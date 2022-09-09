Read full article on original website
bethesdamagazine.com
Conviction upheld for Germantown man sentenced to 45 years for 2017 rape
A Maryland appeals court has affirmed the conviction of a Germantown man who was sentenced to 45 years in prison last year for pushing a woman down an embankment, shoving cocaine into her face and beating her unconscious before raping her. David Lee Williams was convicted and sentenced late last...
foxbaltimore.com
Woman shot by Baltimore County police officer facing attempted first-degree murder charges
ROSEDALE, Md. (WBFF) — A woman who was shot by a Baltimore County police officer Saturday after authorities said she assaulted several officers has been charged with attempted first-degree murder. Police said an officer was working off-duty at the Avenue shopping center when Alicia Page hit him with her...
NBC Washington
‘Going to Die': Shooting Victim Says Suspect Threatened Diners Before Firing in Virginia Denny's
A man who survived a shooting at a Denny's restaurant in Manassas, Virginia, testified Tuesday that the young man accused of shooting him and killing a DoorDash delivery driver declared to people dining at the restaurant: "Somebody is going to f------ die tonight." Bradley Sheetz told a Prince William County...
foxbaltimore.com
Two men face possible life prison sentence for January 2020 murder in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A jury in Baltimore convicted two men for the January 2020 murder of Cordelle Bruce, according to Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh. The men now face the possibility of life in prison when they are sentenced later this year. 22-year-old Christopher Brown and 23-year-old Daran Horton...
17-year-old arrested in connection to July homicide in Woodbridge, police still looking for second suspect
It was determined that the two shooting victims were standing outside on the sidewalk when two men appeared from a nearby alley and began shooting at the group of three before running away. The two suspects were then reportedly seen by witnesses getting into a gold SUV, possibly a Mercedes.
foxbaltimore.com
Suspects in custody following officer assault in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two suspects were arrested after assaulting officers in Baltimore County Saturday. The officer was assaulted while in the 8100 block of Honeygo Blvd. in Rosedale, according to police. During a traffic stop on the suspects vehicle as officers were attempting arrest, the driver began to ram...
NBC Washington
‘Didn't Mean to Kill Him': Trial Begins in Killing of DoorDash Driver at Virginia Denny's
Jurors in Prince William County, Virginia, watched a video Monday of the more than four hour-long police interview of a man accused of shooting and killing a father of two who was working as a food delivery driver the night after Christmas in 2019. Yusuf Ozgur, 56, walked into a...
Science Teacher and His Wife Found Shot to Death at Their Virginia Home: Cops
A science teacher and his wife were found shot to death on Friday, say police in Culpeper, Virginia. Officers said they got a 911 call in the afternoon. Local police and deputies responded to the 15000 block of Burgandine Avenue. There, they found married couple Daniel Garrison, 41, and Stacey Garrison, 40, both dead. Cops did not suggest how the deaths occurred. They said they are not looking for any persons of interest.
WTOP
Greenbelt, Md. police charge 13-year-old with attempted murder
Prince George’s County and Greenbelt police have confirmed the arrest of a 13-year-old for an alleged noncontact shooting. They will be charged with second-degree attempted murder and additional firearm-related charges. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Springhill Lane and Springhill Drive on Wednesday just before 5...
NBC Washington
Prominent Reverend's Granddaughter Killed in BW Parkway Hit-and-Run
A woman was struck and killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police said. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Mariah Narain, of Gambrills, was pronounced dead at the scene after receiving medical attention. Maryland State Police responding to...
Police: Man attacked woman with ‘bladed weapon’ in Fredericksburg
The Fredericksburg Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a person of interest in connection to an incident in which a man attacked a woman with a "bladed weapon."
fox5dc.com
No juvenile fines, arrests after first weekend of Prince George's Co. youth curfew
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Prince George's County police said not one juvenile violated the youth curfew this weekend after Executive Angela Alsobrooks initiated it earlier in the week in an effort to curb the rampant gun violence. In a statement, the department said: "PGPD officers had no curfew interactions...
3 arrested after boy brings brass knuckles, bullets to Northwestern High School
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Three boys were arrested around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday after police found one with weapons at Northwestern High School. A teacher spotted a boy inside the school and noted that he appeared to be hiding a weapon under his clothes, Hyattsville Police said. Afterward, officers found a group of three teens who were involved and discovered that one student had brass knuckles and several bullets.
Fairfax Police detective arrested for DUI, placed on leave
The detective was off-duty at the time of the arrest, but was driving his county-issued vehicle, which was found with front-end damage.
mymcmedia.org
5 Arrested in Clarksburg for Illegally Possessing Firearms
Montgomery County Police arrested and charged five individuals in Clarksburg for illegally possessing firearms and controlled dangerous substances. Police identified the individuals as Isaac Walker, 22, Malik Walker, 20, Kristin Walsh, 24, Kim Peaks, 19, and a 14-year-old male. Authorities say they received information from a confidential source about a...
WTOP
Correctional officer killed in Charles Co. motorcycle crash
A Charles County, Maryland, correctional officer died after his motorcycle crashed into a ditch early Monday morning . Maryland State Police identified the motorcyclist as Dallas Anthony Savoy, 28, of La Plata, Maryland. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said Savoy was a correctional officer with the office and that they...
Maryland Teen Charged For Shooting At Group Of Middle School Students In Greenbelt: Police
A Maryland teen is in hot water with the law after being arrested for an alleged shooting in Prince George's County. The Greenbelt Police Department announced on Saturday, Sept. 10 that a 13-year-old - whose name has not been released - has been arrested in connection to a shooting earlier this month in the area of Springhill Lane and Springhill Drive, authorities announced.
La Plata resident arrested for illegal handgun possession
On September 8, 2022, at approximately 7:10 p.m., officers responded to the report of an individual armed with a handgun in the area of Caroline Park. As officers arrived in the area, the individual fled on foot. A perimeter was established by responding LPPD and Charles County Sheriff’s Office units. The individual was relocated, and […]
WJLA
'Justice for Jaiden': Protest, vigil held for 19-year-old killed in Woodbridge shooting
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — As chants echoed across the field and candles illuminated the sky at Cloverdale Park in Prince William County Saturday, family and friends of Jaiden Carter, 19, protested the officer-involved shooting that killed the young man earlier this month. Carter was killed in an officer-involved shooting...
Unidentified Woman Found Brutally Murdered Inside Of Vehicle In Baltimore
The body of an unknown woman was found inside of a vehicle in Baltimore over the weekend, authorities say. Officers responded to the 2600 block of Frederick Avenue to investigate an unresponsive person in a vehicle around 12:50 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 11, according to Baltimore police. Once on the scene,...
