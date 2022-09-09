Read full article on original website
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City teen in stable condition following accident
PONCA CITY — A Ponca City teen is listed in stable condition following an accident that was reported at 9:03 p.m. Monday. The teen identified as Geronimo Quilimaco Jr. was transported via ambulance to Alliance Health and then airlifted to an Oklahoma City hospital. Ponca City police report that the teen is listed in stable condition with leg injuries.
kaynewscow.com
Blackwell woman in critical condition following Monday morning accident
BLACKWELL — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Blackwell woman is in critical condition following a one-vehicle accident that occurred at 4:28 a.m. Monday on west Hubbard Road at the intersection of south P Street, three miles south and one mile east of Blackwell. Troopers report that Kennedy...
guthrienewspage.com
Residential theft leads to high-speed pursuit through OKC
Three people remain behind bars following a high-speed pursuit through southern Logan County and into Oklahoma City. The incident took place in the early morning hours of Sept. 7 after two deputies were called out to Rosewood Addition, located at Penn and Waterloo, after a witness saw people inside a newly built home with flashlights.
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City police logs Sept. 9-11
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 12:43 a.m. police responded to Pioneer Plaza for a report of a vehicle that hit a dog. Officers were unable to locate the dog. At 2:41 a.m. police responded to a report of a male checking vehicle doors in the...
High speed chase ends North of Covington
A high speed chase has ended with a suspect in custody along highway 74 Tuesday evening.
kaynewscow.com
Perry man killed in accident near Stillwater
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Perry man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred at 4:16 p.m. Sunday on Oklahoma 51 just west of Redlands Road, two miles west of Stillwater in Payne County. Troopers report that James C. Goeringer, 62, Perry, was traveling...
kttn.com
Oklahoma trucker injured in rollover crash on Interstate 35
The driver of a tractor-trailer unit was hurt Saturday afternoon when the truck overturned on Interstate 35 north of Cameron. Forty-eight-year-old Grayson Hill of Stillwater, Oklahoma was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The accident happened two miles north of Cameron on Interstate 35 as the northbound...
Rollover Crash Near Stillwater Leaves 1 Dead
OHP Troopers said a man is dead after a wreck near Stillwater caused his car to flip. OHP Troopers said James Goeringer was driving on Oklahoma State Highway 51 in Payne County around 4 p.m. Sunday when he swerved and over-corrected his car, hitting a ditch and causing the car to roll.
kaynewscow.com
Kay County one of two counties prosecuting pregnant women for using Medical Marijuana
NEWKIRK — Early in her pregnancy, Amanda Aguilar struggled with severe nausea that sometimes made it hard to eat. A doctor had previously approved a medical marijuana license for her, so she used pot to ease her morning sickness. Aguilar, 33, said she stopped using marijuana after her third...
KOCO
Oklahoma man dies in single-vehicle crash in Payne County, OHP says
PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A 62-year-old Perry man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Payne County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling east on State Highway 51 near Stillwater when it left the road to the right, over-corrected and then left the road to the left before crashing into a ditch. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says the pickup truck rolled over before coming to a rest on its roof.
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Sept. 8-10
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 12:45 a.m. Osage County advised they arrested Bobby Joe Davidson and requested a deputy meet then at 14th and Harding. Davidson reportedly punched the wind and cut his hand. OCSO was advised to get him medically cleared.
KTUL
Stillwater police remove large snake from Airbnb
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater police responded to an interesting call Wednesday morning at an Airbnb. Police shared a picture on Facebook of Sgt. Cluck holding a large ball python. The guest says they went to make some breakfast when they found the snake. In the post, Stillwater police...
“She cried over this”: Enid family struggles to get home internet access for school work
A digital divide is causing problems for one Enid family, who said their middle schooler got detention because she didn’t have home internet to finish her work.
kaynewscow.com
Tonkawa High School teacher speaks about HB1775
TONKAWA — Tonkawa High School teacher Shawn Stanton spoke to an Oklahoma television station this week about the struggles created by HB1775. Stanton told the television news that the bill compromises a teacher’s ability to teach the curriculum. To read and or view the interview visit the Fox 25 website here.
ocolly.com
What's happening in Stillwater this week
It’s the start of the fourth week of the fall semester. Check out what's happening on campus and in Stillwater this week. Talks Save Lives: Introduction to Suicide Prevention - Edmon Low Library (Monday and Wednesday) This is a presentation by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention on the...
Oklahoma man arrested for deadly crash that killed passenger
An Oklahoma man was taken into custody this weekend in connection with a deadly crash that occurred earlier this year.
