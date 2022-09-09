ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belgium, WI

Comments / 1

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Grand Chute road closed, PD cite reason why

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, was closed Monday and the local police explained why. According to the Grand Chute PD Facebook page, construction started Sept. 12 for a portion of N. Casaloma Dr. near the Fox Cities Stadium. A detour is in place...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saukville, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Cedarburg, WI
City
Mequon, WI
State
Washington State
City
Wausaukee, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Port Washington, WI
City
Fredonia, WI
City
Suring, WI
City
Belgium, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
City
Milwaukee, WI
City
Sheboygan, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Drunken driver hits parked squad car in Fond du Lac, vehicles towed

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old Fond du Lac resident hit a parked squad car early Sunday morning and was later arrested for Operating While Intoxicated. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the incident happened around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, when a City of Fond du Lac Police Officer had their squad car legally parked in front of the Fond du Lac County Communications Center.
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Record-breaking rainfall soaks southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE - The heavy rain overnight brought record-breaking levels of rainfall in southeast Wisconsin. With 4.78" of rainfall as of 1 a.m. Monday, Milwaukee has set a daily rainfall record for Sept. 11 – beating the old record of 2.96" set in 2000. Racine County got between 6-8" inches of rain overnight.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Traffic Accident#Wfrv#Local 5 News
Joe Mertens

This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
CEDARBURG, WI
WISN

Wisconsin DOT exploring cable barriers after truckers killed in head-on crossover crash on I-43

The cause of a fatal crash in Ozaukee County Thursday evening remains under investigation. A northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin crossed the median around 6:30pm Thursday on I-43, just south of Belgium. The semi drove head on into a southbound truck driven by 69-year-old Richard Wysocki of Wausaukee, Wisconsin. Both men were killed.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'Deceased fetus' found in Milwaukee near 84th and Morgan

MILWAUKEE - Neighbors near 84th and Morgan on Milwaukee's far southwest side made a disturbing discovery Sunday, Sept. 11, finding a fetus with an umbilical cord attached in a grocery bag that was thrown on the street. Police are looking for the mother of the deceased fetus. Neighbors said they're...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman struck, killed by hit-and-run vehicle on Fond du Lac

MILWAUKEE - A 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle on W. Fond du Lac Avenue just west of 60th Street early Saturday, Sept. 10. Family members tell FOX6 News the victim is Tasha Davis. They are shocked and begging for her killer to turn themselves in.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Muskego missing teens found safe

MUSKEGO, Wis. - Muskego police say two missing teenagers, last seen Friday afternoon, Sept. 9, have been found safe. There was concern after Gabbriella Stanley, 17, and Aunnie Way, 15, were last seen riding bikes near Horn Park. The park is in the area near Pioneer Drive and Janesville Road.
MUSKEGO, WI
seehafernews.com

Rollover Crash in Sheboygan County Results in DUI Arrest

A Sheboygan County woman has been arrested following a rollover crash early yesterday morning. EMS and Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the crash at the intersection of Miley Road and Highway I in the Town of Lima at around 3:35 yesterday morning. When they arrived, they located...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Parts of Wisconsin get more than 6 inches of rain

Heavy rain drenched southern Wisconsin over the weekend, with much of it falling Sunday and Sunday night. Some places picked up more than six inches of rain. The excessive rainfall caused some flooding, although many waterways have already crested and are receding. Until water fully returns to the usual levels, stay alert and never go into floodwater.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Illinois man, woman charged with murder of Wis. man during alleged drug deal

ANTIOCH, Ill. (WFRV) – First-degree murder charges have been filed in the September 5 death of Racine native, Robbie Dickerson. According to the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department, officers responded to an apartment located on Main Street around 11 p.m. in Antioch after a report of gunshots. When officers entered the apartment, they found 42-year-old Dickerson already dead.
ANTIOCH, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man killed in rural Dane Co. crash identified by medical examiner

DANE COUNTY, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says a 35-year-old from Randolph was the person who died in a crash on Highway 151 over the weekend. The man, identified as Christopher A. Decker, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 3 a.m. near County Highway VV in the Town of Bristol, between Sun Prairie and Columbus.
DANE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Flood watch issued; rain to continue through Monday night

MILWAUKEE - Moderate to heavy rain is forecast to continue through Monday night, Sept. 12. Parts of the area have already seen 1-2" with a few spots exceeding 4" as of midday Sunday. As of 1 p.m. Sunday, Milwaukee Mitchell Int'l. has reported over 1" of rain, Waukesha over 2"...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy