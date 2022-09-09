ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Ethereum Price Is Unlikely To Dump After “The Merge”

The Ethereum price is rallying above critical levels as “The Merge” is on the horizon, the bullish momentum might receive a fresh push and finally take ETH north of $2,000. In the meantime, market participants are speculating about the immediate future of the second cryptocurrency by market cap.
Bitcoin Price Surges Above $22,000 But Will The Momentum Last?

Bitcoin price displayed strength over the last four days as it finally broke past the $19,000 price zone. Bitcoin price was consolidating over the past week before this rally. At the moment, the $18,000 price level is acting as strong support for the coin. Even though the Bitcoin price has...
Why The Cardano Price Might Be On The Verge Of Another Decline

The Cardano price has been following the general market sentiment and trended to the downside in the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is on the verge of implementing a major upgrade via its “Vasil” Hard Fork Combinator (HFC) event, but the current price trend hints at bad news for bullish investors.
TA: Ethereum Plunges to $1,550: Can Bulls Save the Day?

Ethereum corrected lower below $1,650 against the US Dollar. ETH must stay above the $1,550 support zone to avoid a sharp bearish reversal. Ethereum started a key downside correction and traded below the $1,650 level. The price is now trading below $1,650 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
Here’s Why $80 Billion Was Wiped Off The Crypto Market

Over the last 24 hours, a substantial amount has been wiped off the crypto market. Billions of dollars were taken off the market cap as cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin lost about 10% of their value in the same time period. Following this, Charles Hoskinson, founder of the Cardano network, has shared his thoughts on what caused the market to crash.
No GPU Mining After the Ethereum Merge? Fork Token or ETC to Mine?

According to Watcher Guru, we are only 12,554 away from the Ethereum Merge, which is expected to happen at 1:09 on September 15 (CST). By then, Ethereum will have transitioned to PoS, a major blow to PoW miners in the network. The Merge will force PoW miners that operate the $19 billion mining business to find alternatives.
Here’s Where Investors Expect Cardano (ADA) Price To Be At The End Of September

Cardano (ADA) remains one of the largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, but the digital asset’s decline from its all-time high back in 2021 has left in its wake a lot of bearish sentiment. These sentiments have not seemed to change even through the numerous recoveries that have been recorded by the digital asset. Even now, investors do not look favorably upon the digital asset as they do not expect any significant growth from the digital asset.
Solana Price Rallied 8% And Formed A Rounding Bottom, What’s Next?

Solana Price shot up by 8% over the last 24 hours, painting a bullish chart. Over the past week, the altcoin soared almost 17%. This made Solana one of the top gainers in the past week. Solana has been able to break past its $33 mark and has turned bullish on its chart.
TA: Bitcoin Price Trims Gains, Why $20K Is The Key To Fresh Increase

Bitcoin started a sharp downside correction below the $22,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC must stay above the $20,000 support to avoid more losses. Bitcoin failed to clear $22,750 and started a sharp downward move. The price is now trading below $21,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Why Dan Morehead Believes Bitcoin Bull Run Is Around The Corner

The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap has been thrown into a state of continuous swing. The price of Bitcoin seems to record constant fluctuation without little or no control. Over the past few days, the bears have been taking the upper hand in the BTC market. Hence, Bitcoin’s performance has been more in the south direction.
FTX (FTT) Token Flashes Buy Ahead Of A Rally, Will $35 Be Reclaimed

FTX (FTT) Token Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart. The price of FTX has struggled to maintain its bullish momentum in recent months, as it was rejected from the $54 area, acting as a supply zone for most sellers. Despite being a fundamentally strong coin of the FTX exchange and...
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Leads Weekly Gains Amidst Crypto Market Reversal

The overall crypto market shows signs of price reversal from the downtrend, boosting investors’ confidence. To start with, the week started well for BTC as the market saw its price above $22K. Bitcoin had traded below the $20K price mark until the close of the market on September 9,...
Terra Dries Up As LUNA Sheds 40% From Recent High

LUNA has increased by about 300% just these past days, making it appear as if it had risen from the ashes. The feat began on September 9 and ended within a couple of hours. This is a result of a proposal to put a 1.2% token burn tax on all transactions, which will allow LUNC to become a deflationary cryptocurrency, according to a recent tweet from Haily LUNC.
TA: Ethereum Gearing For Another Lift-Off to $2k: Rally Isn’t Over Yet

Ethereum gained pace above the $1,700 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH is showing positive signs and might even clear the $1,800 resistance. Ethereum started a major increase and settled above the $1,700 level. The price is now trading above $1,700 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is...
Bitcoin Spot Trading Volume Soars To New 2022 Highs

Data shows the Bitcoin spot trading volume has shot up recently, and has created a new high for the year 2022 so far. Bitcoin Spot Trading Volume Observes Sharp Uptrend. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the 7-day average BTC volume has now hit a new yearly high of around $11.4 billion.
