ROCKINGHAM — A man and woman are facing felony drug charges after investigators from two agencies executed a search warrant. According to a press release issued Tuesday by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the Community Impact Team and the Rockingham Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit on Monday, Sept. 12 searched a home on John Chavis Road, just east of the Rockingham city limit, following an investigation into multiple complaints of drug activity.

RICHMOND COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO