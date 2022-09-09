PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A 62-year-old Perry man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Payne County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling east on State Highway 51 near Stillwater when it left the road to the right, over-corrected and then left the road to the left before crashing into a ditch. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says the pickup truck rolled over before coming to a rest on its roof.

PAYNE COUNTY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO