after allegedly pointing assault rifle at person in vehicle
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly pointed an assault rifle at someone in a vehicle and demanded money and property from a victim at gunpoint. Robert Shamari Hall, 19, remained in the Florence County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond on Tuesday, charged with attempted […]
Man in custody after being barricaded inside Marion County home: Deputies
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man is in custody after he barricaded himself inside a home Wednesday afternoon when a deputy attempted to serve a probate court pick-up order on Rose Court in the Nichols area, according to Marion County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Tammy Erwin. Erwin...
2 homes hit by gunfire in ‘Alphabet Hill’ area of Darlington County, deputies say
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Sheriff’s Office responded on Tuesday after two homes near Hartsville were hit by gunfire, according to officials. The shooting occurred on H Street in the “Alphabet Hill” community. No injuries were reported. According to deputies, the “Alphabet Hill” community was troubled with high drug and gang activity about […]
Cocaine, pot reportedly found during Richmond County traffic stop
ROCKINGHAM — Deputies reportedly found cocaine and weed in a car pulled for a traffic violation. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the Community Impact Team pulled over 56-year-old Al Sylvester Smith, of Rockingham, on Sunday, Sept. 11 for driving with an expired registration plate. The location...
Suspect charged in 2020 Timmonsville murder released on bond, official confirms
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The man charged in a 2020 murder was released on bond Monday, according to the Florence Co. Solicitor’s Office. Investigators identified 26-year-old Semori McKnight as the suspect in Shawn Gibson’s death in March 2020. In mid-June, McKnight was apprehended after being listed...
Darlington Co. Sheriff’s Office creates task force to address crimes in Alphabet Hill community following recent shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has created a task force to investigate the recent uptick in crimes in the Alphabet Hill community. On Tuesday, deputies were called to H Street, just outside of Hartsville, where two homes were hit by bullets. The sheriff’s...
Man arrested, accused of using drone to deliver contraband to prisoner
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Department of Corrections says a man is arrested after attempting to use a drone to provide contraband to a prisoner. LOCAL FIRST | Teen charged with attempted murder after shooting in Columbia. Officials say on Sunday, Yah'quann Gantt, 26, was charged with...
Rockingham Police charge man with trying to kill brother
ROCKINGHAM — A man is being held in the Richmond County Jail, accused of trying to kill his own brother. According to a press release issued Tuesday by the Rockingham Police Department, officers responded to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond around 7:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 in reference to a gunshot victim.
Officers on scene of deadly shooting in Marion, coroner says
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are on scene Wednesday night of a deadly shooting on Wallace Circle in Marion, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson. Richardson said his deputy coroner is responding to the incident. Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers said he’s working to gather more information and...
Suspect with gun robs Dillon County Dollar General, sheriff says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Dollar General in the Riverdale community of Dillon County was robbed Monday night, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Pernell said the suspect had a gun, but thankfully no one was hurt. NEW: Florence humane society starts petition to reopen clinic for...
Coroner identifies man shot dead in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a shooting early Wednesday morning in Florence, police said. The person has been identified as William Ewell, 45, of Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Officers responded at about 6:45 a.m. to the 400 block of Prout Drive and found Ewell in a […]
Woman charged in crash that killed Florence County medic, motorcyclist requests jury trial
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who was charged in a crash that resulted in the death of a Florence County paramedic and a motorcyclist is requesting a jury trial, according to online court records. Jacqueline Williams filed the request for a jury trial on Wednesday, according to records. She’s charged with two counts […]
Florence County murder suspect released from jail after posting bond
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County murder suspect was released from jail Monday on a $125,000 bond he was granted last month by a judge, according to online booking records. Semori Seven McKnight, 26, of Florence, was given a $125,000 surety bond on Aug. 8, according to Assistant Solicitor Ryan White. McKnight was […]
Man killed in early-morning Florence shooting, officials say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning in Florence. The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 400 block of Prout Drive regarding a shooting victim at around 6:45 a.m. Officers located the victim inside a vehicle in the roadway. The victim was...
RCSO: Fentanyl found following car-turned-foot chase in Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County deputies recovered 16 grams of fentanyl following a vehicle-turned-foot chase over the weekend. According to the sheriff’s office, investigators with the Community Impact Team attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 11:20 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 — but the driver refused, leading deputies on a chase until the driver crashed into a tree on Pickett Street.
SUV passenger involved in deadly crash with train seen waving at officer: Police report
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — An incident report in a deadly crash involving an SUV and train said a passenger from the rear side of the vehicle was waving at the officer. The report doesn't say if the person waiving was the 31-year-old woman who survived the crash that killed four people in the SUV with her.
Trial date still not set in lawsuit filed by former Florence police officer against city
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A trial date still hasn't been set in a lawsuit filed by a former Florence police officer against the City of Florence and the Florence Police Dept. Former officer Adam Raynor filed a lawsuit last October against the City of Florence in connection with an incident in 2016 that led to his resignation.
1 killed in Highway 52 crash along lower Florence County, coroner confirms
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A deadly crash is blocking a portion of Highway 52 at West Lee Flowers Road in the Scranton community of lower Florence County. Around noon, a 1991 Toyota pick-up truck was travelling on West Lee Flowers Road, crossing Highway 52, when it was struck by a 1988 GMC truck travelling north on Highway 52.
