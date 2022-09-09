ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, AL

Lee County officials release sketch of suspected peace officer impersonator

By Nicole Sanders
 5 days ago

LEE COUNTY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released a sketch of the suspected peace officer (commonly known as a police officer) impersonator who allegedly pulled a woman over near Highway 280 East at around 4:20 p.m. on Aug. 24 .

Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Lee Road 183 and met with the woman. The individual said she’d been pulled over in the Salem area of Lee County, near Dudley Lumber Company, on Lee Road 183.

The suspect was described as a white male wearing a white t-shirt with a sewn-in Sheriff’s logo that read “Officer Walters”.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says that he was driving a white Dodge Ram truck that had flashing lights mounted in both the grill and windshield.

A sketch of the suspect has been released to further help identify the man who may be responsible.

Anyone with information on the case or the identity of the depicted individual is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-7867.

wilcoxnewspapers.com

Two die in Hwy 50 Labor Day crash

Two men were killed and four others were hospitalized in a traffic crash in Chambers County on Labor Day. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the deadly crash happened 5:40 a.m., Monday, Sept. 5, on Alabama Hwy 50, between LaFayette and Lanett. ALEA officials said Kevin A....
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Two people injured in house party shooting in LaGrange

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two people are in the hospital after a Sunday morning shooting in LaGrange. Police responded to the call in the 100 block of Cedar Street just before 5 a.m. on Sunday. Officers say a person open fired in the street as a house party was winding down.
LAGRANGE, GA
WSFA

Crash, vehicle fire causes delays on I-85 NB near Pike Road

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists are being asked to avoid part of Interstate 85 northbound in Montgomery County after a crash and fire involving an 18-wheeler. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on I-85 NB near the Wares Ferry Road area. Traffic maps show this...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

CPD searching for man missing since May 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. According to police, Randy Jerome Lewis, age 61, was reported missing from the 5600 block of Buxton Drive on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, around 3:00 p.m. A description Lewis’ clothing is not available. Lewis drives a […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

