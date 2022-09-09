ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

Hamlet Police charge man with trafficking meth, cocaine

HAMLET — A man is facing multiple drug charges, accused of trafficking both meth and cocaine, following a traffic stop over the weekend. According to a Facebook post by the Hamlet Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop on Saturday, Sept. 10 and seized “a large amount of illegal narcotics, weapons, and U.S currency.”
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

Pair charged in Richmond County meth, weed bust; 2 others served outstanding warrants

ROCKINGHAM — A man and woman are facing felony drug charges after investigators from two agencies executed a search warrant. According to a press release issued Tuesday by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the Community Impact Team and the Rockingham Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit on Monday, Sept. 12 searched a home on John Chavis Road, just east of the Rockingham city limit, following an investigation into multiple complaints of drug activity.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Darlington County, SC
Darlington County, SC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

2 homes hit by gunfire in ‘Alphabet Hill’ area of Darlington County, deputies say

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Sheriff’s Office responded on Tuesday after two homes near Hartsville were hit by gunfire, according to officials. The shooting occurred on H Street in the “Alphabet Hill” community. No injuries were reported. According to deputies, the “Alphabet Hill” community was troubled with high drug and gang activity about […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
richmondobserver

Cocaine, pot reportedly found during Richmond County traffic stop

ROCKINGHAM — Deputies reportedly found cocaine and weed in a car pulled for a traffic violation. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the Community Impact Team pulled over 56-year-old Al Sylvester Smith, of Rockingham, on Sunday, Sept. 11 for driving with an expired registration plate. The location...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Marijuana#Methamphetamine
richmondobserver

Rockingham Police charge man with trying to kill brother

ROCKINGHAM — A man is being held in the Richmond County Jail, accused of trying to kill his own brother. According to a press release issued Tuesday by the Rockingham Police Department, officers responded to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond around 7:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 in reference to a gunshot victim.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
wpde.com

Officers on scene of deadly shooting in Marion, coroner says

MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are on scene Wednesday night of a deadly shooting on Wallace Circle in Marion, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson. Richardson said his deputy coroner is responding to the incident. Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers said he’s working to gather more information and...
MARION, SC
wpde.com

Suspect with gun robs Dillon County Dollar General, sheriff says

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Dollar General in the Riverdale community of Dillon County was robbed Monday night, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Pernell said the suspect had a gun, but thankfully no one was hurt. NEW: Florence humane society starts petition to reopen clinic for...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WBTW News13

Coroner identifies man shot dead in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a shooting early Wednesday morning in Florence, police said. The person has been identified as William Ewell, 45, of Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Officers responded at about 6:45 a.m. to the 400 block of Prout Drive and found Ewell in a […]
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Man killed in early-morning Florence shooting, officials say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning in Florence. The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 400 block of Prout Drive regarding a shooting victim at around 6:45 a.m. Officers located the victim inside a vehicle in the roadway. The victim was...
FLORENCE, SC
The Richmond Observer

RCSO: Fentanyl found following car-turned-foot chase in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County deputies recovered 16 grams of fentanyl following a vehicle-turned-foot chase over the weekend. According to the sheriff’s office, investigators with the Community Impact Team attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 11:20 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 — but the driver refused, leading deputies on a chase until the driver crashed into a tree on Pickett Street.
ROCKINGHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy