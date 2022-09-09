ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Fueling the community one cup and race at a time

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —Biggby may be known for their great coffee and supporting education, but another way they are getting the community going is by hosting their 2nd annual “B the one” walk and run. This family friendly walk and run takes place on October 9th at Millennium Park in Walker, Michigan. Biggby has partnered with I Understand, a local nonprofit organization that provides comfort and support for those who have been affected by suicide or mental illness. Biggby is hosting the run to bring awareness to brain health and suicide as well as raise money to support I understand. All proceeds raised from the event will go directly to I understand.
WOOD

Find out what's new at Oaks of Rockford

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Are you an empty nester and looking for the next place to call home? Or maybe you’re just looking to downsize. Oaks of Rockford may be the place for you! Today we have Jill from Oaks of Rockford along with two residents, Roger & Rita, to talk about what it’s like living there!
WOOD

Get help transitioning into the season of retirement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we count down to the change of seasons, this is a great time to reflect on what a great summer we had but also to look forward to the upcoming fall season. Life works the same way the changing seasons! If you are soon getting ready to make the transition from your career season to the season of retirement, you will want some guidance on executing a successful plan.
WOOD

Helping kids with in-person communication

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we head back to school, the number of people our kids are interacting with is increasing. Dr. Greg Mallis, PsyD, from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health joins us to talk about his big change and how to help our children navigate. Pine Rest...
WOOD

Photos: Eastown Street Fair 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- For 49 years, the Eastown Community Association has invited the community to attend the “Eastown Street Fair”, an outdoor festival celebrating “arts, crafts, food, music, and the Eastown neighborhood; one of Grand Rapids’ most eclectic districts!“. On Saturday, Sept 10, from...
WOOD

"Anastasia" coming to Miller Auditorium

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There are some great shows coming this fall to Miller Auditorium from the Rocky Horry Picture Show to Croce Plays Croce and the new Broadway musical Anastacia, coming in early October. Today we have Veronica Stern, who plays the lead role of Anya, joining...
WOOD

Spectrum Health offers free vascular & vein screenings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) In observation of National Vascular Disease Awareness Month, BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan is offering free vascular and vein screenings throughout the month of September. The purpose of this observation is to raise awareness about vascular diseases and provide support for those living with the conditions. Here to tell us more about vascular diseases, their risk factors, and how to be checked for them is BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan vascular surgeon Dr. Eanas Yassa.
WOOD

It's time for All That Glows at the Bengtson Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) After a long summer, filled with sunshine and a lot of outdoor activities, your skin, and your body, could probably use some special attention. The Bengtson Center is getting ready for their largest event of the year. Today we have Katrina and Sarah in studio to tell us all about it.
WOOD

Solutions to your sewer problems

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) At some point all of us will encounter problems with our plumbing and sewer system. Our Expert, Mountaineer Plumbing, has some tools and advice to help you out. Mountaineer is proud to focus on professionalism, permanence and peace of mind. Their goal is to arrive the same day you are experiencing a plumbing issue and resolve the issue that day, so you can get back to the normalcy of life.
WOOD

Anna's House rolls out fall menu this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In September, we celebrate a lot of fun things as we enter the fall season, like new additions to the menu at Anna’s House: a place voted Best Breakfast in Michigan! It’s a fun tradition at Anna’s House – adding fall-inspired dishes to their already eclectic offerings. Those dishes are set to debut this week and fans of Anna’s House couldn’t be more excited!
WOOD

Fall and winter concerts announced at Soaring Eagle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Some exciting changes are underway at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort on the resort side – they recently redid their rooms and we had the chance to get a preview of the changes! Booking a room is always a great option to make it a little day or weekend trip if you’re up there seeing a show or checking out the casino!
WOOD

A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —The Grand Rapids Public Museum is bringing history to life with it’s newest exhibit, A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico. This new exhibit explores the history and significance of Day of the Dead celebrations in Southern Mexico. This is a fun and exciting exhibit that features authentic Ofrendas created by local community partners from the Latino community in Grand Rapids. It also highlights the traditions of villagers immersed in all aspects of the celebration showcased in 26 photographs throughout the exhibit. You can enjoy, A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico until November 27th, do not miss your chance to see this wonderful exhibit that directly connects community and culture.
WOOD

Estate planning is much more than just drafting a will

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We work hard during our lives in the hopes of building a secure future for our loved ones. Through estate planning and settlement, the team at Alles Law provides a simple legal path to help you get there. Today we have Tim Alles in...
WOOD

Get relief from your chronic neuropathy pain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Neuropathy affects people of all ages, but primarily older adults. The most common and painful area affected are the feet. Joining us today is Dr. Karen May from Momentum Health. She is certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy and a Neuropathy Survivor herself. >>>Take...
WOOD

It's time to shop at Myrtle Mae's tent sale

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) We’re just a couple days away from an annual sale that we love to highlight, an event where you can find clothing, jewelry, home decor and more, at deep discounts. You can also find plants and an array of things to complete any outdoor landscaping project you may have. Of course, we’re talking about the boutique and garden tent sale at Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique. The best deals will be in the big tent, this Wednesday through Sunday, but almost everything there will be on sale to some degree. For an event that big, we decided to stop by and get all the details!
WOOD

Kzoo to demolish park pavilion due to ongoing vandalism

The city of Kalamazoo is planning to demolish a pavilion at a park due to ongoing trash and vandalism. (Sept. 12, 2022) Kzoo to demolish park pavilion due to ongoing vandalism. Baby sturgeon found in Grand River, a research breakthrough. MSU president responds to Title IX compliance accusations. GRPS holds...
WOOD

Dream 18: Tullymore Golf Resort's 18th hole

The 18th hole at Tullymore Golf Resort near Canadian Lakes, east of Stanwood, is a wonderful challenge. This par 5 is 535 yards from all the way back, and that distance is just the first thing to contend with. (Sept. 14, 2022)
