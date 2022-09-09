Read full article on original website
Related
kclu.org
Rock and rollers taking the stage to raise money for Santa Barbara County's first responders
It was a powerful moment at a special event thanking first responders who helped Santa Barbara County residents cope with the massive Thomas Fire, and Montecito debris flow. Pop star Katy Perry was among those who performed at the 2018 Kick Ash Bash. But, what started as a onetime thank-you party has led to an organization helping some of the first responders who help us.
kclu.org
Food bank serving tens of thousands on Central, South Coasts getting long sought new home
A non-profit agency which feeds tens of thousands of people in need a month on the Central and South Coasts needs some help itself, and is asking the community for support. Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has been handing out a record amount of food during the last few years due to the pandemic. But, it's been frustrating for the the organization because they literally had to turn down some food donations because of a lack of adequate storage space.
Santa Barbara Independent
25th Annual Chumash Intertribal Powwow to Be Held in Santa Ynez
SANTA YNEZ, CA — September 13, 2022 — Dancing, singing and drumming will be on display as Native American tribes from throughout North America descend on Santa Ynez to celebrate their heritage during the 25th annual Chumash Intertribal Powwow. The two-day gathering is open to the public and will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 at the corner of Meadowvale Road and Highway 246 in Santa Ynez. Admission is $5 and parking is free.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Poop Water’ Floated as Solution to Santa Barbara County’s Water Woes
A fascinating if dismal report of the state of Santa Barbara County aquifers went to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, prompting an odd “poop-fest” of a discussion of toilet-to-tap options, which are technically called “indirect potable reuse.”. The yearly report showed charts spanning decades of groundwater-level...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Should Be Primed for Rare Society
Poets have the old line that the sonnet is a form that only allows for perfection. In the restaurant biz, the same might be true for the steakhouse. It’s a tight and classic genre expressed in not just impeccably seared steaks but also in all the accouterments: alpine-cold martinis, busting with butter and tarragon Béarnaise, and as much cream — that is, all the cream — you can get into every vegetable side.
kclu.org
South Coast airport gets new airport director
The busiest airport in the Tri-Counties has a new manager. Christopher Hastert has been named Director of Santa Barbara Airport. He’s already a familiar face to the region’s aviation community. Hastert oversaw Santa Maria Airport, serving as General Manager of the Santa Maria Public Airport District. He has more than three decades of experience in the field.
Bank of Books looking to start new chapter in Ventura
VENTURA, Calif.-The storied Bank of Books in Ventura is facing closure as rents soar in Ventura. Owner and operator Clarey Rudd said instead of celebrating the store's 60th anniversary with celebrations and book signings, they are having an emergency book sale with 60-90 percent discounts. With a little more than a month left on its The post Bank of Books looking to start new chapter in Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Flood watch issued for Santa Barbara Co. mountain areas
The National Weather Service reports the watch area is for the interior mountain areas, including Cuyama and Santa Ynez.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kclu.org
Earthquake rattles parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties
A small earthquake rattled parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. The magnitude 2.6 quake hit at 7:35 a.m. Monday. The epicenter was in the San Fernando Valley, about a half mile east of Canoga Park. Some people in western Ventura County felt the quake, especially in the Simi Valley...
kclu.org
Retired South Coast police chief tapped to head bureau in Ventura County DA's office
A longtime Ventura County law enforcement officer has come out of retirement to join the County District Attorney’s Office. Former Oxnard Police Chief Scott Whitney will lead the DA’s Bureau of Investigation. Whitney was with the Oxnard Department for nearly for three decades, including his last five years...
19-year-old killed after car went off the side of the road near Solvang
One person was killed and three others were injured after a car went off the side of a road near Solvang Monday night.
CHP, SB County Sheriff's Office respond to Solvang accident
Officers are responding to a rollover traffic accident in Solvang. The crash was first reported at 10:17 p.m. on Ballard Canyon Rd.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L.A. Weekly
Ray Timothy Oberholzer Arrested after DUI Crash on 101 Freeway [Santa Barbara, CA]
DUI Suspect Arrested after Collision near Castillo Street. Officials received reports of the incident around 1:30 a.m. after a Ford sedan crashed into a large retaining wall while turning onto northbound Castillo Street. According to the investigators, the Ford driver was traveling at a high rate of speed while exiting...
ventura.org
Unpermitted Food Vendors – Residents and Visitors Beware of Foodborne Illness
VENTURA, California – The County of Ventura’s Environmental Health Division (Division) advises the public against consuming food and beverages made or sold by street vendors that do not possess a valid health permit. Food trucks and food carts that operate with a health permit are expected to follow...
KTVU FOX 2
California hiker found dead days after setting out to get help for heat-stricken girlfriend
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A 29-year-old hiker was found dead near the California coast, after he went out to seek help for his girlfriend who was suffering from heat exhaustion last week. : Three hikers hit and trapped by falling tree in Santa Clara County. Tim Sgrignoli of Ventura went...
L.A. Weekly
Mary Alice Brown Arrested after Hit-and-Run on North H Street [Santa Barbara, CA]
Mary Alice Brown Involved in Pedestrian Hit-and-Run on North H Street That Left One Injured. The accident happened around 7:00 p.m. near the parking lot of 99 Cents Only Store on August 8th. According to reports, a 51-year-old woman was walking in the area when Brown hit her and knocked...
Ventura County Superior Court lifts COVID-19 mask requirements
The Ventura County Superior Court announced that it will lift its COVID-19 mask requirements beginning on Tuesday. The post Ventura County Superior Court lifts COVID-19 mask requirements appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ventura County Reporter
Tensions rise over Ventura’s General Plan
Downtown Ventura jewelry store owner Debbie Fox created quite a stir with a website she helped launch last month that raised questions about the General Plan update under development by Ventura city officials. The website titled “Preserve Downtown Ventura” included an animation showing boxy, six-story buildings sprouting on the tops...
Santa Barbara Independent
Support the Friendship Paddle for Chris Potter
This Sunday, when you see hundreds of paddlers splashing onto the beach outside of the Santa Barbara Yacht Club, you’ll be witnessing the 20th anniversary of one of the most physically grueling, psychologically challenging, and financially ambitious fundraisers on the planet. This is the Friendship Paddle, and the effort’s 2022 beneficiary is the renowned plein air artist Chris Potter, who is fighting a rare and aggressive cancer around his lungs.
Central Coast man found dead after seeking aid for girlfriend during heat wave
His girlfriend suffered from heat exhaustion during a hike.
Comments / 0