Fueling the community one cup and race at a time
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —Biggby may be known for their great coffee and supporting education, but another way they are getting the community going is by hosting their 2nd annual “B the one” walk and run. This family friendly walk and run takes place on October 9th at Millennium Park in Walker, Michigan. Biggby has partnered with I Understand, a local nonprofit organization that provides comfort and support for those who have been affected by suicide or mental illness. Biggby is hosting the run to bring awareness to brain health and suicide as well as raise money to support I understand. All proceeds raised from the event will go directly to I understand.
Find out what’s new at Oaks of Rockford
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Are you an empty nester and looking for the next place to call home? Or maybe you’re just looking to downsize. Oaks of Rockford may be the place for you! Today we have Jill from Oaks of Rockford along with two residents, Roger & Rita, to talk about what it’s like living there!
Get help transitioning into the season of retirement
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we count down to the change of seasons, this is a great time to reflect on what a great summer we had but also to look forward to the upcoming fall season. Life works the same way the changing seasons! If you are soon getting ready to make the transition from your career season to the season of retirement, you will want some guidance on executing a successful plan.
Helping kids with in-person communication
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we head back to school, the number of people our kids are interacting with is increasing. Dr. Greg Mallis, PsyD, from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health joins us to talk about his big change and how to help our children navigate. Pine Rest...
Photos: Eastown Street Fair 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- For 49 years, the Eastown Community Association has invited the community to attend the “Eastown Street Fair”, an outdoor festival celebrating “arts, crafts, food, music, and the Eastown neighborhood; one of Grand Rapids’ most eclectic districts!“. On Saturday, Sept 10, from...
“Anastasia” coming to Miller Auditorium
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There are some great shows coming this fall to Miller Auditorium from the Rocky Horry Picture Show to Croce Plays Croce and the new Broadway musical Anastacia, coming in early October. Today we have Veronica Stern, who plays the lead role of Anya, joining...
Spectrum Health offers free vascular & vein screenings
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) In observation of National Vascular Disease Awareness Month, BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan is offering free vascular and vein screenings throughout the month of September. The purpose of this observation is to raise awareness about vascular diseases and provide support for those living with the conditions. Here to tell us more about vascular diseases, their risk factors, and how to be checked for them is BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan vascular surgeon Dr. Eanas Yassa.
It’s time for All That Glows at the Bengtson Center
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) After a long summer, filled with sunshine and a lot of outdoor activities, your skin, and your body, could probably use some special attention. The Bengtson Center is getting ready for their largest event of the year. Today we have Katrina and Sarah in studio to tell us all about it.
Solutions to your sewer problems
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) At some point all of us will encounter problems with our plumbing and sewer system. Our Expert, Mountaineer Plumbing, has some tools and advice to help you out. Mountaineer is proud to focus on professionalism, permanence and peace of mind. Their goal is to arrive the same day you are experiencing a plumbing issue and resolve the issue that day, so you can get back to the normalcy of life.
Anna’s House rolls out fall menu this week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In September, we celebrate a lot of fun things as we enter the fall season, like new additions to the menu at Anna’s House: a place voted Best Breakfast in Michigan! It’s a fun tradition at Anna’s House – adding fall-inspired dishes to their already eclectic offerings. Those dishes are set to debut this week and fans of Anna’s House couldn’t be more excited!
Fall and winter concerts announced at Soaring Eagle
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Some exciting changes are underway at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort on the resort side – they recently redid their rooms and we had the chance to get a preview of the changes! Booking a room is always a great option to make it a little day or weekend trip if you’re up there seeing a show or checking out the casino!
A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —The Grand Rapids Public Museum is bringing history to life with it’s newest exhibit, A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico. This new exhibit explores the history and significance of Day of the Dead celebrations in Southern Mexico. This is a fun and exciting exhibit that features authentic Ofrendas created by local community partners from the Latino community in Grand Rapids. It also highlights the traditions of villagers immersed in all aspects of the celebration showcased in 26 photographs throughout the exhibit. You can enjoy, A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico until November 27th, do not miss your chance to see this wonderful exhibit that directly connects community and culture.
GRPS to celebrate start of Hispanic Heritage Month
Tomorrow starts Hispanic Heritage Month. Grand Rapids Public Schools will mark the beginning of the event with a kickoff Thursday morning. (Sept. 14, 2022)
Estate planning is much more than just drafting a will
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We work hard during our lives in the hopes of building a secure future for our loved ones. Through estate planning and settlement, the team at Alles Law provides a simple legal path to help you get there. Today we have Tim Alles in...
Get relief from your chronic neuropathy pain
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Neuropathy affects people of all ages, but primarily older adults. The most common and painful area affected are the feet. Joining us today is Dr. Karen May from Momentum Health. She is certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy and a Neuropathy Survivor herself. >>>Take...
It’s time to shop at Myrtle Mae’s tent sale
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) We’re just a couple days away from an annual sale that we love to highlight, an event where you can find clothing, jewelry, home decor and more, at deep discounts. You can also find plants and an array of things to complete any outdoor landscaping project you may have. Of course, we’re talking about the boutique and garden tent sale at Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique. The best deals will be in the big tent, this Wednesday through Sunday, but almost everything there will be on sale to some degree. For an event that big, we decided to stop by and get all the details!
Kzoo to demolish park pavilion due to ongoing vandalism
The city of Kalamazoo is planning to demolish a pavilion at a park due to ongoing trash and vandalism. (Sept. 12, 2022) Kzoo to demolish park pavilion due to ongoing vandalism. Baby sturgeon found in Grand River, a research breakthrough. MSU president responds to Title IX compliance accusations. GRPS holds...
Faith, family, Mary Free Bed help man recover after crash
On the fifth floor of Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids is a man who nearly lost his life while on the job. If you ask him about what happened, the answer is short. (Sept. 14, 2022)
Dream 18: Muskegon Country Club's First Hole
It's 396 yards, but with a pretty constant stiff breeze at the tee, it plays longer. The green has a false front and slopes back to front. (Sept. 12, 2022)
Dream 18: Tullymore Golf Resort's 18th hole
The 18th hole at Tullymore Golf Resort near Canadian Lakes, east of Stanwood, is a wonderful challenge. This par 5 is 535 yards from all the way back, and that distance is just the first thing to contend with. (Sept. 14, 2022)
