They say whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting. But there will be plenty of battling over booze in this year’s election in Colorado. A major influx of money — about $8 million — poured last month into the committees backing ballot initiatives that would let grocery stores sell wine and allow third-party delivery services to transport alcohol, as well as an initiative that would open the door for liquor retailers to open as many locations as they’d like in Colorado.

