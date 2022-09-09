Read full article on original website
University of Florida
The Millennium Block at UF/IFAS Indian River Research and Education Center
FORT PIERCE, Fla.—Researchers and citrus growers await the first harvest of data on yield and fruit quality from a major citrus trial on Florida’s east coast. The results may reveal which of thousands of trees can tolerate citrus greening, the disease that has devastated the state’s citrus industry.
3 Great Burger Places in Florida
All of us have a favorite comfort food and if yours is a good, nice, and juicy burger and some fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you also happen to live in Florida or you like to travel to this beautiful state often, even better, because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Florida that you should visit if you haven't already.
cw34.com
Reformulated COVID boosters rollout on Treasure Coast
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — New data from the Florida Department of Health shows nearly 16 million Floridians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and new cases have been on the decline for six weeks in Florida. Despite the declining trend, a new reformulated...
4 restaurants shut: State finds flies, roaches, Raid next to dry goods, plus WD-40 & a pair of sneakers on a cooler
Flies landed on clean teacups and plates, cockroaches crawled on a container of cooked goat, and employees left a can of WD-40 — and a pair of sneakers — on a kitchen cooler. These were among the violations that led to four South Florida restaurants being ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm ...
wflx.com
Florida does not require landlords to provide, maintain air conditioning
Every morning for the past three and a half weeks, Lys Joseph props open the front door to his West Palm Beach apartment. “It’s to make a little bit of air circulate in the house,” said Joseph. His living room fan is always on. However, the air conditioning...
Seaside Florida Town is Mentioned in Southern Living's List of the South's Best Small Towns of 2022
Many people have a nostalgic longing for small towns. It's a comforting thought that it's easier to know and be known in a smaller community, and it's appealing to think that life slows down some when you're not in an urban setting.
West Palm Beach quickly becoming 'Wall Street South'
Another large office tower may be in the works for downtown West Palm Beach. The growth of the city is moving at a fast pace and earning the city a new nickname.
cw34.com
3 strikes in 5 weeks for selling alcohol, nicotine to minors, including 2x in 15 minutes
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A liquor store clerk got stung during "a pre-planned operation to address complaints of underage alcoholic beverage and tobacco sales at stores in the village of Royal Palm Beach," according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. The latest arrest report read, "A...
bocaratontribune.com
The Treasure Coast’s Premier Food and Spirits Festival Is Becoming Bigger and Brighter
Stuart, FL – The Big Taste of Martin County is presented by Publix Super Markets Charities, as an annual fundraising event for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Palm Beach & Martin Counties will be Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. at Atlantic Aviation located at 2501 SE Aviation Way.
southfloridareporter.com
Rainy Days Ahead For Florida; Tracking The Tropics
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Wednesday will bring some sun and passing showers in the morning. Storms will be back in the afternoon and evening. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic and Gulf coasts and near 90 degrees elsewhere. Thursday...
wflx.com
Martin County to offer restaurant deals in October
During the month of October, restaurants in Martin and St. Lucie counties will showcase prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner. The meals range from $35 to $65 at local hotspots from Hobe Sound to Hutchinson Island and some in Port St. Lucie. Flavor Palm Beach is running this month...
cohaitungchi.com
9 Beautiful Towns You Must Visit On Florida’s East Coast
Living in Vero Beach, I am surrounded by incredibly interesting and beautiful towns running up and down the coast that are so close in mileage yet so far away otherwise. I am continually taking road trips to visit and discover as many as I can. From world-class beaches to one of the most historical cities in America, the pride of the space program to hidden gems, here are nine beautiful towns you must visit on Florida’s East Coast.
Major development project moves forward in rural Martin County
A plan for smart growth or a gateway to urban sprawl? Those are the competing arguments after Martin County commissioners on Tuesday approved a new zoning designation.
sebastiandaily.com
Waste Management fees to increase by 15 percent
Waste Management will soon raise residential collection rates by 15 percent after the Sebastian City Council voted unanimously for the increase. The company wanted a 27 percent increase, but the council agreed to 15. Approving the increase will mean Sebastian residents paying an extra $1.88 per month for trash pickup....
Florida state officials called emergency meeting with Palm Beach County Schools. Why?
State education officials demanded an emergency meeting with Superintendent Mike Burke and visited Palm Beach County school campuses after a statewide grand jury called out the district and others in its final report on school safety in the wake of the 2018 mass shooting in Parkland. The officials did not raise specific safety concerns with any Palm Beach...
Plans announced to extinguish mulch fire in Port St. Lucie
The St. Lucie County Fire District is announcing new plans to help put an end to the mulch fire that has, at times, filled areas with smoke.
'Rural Lifestyle' plan passes in Martin County
After a full day of public hearings and comments, commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of the "rural lifestyle" zoning designation.
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $62.9 Million, This Elegant Neoclassical Estate is One of The Finest Home in Palm Beach Comes with 200 Feet of Ocean Frontage
The Home in Palm Beach, a spectacular oceanfront estate with approximately 200 feet of ocean frontage offering beautiful sweeping views from nearly all primary rooms is now available for sale. This home located at 101 Jungle Rd, Palm Beach, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Christian J Angle (Phone: 561-629-3015) at Christian Angle Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Palm Beach.
WPBF News 25
First week of FCC trash overhaul main topic on PSL city council meeting docket
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Growing pains were on the docket at the city council meeting in Port St Lucie. It’s the first one since new trash contractor FCC completed its first week. Residents like Jeremy Shores said the service so far is far from perfect. "I'm here...
Concerns grow in Loxahatchee neighborhood following escape of horse
A horse on the loose in Loxahatchee led to a crash involving a PBSO deputy. Minutes later the horse collapsed but was treated and is expected to be okay.
