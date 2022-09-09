A non-profit agency which feeds tens of thousands of people in need a month on the Central and South Coasts needs some help itself, and is asking the community for support. Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has been handing out a record amount of food during the last few years due to the pandemic. But, it's been frustrating for the the organization because they literally had to turn down some food donations because of a lack of adequate storage space.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO