wjbc.com
Arson charges filed against Bloomington man in early morning apartment fire
BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man faces several arson charges related to an apartment complex fire early Monday morning. 23-year-old Roman Kannaday faces six counts of aggravated arson, three counts of resisting a peace officer, and one count of violating the Illinois Pyrotechnic Use Act. Bond was set at $200,000...
Police confirm well-being of missing woman after contact
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Clinton Police have announced they’ve made contact with a woman who went missing last month and confirmed her safety and well-being. Juana Arellano left her home on Aug. 21 and never returned. Clinton Police, her family and the community launched a search for her that turned up some clues, but could […]
1470 WMBD
UPDATED: Standoff ends with two in custody in Spring Bay
SPRING BAY, Ill. — Local deputies say two people are now in custody following an hours-long standoff in Woodford County Monday. Initially, officers reported their response and the ensuing standoff shortly before 11 a.m. Following a six hour effort, we’ve learned the standoff in Spring Bay has now ended and two individuals are facing charges.
WAND TV
Lawsuit against Illinois State Police in death of Decatur mother expected to be heard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The civil trial between the family of Kelly Wilson and the Illinois State Police will be heard in the Illinois Court of Claims on Wednesday. The lawsuit is asking for $10 million in damages in connection with the crash that resulted in the death of Kelly Wilson, 26. It was filed on August 31, 2016.
Central Illinois Proud
Ameren Illinois to construct a new transmission line in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As Peoria and Peoria County are growing, there is a need for more energy to be transmitted to consumers. Ameren Illinois has come up with a solution for the growing community. Tuesday, Ameren Illinois hosted its first open house to discuss the Peoria County Reliability...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: 2 arrested after barricading themselves in home
UPDATE (3:50 p.m.) — Police have arrested a man and woman after they barricaded themselves in a home in Spring Bay Monday. According to Dennis Tipsword, the Chief Deputy of the Woodford County Sheriff’s Office, the incident started after a 911 call came from an Uber driver being robbed at approximately 5 a.m.
Central Illinois Proud
Hog Wild: Pigs loose in Bartonville Monday
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Bartonville Police confirmed Monday that they are still working to round up the last loose pig that came into town this weekend. Peoria County Animal Protection Services had already picked up four pigs Sunday morning, and are keeping them at their facility. They are various sizes and the owner is still unknown.
Central Illinois Proud
Man rescued from Bloomington apartment fire, 3 displaced
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Fire Department rescued a man from an apartment fire on Keisha Drive early Monday morning. According to a Bloomington Fire press release, fire crews arrived on the scene at approximately 12:46 a.m. and found a second-floor apartment fire. Crews learned that an occupant was still in the apartment.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington makes changes to drinking water supply
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington is improving the taste of its drinking water following a high amount of taste and odor compounds found within it. Public works crews seasonally switch the water supply between the city’s two sources; Evergreen Lake and Lake Bloomington in Hudson. Director of the city’s public works department, Kevin Kothe said warm summer months cause an increase in blue-green algae.
Urbana Police: Three hurt in drive-by shooting
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police are investigating a drive-by shooting and car crash that left three people hurt on Sunday. The shooting happened at the intersection of Race Street and Florida Avenue at 5:10 a.m. Officers said they received several calls of shots being heard and found an overturned car in a house’s front […]
Central Illinois Proud
11th arrest made in Peoria Stadium fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police made their 11th arrest Monday in relation to a fight that occurred in Peoria Stadium on Aug. 26. According to a Peoria police press release, 18-year-old Marcus O. Neely was arrested for mob action. During the incident, Peoria stadium was evacuated after school...
25newsnow.com
Water tasting bad? Bloomington officials say not to worry
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Anyone who’s turned on the sink in Bloomington recently may have noticed some changes to their water, and those changes might not be all that pleasant. The city’s water comes from two sources: Lake Bloomington and Evergreen Lake. Towards the end of summer, seasonal...
starvedrock.media
La Salle Police Pop Juveniles on Retail Theft, Cannabis, Curfew, Trespassing Charges
La Salle police were called to Beck's on Third Street in the wee hours of Monday morning, not long after midnight. The complaint was retail theft. After looking into it, police arrested three juveniles – a 15-year-old and 16-year-old from La Salle, and a 17-year-old from Oglesby. The 15-year-old has been charged with retail theft and breaking ordinance on curfew and trespassing. The 16-year-old was hit with citations for possession of cannabis and breaking curfew. And the 17-year-old also got a curfew citation.
starvedrock.media
Princeton Man Turns Himself in on Misdemeanor
If you don't show up for a court date, it'll catch up with you. And it's always a good idea to do the right thing. Thirty-three-year-old Justin Mills of First Street in Princeton was wanted for failing to appear in court. The warrant stems from an incident that allegedly happened in May, when deputies say Mills falsely reported a fire. That's a Class-A misdemeanor in Illinois.
WAND TV
Three individuals sent to the hospital after drive-by shooting in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- Three individuals were taken to the hospital after a drive by shooting in Urbana. According to Police, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Race Street and Florida Avenue for multiple reports of shots being fired, Sunday at approximately 5:10 a.m. Urbana officers arrived on the scene...
starvedrock.media
Bureau County Grand Jury Indictments
The latest grand jury indictments in Bureau County included two drug cases. Thirty-five-year-old Angelina Victorino of Princeton is charged with unlawful possession of meth. She was arrested by the Princeton Police Department. Victorino is out on bond. Also indicted this week was 39-year-old Jacob West of Spring Valley. He's charged...
wcbu.org
Bartonville wants an abandoned tower demolished, while the owner is planning a major ‘rejuvenation’
It's hard to miss the dilapidated former Allied Mills building that towers over U.S. Route 24 on the southern end of Bartonville. Village leaders would like to see the abandoned pet food plant torn down. But the property owner says his group plans to develop the site, and demolition may not be in their best interests.
One dead in early morning motorcycle crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person has died after a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Washington Street and Harrison Street in the early morning hours Saturday. Peoria Police responded to the accident at 2:44 a.m. on Sept. 10. When officers arrived, they located the victim down and unresponsive. AMT and the Peoria Fire Department […]
Woman stabbed in Decatur, suspect arrested
Editor’s note: It was initially reported based on information from the Decatur Police Department that the victim was 27 years old. Decatur Police have since clarified that the victim is actually 37 years old. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man is under arrest and charged with attempted murder following a domestic violence situation on […]
videtteonline.com
NPD arrests 15-year-old for Indy Smoke Shop, 707 Liquors armed robberies
The Normal Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old for two separate armed robbery incidents in Normal. The first robbery occurred Mar. 12 at Indy Smoke Shop, where the suspect displayed a firearm and threatened employees. The second robbery occurred Aug. 21 at 707 Liquors, where the suspect displayed a knife while threatening employees.
