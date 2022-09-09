Lee County officials release sketch of suspected peace officer impersonator

LEE COUNTY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released a sketch of the suspected peace officer (commonly known as a police officer) impersonator who allegedly pulled a woman over near Highway 280 East at around 4:20 p.m. on Aug. 24 .

Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Lee Road 183 and met with the woman. The individual said she’d been pulled over in the Salem area of Lee County, near Dudley Lumber Company, on Lee Road 183.

The suspect was described as a white male wearing a white t-shirt with a sewn-in Sheriff’s logo that read “Officer Walters”.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says that he was driving a white Dodge Ram truck that had flashing lights mounted in both the grill and windshield.

A sketch of the suspect has been released to further help identify the man who may be responsible.

Anyone with information on the case or the identity of the depicted individual is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-7867.

