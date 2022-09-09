Read full article on original website
Wallace man dead after failing to yield at a stop sign in Marinette County
WAGNER, Wis. (WFRV) – An 85-year-old man from Wallace, Michigan is dead following a vehicle accident in Marinette County on Wednesday. According to a release, Marinette County deputies received a call for a two-vehicle crash on County Highway X at Old Rail Road in the Town of Wagner. The...
Woman injured in fatal West Allis crash dies from injuries
A 74-year-old Waukesha woman died Monday after being seriously injured in a deadly crash near National and Lincoln on Friday, Sept. 9, police say.
Waukesha motorcycle crash; man taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A 32-year-old man was transported to Froedtert Hospital by Flight for Life Tuesday night, Sept. 13 following a motorcycle crash in Waukesha. It happened around 8:30 p.m. When police and fire units arrived on scene they located a 32-year-old man lying in the roadway. As Waukesha Fire...
Grand Chute road closed, PD cite reason why
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, was closed Monday and the local police explained why. According to the Grand Chute PD Facebook page, construction started Sept. 12 for a portion of N. Casaloma Dr. near the Fox Cities Stadium. A detour is in place...
UPDATE: Crash on I-43 near Leo Frigo Bridge cleared, all lanes reopened
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has given an update regarding the accident close to the Leo Frigo Bridge in the city of Green Bay. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are reopened to motorists. Brown County deputies were...
Drunken driver hits parked squad car in Fond du Lac, vehicles towed
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old Fond du Lac resident hit a parked squad car early Sunday morning and was later arrested for Operating While Intoxicated. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the incident happened around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, when a City of Fond du Lac Police Officer had their squad car legally parked in front of the Fond du Lac County Communications Center.
Record-breaking rainfall soaks southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - The heavy rain overnight brought record-breaking levels of rainfall in southeast Wisconsin. With 4.78" of rainfall as of 1 a.m. Monday, Milwaukee has set a daily rainfall record for Sept. 11 – beating the old record of 2.96" set in 2000. Racine County got between 6-8" inches of rain overnight.
Horicon man arrested after police chase outside Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A Horicon man was arrested Saturday after leading deputies on a chase, Dodge County Sheriff’s officials said. Deputies allegedly saw the man’s vehicle driving recklessly on State Highway 33 with no lights on just before 3 a.m. The deputy tried to stop the man near Thompson Road, but he allegedly tried to flee.
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
Man killed in head-on crash near 95th and National in West Allis
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to TMJ4 News that a 24-year-old was killed in a car crash Friday night.
Wisconsin DOT exploring cable barriers after truckers killed in head-on crossover crash on I-43
The cause of a fatal crash in Ozaukee County Thursday evening remains under investigation. A northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin crossed the median around 6:30pm Thursday on I-43, just south of Belgium. The semi drove head on into a southbound truck driven by 69-year-old Richard Wysocki of Wausaukee, Wisconsin. Both men were killed.
'Deceased fetus' found in Milwaukee near 84th and Morgan
MILWAUKEE - Neighbors near 84th and Morgan on Milwaukee's far southwest side made a disturbing discovery Sunday, Sept. 11, finding a fetus with an umbilical cord attached in a grocery bag that was thrown on the street. Police are looking for the mother of the deceased fetus. Neighbors said they're...
Milwaukee woman struck, killed by hit-and-run vehicle on Fond du Lac
MILWAUKEE - A 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle on W. Fond du Lac Avenue just west of 60th Street early Saturday, Sept. 10. Family members tell FOX6 News the victim is Tasha Davis. They are shocked and begging for her killer to turn themselves in.
Muskego missing teens found safe
MUSKEGO, Wis. - Muskego police say two missing teenagers, last seen Friday afternoon, Sept. 9, have been found safe. There was concern after Gabbriella Stanley, 17, and Aunnie Way, 15, were last seen riding bikes near Horn Park. The park is in the area near Pioneer Drive and Janesville Road.
Officials urge residents to use less water after heavy rainfall in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Parts of southeastern Wisconsin remain under a flood watch until 1 p.m. Monday, and officials are urging residents to use less water in the midst of heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall began Sunday night and continued into the morning, where many areas received 4 to 6 inches of...
Rollover Crash in Sheboygan County Results in DUI Arrest
A Sheboygan County woman has been arrested following a rollover crash early yesterday morning. EMS and Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the crash at the intersection of Miley Road and Highway I in the Town of Lima at around 3:35 yesterday morning. When they arrived, they located...
Parts of Wisconsin get more than 6 inches of rain
Heavy rain drenched southern Wisconsin over the weekend, with much of it falling Sunday and Sunday night. Some places picked up more than six inches of rain. The excessive rainfall caused some flooding, although many waterways have already crested and are receding. Until water fully returns to the usual levels, stay alert and never go into floodwater.
Illinois man, woman charged with murder of Wis. man during alleged drug deal
ANTIOCH, Ill. (WFRV) – First-degree murder charges have been filed in the September 5 death of Racine native, Robbie Dickerson. According to the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department, officers responded to an apartment located on Main Street around 11 p.m. in Antioch after a report of gunshots. When officers entered the apartment, they found 42-year-old Dickerson already dead.
Man killed in rural Dane Co. crash identified by medical examiner
DANE COUNTY, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says a 35-year-old from Randolph was the person who died in a crash on Highway 151 over the weekend. The man, identified as Christopher A. Decker, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 3 a.m. near County Highway VV in the Town of Bristol, between Sun Prairie and Columbus.
Flood watch issued; rain to continue through Monday night
MILWAUKEE - Moderate to heavy rain is forecast to continue through Monday night, Sept. 12. Parts of the area have already seen 1-2" with a few spots exceeding 4" as of midday Sunday. As of 1 p.m. Sunday, Milwaukee Mitchell Int'l. has reported over 1" of rain, Waukesha over 2"...
