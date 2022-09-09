ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Florida

All of us have a favorite comfort food and if yours is a good, nice, and juicy burger and some fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you also happen to live in Florida or you like to travel to this beautiful state often, even better, because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Florida that you should visit if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Reformulated COVID boosters rollout on Treasure Coast

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — New data from the Florida Department of Health shows nearly 16 million Floridians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and new cases have been on the decline for six weeks in Florida. Despite the declining trend, a new reformulated...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

4 restaurants shut: State finds flies, roaches, Raid next to dry goods, plus WD-40 & a pair of sneakers on a cooler

Flies landed on clean teacups and plates, cockroaches crawled on a container of cooked goat, and employees left a can of WD-40 — and a pair of sneakers — on a kitchen cooler. These were among the violations that led to four South Florida restaurants being ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Fort Pierce, FL
Fort Pierce, FL
Business
Local
Florida Industry
Fort Pierce, FL
Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom James
southfloridareporter.com

Rainy Days Ahead For Florida; Tracking The Tropics

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Wednesday will bring some sun and passing showers in the morning. Storms will be back in the afternoon and evening. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic and Gulf coasts and near 90 degrees elsewhere. Thursday...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Martin County to offer restaurant deals in October

During the month of October, restaurants in Martin and St. Lucie counties will showcase prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner. The meals range from $35 to $65 at local hotspots from Hobe Sound to Hutchinson Island and some in Port St. Lucie. Flavor Palm Beach is running this month...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cohaitungchi.com

9 Beautiful Towns You Must Visit On Florida’s East Coast

Living in Vero Beach, I am surrounded by incredibly interesting and beautiful towns running up and down the coast that are so close in mileage yet so far away otherwise. I am continually taking road trips to visit and discover as many as I can. From world-class beaches to one of the most historical cities in America, the pride of the space program to hidden gems, here are nine beautiful towns you must visit on Florida’s East Coast.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citrus Canker#Citrus Production#Research Laboratory#Breeders#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Florida Turnpike#Irrec S Millennium Block#Irrec Center
sebastiandaily.com

Waste Management fees to increase by 15 percent

Waste Management will soon raise residential collection rates by 15 percent after the Sebastian City Council voted unanimously for the increase. The company wanted a 27 percent increase, but the council agreed to 15. Approving the increase will mean Sebastian residents paying an extra $1.88 per month for trash pickup....
SEBASTIAN, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Florida state officials called emergency meeting with Palm Beach County Schools. Why?

State education officials demanded an emergency meeting with Superintendent Mike Burke and visited Palm Beach County school campuses after a statewide grand jury called out the district and others in its final report on school safety in the wake of the 2018 mass shooting in Parkland.  The officials did not raise specific safety concerns with any Palm Beach...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $62.9 Million, This Elegant Neoclassical Estate is One of The Finest Home in Palm Beach Comes with 200 Feet of Ocean Frontage

The Home in Palm Beach, a spectacular oceanfront estate with approximately 200 feet of ocean frontage offering beautiful sweeping views from nearly all primary rooms is now available for sale. This home located at 101 Jungle Rd, Palm Beach, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Christian J Angle (Phone: 561-629-3015) at Christian Angle Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Palm Beach.

Comments / 0

Community Policy