ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cat Country 102.9

Comments / 8

Related
Cat Country 102.9

Billings Local to Bring Beautiful Sunflowers to the Magic City

While on her travels, Aubrey Hopkins discovered gorgeous sunflower fields that were open to the public. But, when she came back home to Billings, she was disappointed that there just wasn't anything similar around. If you can't find anything, why not make it yourself? So, with massive support from the community, Aubrey decided to take the initiative and bring those stunning sunflower fields to the Magic City.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

You’ll Have to Pay a LOT For This New Billings Liquor License

Have you ever dreamed about getting in the booze business? Well here's your chance... I just so happen to see the legal notices today while I was looking at the lab puppies in the paper. There is a new liquor license available in the Billings area. This is brand new and it's what they call a floating license that's available because of population growth.
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salesman#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Townsquare Media Billings
Cat Country 102.9

Opinion: How Would You Spend 24 Hours of Freedom in Billings?

Billings was captivated by a jailbreak over the weekend. Inmates rarely escape. Out of the two million people in prison or jail in the United States right now, an extremely small percentage escape and most are quickly recaptured. Statista.com data says around 2,000 escape annually. Casino.org breaks down your odds of escaping a correctional facility in each state. In Montana, it's +7900. So when a prisoner does escape, everybody talks about it.
97.1 KISS FM

Burning Eyes? Sore Throat? Air Quality Poor Across Montana Monday

Monday morning began a little darker than usual, with smoke filling the air in the Billings area. I snapped the photo above at 7:24 AM when the sun appeared to barely poke through the haze. The air is currently rated as "hazardous" in many counties across the Treasure State. Accuweather shared that 37 out of 56 counties in Montana are being impacted by high levels of particulates in the air. They posted:
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

8 Shops We’d Love to See in Former Well Pared Spot in Billings

Working downtown at the corner of 27th St and 1st Ave N, I walk by the now-empty former Well Pared location multiple times a week. The doors were quietly shuttered a few months ago and when I first noticed, I stopped to read the note on the door that thanked their customers for the support. The west end Well Pared remains open at 24th and Broadwater.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

Billings, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy