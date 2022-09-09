Read full article on original website
This Popular Country Star Loves To Do This While Here In Montana.
Montana is certainly a hunter's paradise, and one that draws folks from all over the country. People come here to take their shot, so to speak, at landing something that will not only fill their freezer, but make for a great story they can tell for generations to come. Among...
Billings hat maker seeing 'Yellowstone' effect
Rand's Custom Hats has been in Billings for nearly 50 years, but it has never been as popular as it is right now, and that’s due in large part to the hit television series Yellowstone.
Billings Local to Bring Beautiful Sunflowers to the Magic City
While on her travels, Aubrey Hopkins discovered gorgeous sunflower fields that were open to the public. But, when she came back home to Billings, she was disappointed that there just wasn't anything similar around. If you can't find anything, why not make it yourself? So, with massive support from the community, Aubrey decided to take the initiative and bring those stunning sunflower fields to the Magic City.
You’ll Have to Pay a LOT For This New Billings Liquor License
Have you ever dreamed about getting in the booze business? Well here's your chance... I just so happen to see the legal notices today while I was looking at the lab puppies in the paper. There is a new liquor license available in the Billings area. This is brand new and it's what they call a floating license that's available because of population growth.
5 Events You Didn’t Know Are Happening in Billings, Montana
After the exciting news day yesterday, thanks to escaped convicts from the Yellowstone County Detention Center, I figured we could use something a bit more light-hearted today. Here are my top 5 events, that I could find, happening in Billings you don't know about!. 1. Music, Art and More at...
Opinion: How Would You Spend 24 Hours of Freedom in Billings?
Billings was captivated by a jailbreak over the weekend. Inmates rarely escape. Out of the two million people in prison or jail in the United States right now, an extremely small percentage escape and most are quickly recaptured. Statista.com data says around 2,000 escape annually. Casino.org breaks down your odds of escaping a correctional facility in each state. In Montana, it's +7900. So when a prisoner does escape, everybody talks about it.
A Real Life Doge? Your Coin is Better Invested in Foxy here in Billings!
This week for Wet Nose Wednesday, we've got Foxy! A Shiba Inu Mix at 7 years old. Kinda shy, but loving and ready to play. For official details on Foxy, check out the YVAC page using the button below. If you'd like to learn even more about today's Wet Nose...
Pour Us a Glass. Fresh Juice Company Coming to Downtown Billings
Just last week we had some fun here at the office speculating on what new business we'd love to see take over the former Well Pared location next door to Walker's Grill downtown. ICYMI, we had a bunch of wacky ideas that included a miniature Walgreens, a hookah bar/jazz club, and a doggie daycare facility.
Why I Need to Change My License Plates to Montana’s… and Soon!
The funniest thing I've noticed about drivers in Billings is that the egos are big and the trucks are BIGGER. I'm obviously kidding, but when you combine the two it seems like drivers here are more aggressive. Coincidence? You tell me. I just moved here about two weeks ago and...
I Survived Jury Duty in Montana. Here’s How it Went!
You may have heard that I was summoned for jury duty. I don't know anybody that WANTS to have jury duty. But you either go or you can get fined up to $1,000 and up to three days in jail. So I appeared, on time, at the Shrine Monday with about 80 other good citizens of Yellowstone County.
Tattooed Montana Criminals On The Run. Have You Seen These Guys?
Listen, I'm not one to judge...but I wouldn't think finding these two knuckleheads would be that hard. I don't know if they planned out their future of "hide and seek" very well, but they managed to escape from the Yellowstone County Detention Facility through a window. According to the reports,...
Billings man works to maintain Canyon Creek battle site
Exactly 145 years ago on this Tuesday, the Canyon Creek Battle was fought about 15 miles west of Billings. A memorial was enacted back in 2008.
Billings fashion model ready for London runway
Nicole is a 2019 graduate of Billings West High School who has become an international runway model, striking poses from Los Angeles to New York and now London later this month.
Burning Eyes? Sore Throat? Air Quality Poor Across Montana Monday
Monday morning began a little darker than usual, with smoke filling the air in the Billings area. I snapped the photo above at 7:24 AM when the sun appeared to barely poke through the haze. The air is currently rated as "hazardous" in many counties across the Treasure State. Accuweather shared that 37 out of 56 counties in Montana are being impacted by high levels of particulates in the air. They posted:
Granary reopens in Billings with old name, new ownership and new menu
The Granary will put more emphasis on seafood. One feature that greets customers as they enter the restaurant is a live seafood tank giving locals to pick their own dinner.
Can you dance? Billings Lady Outlaws want you for their Team!
So you think you can dance? No, this isn't about THAT TV show, it's all about the Billings Lady Outlaws and their 2023 Dance Team tryouts!. The Billings Lady Outlaws are a group of young ladies with backgrounds in dance and cheer, but also are involved within our community across many outreach programs throughout the year.
WATCH: Vlogger Hikes Down The Closed Roads Of Yellowstone
On June 13, 2022 Yellowstone National Park had record-breaking flooding. It was a combination of warm temperatures that melted high elevation snow and several days of exceptionally heavy rainfall. Multiple roads and trails were damaged, with the most significant damage occurring along the Northern road through the Lamar Valley. The...
Juveniles Doing THIS in Billings Are Big Cause For Concern (OPINION)
So once again it was time for our weekend shooting in town but fortunately, no one was hurt this time. Two drive-by shootings occurred Saturday that involved two different shootings and three juveniles have been detained. Juveniles. The destruction of the American family unit and the absence of a strong...
8 Shops We’d Love to See in Former Well Pared Spot in Billings
Working downtown at the corner of 27th St and 1st Ave N, I walk by the now-empty former Well Pared location multiple times a week. The doors were quietly shuttered a few months ago and when I first noticed, I stopped to read the note on the door that thanked their customers for the support. The west end Well Pared remains open at 24th and Broadwater.
Fall Parade Fundraiser, Flakes Trip Kick-Off, and Honoring 9/11
In this week's edition of Farmer Finishers to finish off the week, read fast because there's a lot of stuff to cover. First, we are going to give people until Monday, Sept. 12 to commit to our annual Fall Parade fundraiser. Last year we did the Dog House Parade and...
