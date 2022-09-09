Read full article on original website
Wolves could be released in South Routt, preliminary map shows
When gray wolves are reintroduced on the Western Slope, they could be released in South Routt County. A map presented to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission last week shows an area in the center of the state where CPW officials say they will release wolves, though the specific spots haven’t been chosen at this point.
With monsoon season over in Colorado, persistent drought could be ‘second fire season’
On Thursday, a minor fire popped up on the line between two fire districts in Grand Valley, the Colorado River Fire Rescue District and the Grand Valley Fire Protection District. It was quickly contained, but it could be a sign of things to come this fall if the West Slope’s...
Report: Local government investment important to meet waste diversion goals
Increasing the ability to divert organic material from landfills in Routt County will be vital to meet local climate goals, and meaningful change may require government involvement, according to a study commissioned by Routt County and Steamboat Springs. The study’s findings show Routt County is behind other mountain communities in...
Apply now for grants through Steamboat Sotheby’s Community Fund
Steamboat Sotheby’s is currently accepting applications for its fall grant cycle. According to a news release, the Steamboat Sotheby’s Community Fund was established to support local nonprofit organizations through a collective funding and semi-annual granting process. SSIR Brokers, owners, and staff participate in the fund, which has awarded...
CPW details refund options for Keep Colorado Wild Pass
With Coloradans about see a $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass added to their annual vehicle registration through the DMV, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has finalized a refund policy for in-state residents who purchase or have purchased a Keep Colorado Wild Pass before their next vehicle registration. According to CPW, the...
Millions pour into Colorado’s 2022 booze ballot measure battle
They say whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting. But there will be plenty of battling over booze in this year’s election in Colorado. A major influx of money — about $8 million — poured last month into the committees backing ballot initiatives that would let grocery stores sell wine and allow third-party delivery services to transport alcohol, as well as an initiative that would open the door for liquor retailers to open as many locations as they’d like in Colorado.
New ideas, economic success just part of what business plan contest brings to area
When Andrew Beckler created a bamboo ski pole in his garage in 2014, he knew it was a great idea, but the founder said it was the lessons he learned developing a business plan the next year that built the foundation for Grass Sticks success. That’s where he developed a...
Climber who summited Everest presents at CMC on Thursday
Get a glimpse at the Himalayas as Dr. Jon Kedrowski presents at Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15. Not only will students learn about the upcoming study abroad opportunity in Nepal, but Kedrowski will share a slideshow from his new book, “Classic Colorado Hikes,” at the Allbright Auditorium at the Academic Center.
Letter: Kathi Meyer has earned my respect and my vote
Every once in a while, a true public servant becomes known and then apparent. I think back to Nancy Stahoviak as she struggled with so many physical adversities to always do her homework on behalf of the public interest. For those of you who did not know Nancy, she was a long-term commissioner for Routt County whose memory and diligence were legendary.
Police ticket drivers who illegally pass school buses
Seeing more yellow around Steamboat Springs is a clear sign that summer is coming to an end. While the leaves aren’t changing quite yet, yellow school buses have been back on the roads for a few weeks, and with them, many motorists are choosing to flout state law and drive around the buses as students get on and off.
Steamboat schools rank No. 7 in state testing
State standardized testing scores show the Steamboat Springs School District is the seventh-highest performing district in Colorado, though district leaders say there is still room for improvement. The scores — the first time a complete set of achievement data has been collected since 2019 because of the pandemic — mean...
Sailors cross country lands strong placing at Liberty Bell Invitational
The Steamboat Springs High School cross country team traveled to Littleton, Colorado to compete in the Liberty Bell Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10, against a field of nearly 100 teams. Attending the invite for the first time since 2019, the team raced in Division II, which had 23 total schools....
Steamboat mountain bike team earns 5 podiums in Leadville
The Steamboat Springs high school mountain bike team competed in the second race of the season in Leadville on Sunday, Sept. 11, and amassed five podiums between its 30 athletes. A first-place finish for the Steamboat Springs High School team in Division II was led by Aidan and Caleb Haack,...
Suspicious vehicle at the airport: The Record for Sept. 5-11
6:56 a.m. — Police responded to a liquor violation on Bob Adams Drive. 12:00 p.m. — Police responded to a bear call at Rotary Park. 2:02 p.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of someone parked in a handicap parking spot without a placard at Haymaker Golf Course.
Steamboat Symphony Orchestra receives $500,000 donation
The Steamboat Symphony Orchestra is reporting it has received a $500,000 donation from Sara Craig-Scheckman, giving the local nonprofit new opportunities to support music and music education throughout the Yampa Valley. According to a news release, the large donation was made in honor of Craig-Scheckman’s mother, Kathleen Willis Craig, who...
Obituary: Christopher Rhodes
It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of Christopher John Rhodes, our beloved father, husband, son, brother, and friend to so many. Chris was born January 12, 1982 and lived fiercely every day of his forty years. He was pure goodness. Chris will be missed deeply...
Rumor Designs in running for two HGTV Designer of the Year Awards
Rumor Designs in Steamboat Springs has been nominated for a couple of HGTV’s 2022 Designer of the Year Awards, including Color and Pattern and Dramatic Before and Afters. HGTV’s annual awards seek to highlight the best home designs in the country across six categories. Coming off a win in 2021, Rumor Designs is back in the hunt again this year.
Sailors golfers feel the pressure at home, take third
After being on the road since mid-August, the Steamboat Springs golf team hosted its home event at Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The boys started off strong with impressive performances on the front nine, but fell flat on the back nine and ultimately earned a third-place finish.
