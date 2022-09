Penn State doesn’t make a trip down into SEC territory often, so this weekend should be one worth cherishing. Penn State flies south to take on the Auburn Tigers in the second game of a home-and-home scheduling agreement that started last season. Penn State won in Beaver Stadium before an electric whiteout crowd, and now they could be stepping foot into an orange out in Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. This is going to be a physical matchup that will test Penn State on the line of scrimmage, but the Nittany Lions appear to have some individual advantages to rely on this weekend....

