ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
kclu.org

Rock and rollers taking the stage to raise money for Santa Barbara County's first responders

It was a powerful moment at a special event thanking first responders who helped Santa Barbara County residents cope with the massive Thomas Fire, and Montecito debris flow. Pop star Katy Perry was among those who performed at the 2018 Kick Ash Bash. But, what started as a onetime thank-you party has led to an organization helping some of the first responders who help us.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Food bank serving tens of thousands on Central, South Coasts getting long sought new home

A non-profit agency which feeds tens of thousands of people in need a month on the Central and South Coasts needs some help itself, and is asking the community for support. Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has been handing out a record amount of food during the last few years due to the pandemic. But, it's been frustrating for the the organization because they literally had to turn down some food donations because of a lack of adequate storage space.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

25th Annual Chumash Intertribal Powwow to Be Held in Santa Ynez

SANTA YNEZ, CA — September 13, 2022 — Dancing, singing and drumming will be on display as Native American tribes from throughout North America descend on Santa Ynez to celebrate their heritage during the 25th annual Chumash Intertribal Powwow. The two-day gathering is open to the public and will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 at the corner of Meadowvale Road and Highway 246 in Santa Ynez. Admission is $5 and parking is free.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Society
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Should Be Primed for Rare Society

Poets have the old line that the sonnet is a form that only allows for perfection. In the restaurant biz, the same might be true for the steakhouse. It’s a tight and classic genre expressed in not just impeccably seared steaks but also in all the accouterments: alpine-cold martinis, busting with butter and tarragon Béarnaise, and as much cream — that is, all the cream — you can get into every vegetable side.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kclu.org

South Coast airport gets new airport director

The busiest airport in the Tri-Counties has a new manager. Christopher Hastert has been named Director of Santa Barbara Airport. He’s already a familiar face to the region’s aviation community. Hastert oversaw Santa Maria Airport, serving as General Manager of the Santa Maria Public Airport District. He has more than three decades of experience in the field.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Bank of Books looking to start new chapter in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif.-The storied Bank of Books in Ventura is facing closure as rents soar in Ventura. Owner and operator Clarey Rudd said instead of celebrating the store's 60th anniversary with celebrations and book signings, they are having an emergency book sale with 60-90 percent discounts. With a little more than a month left on its The post Bank of Books looking to start new chapter in Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#9 11 Memorial#Tri Counties
kclu.org

Earthquake rattles parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties

A small earthquake rattled parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. The magnitude 2.6 quake hit at 7:35 a.m. Monday. The epicenter was in the San Fernando Valley, about a half mile east of Canoga Park. Some people in western Ventura County felt the quake, especially in the Simi Valley...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Ventura County Reporter

Tensions rise over Ventura’s General Plan

Downtown Ventura jewelry store owner Debbie Fox created quite a stir with a website she helped launch last month that raised questions about the General Plan update under development by Ventura city officials. The website titled “Preserve Downtown Ventura” included an animation showing boxy, six-story buildings sprouting on the tops...
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Support the Friendship Paddle for Chris Potter

This Sunday, when you see hundreds of paddlers splashing onto the beach outside of the Santa Barbara Yacht Club, you’ll be witnessing the 20th anniversary of one of the most physically grueling, psychologically challenging, and financially ambitious fundraisers on the planet. This is the Friendship Paddle, and the effort’s 2022 beneficiary is the renowned plein air artist Chris Potter, who is fighting a rare and aggressive cancer around his lungs.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy