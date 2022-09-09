ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Haven, VA

bethesdamagazine.com

Conviction upheld for Germantown man sentenced to 45 years for 2017 rape

A Maryland appeals court has affirmed the conviction of a Germantown man who was sentenced to 45 years in prison last year for pushing a woman down an embankment, shoving cocaine into her face and beating her unconscious before raping her. David Lee Williams was convicted and sentenced late last...
GERMANTOWN, MD
Belle Haven, VA
foxbaltimore.com

Suspects in custody following officer assault in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two suspects were arrested after assaulting officers in Baltimore County Saturday. The officer was assaulted while in the 8100 block of Honeygo Blvd. in Rosedale, according to police. During a traffic stop on the suspects vehicle as officers were attempting arrest, the driver began to ram...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Law & Crime

Science Teacher and His Wife Found Shot to Death at Their Virginia Home: Cops

A science teacher and his wife were found shot to death on Friday, say police in Culpeper, Virginia. Officers said they got a 911 call in the afternoon. Local police and deputies responded to the 15000 block of Burgandine Avenue. There, they found married couple Daniel Garrison, 41, and Stacey Garrison, 40, both dead. Cops did not suggest how the deaths occurred. They said they are not looking for any persons of interest.
CULPEPER, VA
Alvin Lee
WTOP

Greenbelt, Md. police charge 13-year-old with attempted murder

Prince George’s County and Greenbelt police have confirmed the arrest of a 13-year-old for an alleged noncontact shooting. They will be charged with second-degree attempted murder and additional firearm-related charges. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Springhill Lane and Springhill Drive on Wednesday just before 5...
GREENBELT, MD
NBC Washington

Prominent Reverend's Granddaughter Killed in BW Parkway Hit-and-Run

A woman was struck and killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police said. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Mariah Narain, of Gambrills, was pronounced dead at the scene after receiving medical attention. Maryland State Police responding to...
GAMBRILLS, MD
#Murder#Violent Crime#Accomack Circuit Court
WUSA9

3 arrested after boy brings brass knuckles, bullets to Northwestern High School

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Three boys were arrested around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday after police found one with weapons at Northwestern High School. A teacher spotted a boy inside the school and noted that he appeared to be hiding a weapon under his clothes, Hyattsville Police said. Afterward, officers found a group of three teens who were involved and discovered that one student had brass knuckles and several bullets.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

5 Arrested in Clarksburg for Illegally Possessing Firearms

Montgomery County Police arrested and charged five individuals in Clarksburg for illegally possessing firearms and controlled dangerous substances. Police identified the individuals as Isaac Walker, 22, Malik Walker, 20, Kristin Walsh, 24, Kim Peaks, 19, and a 14-year-old male. Authorities say they received information from a confidential source about a...
CLARKSBURG, MD
WTOP

Correctional officer killed in Charles Co. motorcycle crash

A Charles County, Maryland, correctional officer died after his motorcycle crashed into a ditch early Monday morning . Maryland State Police identified the motorcyclist as Dallas Anthony Savoy, 28, of La Plata, Maryland. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said Savoy was a correctional officer with the office and that they...
LA PLATA, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Teen Charged For Shooting At Group Of Middle School Students In Greenbelt: Police

A Maryland teen is in hot water with the law after being arrested for an alleged shooting in Prince George's County. The Greenbelt Police Department announced on Saturday, Sept. 10 that a 13-year-old - whose name has not been released - has been arrested in connection to a shooting earlier this month in the area of Springhill Lane and Springhill Drive, authorities announced.
GREENBELT, MD

