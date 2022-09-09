Read full article on original website
Trauma counselors available at Central High School after chaotic lockdown
PHOENIX — Christopher Zarate can recall the scary moments from Friday's chaotic lockdown that led to a massive police presence at Central High School in Phoenix. "Everybody was just running, and then I ran to a safe place," he told 12News. Police say three students were detained after Friday's...
1 man, 1 teen arrested for fatal shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested two suspects in connection to the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man in west Phoenix Tuesday night. When officers responded to the shooting call near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road, they found Jesus Gonzalez Berrelleza with a fatal gunshot wound. Police say the...
Students in Chandler have a flexible, free way to get to school
CHANDLER, Ariz. — The City of Chandler is testing out a new ride share program that helps shuttle students to and from their school and extra-curricular activities. It's free for all until the end of September. The trial ride share app is available to schedule in select areas of...
Police: Driver ejected from flipped truck in Tempe, taken to hospital
TEMPE, Ariz. — A driver in Tempe was ejected from their vehicle Tuesday afternoon and sustained severe head trauma, officials say. The collision occurred shortly before 4 p.m. near Price Road and Southern Avenue. A witness told Tempe police they observed a truck driving on a flat tire and losing control before hitting the freeway wall.
Teen arrested in deadly strip mall shooting in north Phoenix
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A teenager has been arrested in connection with a deadly strip mall shooting in north Phoenix Saturday, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said officers were called to the mall near 19th Avenue and Bell Road...
Shifting opinions: Students open to stricter regulations after possible shooting sends Central High School into lockdown
PHOENIX — Emotions were high at a parents' meeting that gathered on Saturday to discuss the recent lockdown at Central High School. Although most everyone in attendance called for more to be done, but it was the students whose voices rang loudest. In the wake of Friday, students voiced...
DUI crash kills motorcyclist in Goodyear, suspect arrested
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A 40-year-old man is facing manslaughter charges after he allegedly drove his car while impaired and killed a motorcyclist, officials say. Christopher Clark has been taken into custody by the Goodyear Police Department after he allegedly caused a traffic collision early Tuesday morning near Interstate 10 and Pebble Creek Parkway.
Police looking for suspect in road rage shooting in Glendale
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Police are looking for a suspect in a suspected road rage shooting in Glendale Tuesday evening. The Glendale Police Department said officers responded to a shooting call near 55th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 4:30 p.m. Police said when officers arrived, they found a...
Why did he do it? Report highlights Phoenix rampage shooter's motive
PHOENIX — The FBI is helping out local police to better understand the motives behind a Phoenix shooting that killed two people and injured multiple officers. Body camera footage shows 24-year-old Isaiah Williams dressed in tactical gear shooting at people at a hotel near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road on August 28.
Shooting at north Phoenix strip mall kills 18-year-old, leaves woman injured
PHOENIX — One man is dead and another person was injured after a shooting in north Phoenix Saturday afternoon, the Phoenix Police Department told 12News. Police have identified the victim as 18-year old Miguel Rosas. The incident occurred in the late afternoon hours at a strip mall near 19th...
A female Phoenix police detective on road to recovery after 4 heart attacks and stroke
PHOENIX — After nearly 30 years of fighting to help victims of violent crimes in Phoenix get justice, Detective Jen Smith is battling her biggest fight yet - regaining full function of her body. In August 2021, Smith suffered a bilateral pulmonary embolism that led to four consecutive heart...
Unruly goat takes on Tonopah community, pees on deputy
TONOPAH, Ariz. — A goat got so out of control recently in Tonopah that the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to detain the unruly animal. But the goat didn't go down without a fight. >> Live, local, breaking. Download the 12News app. MCSO says the animal, nicknamed Billy,...
Copper wire thieves could prevent you from making a 911 call. Phoenix is leading the nation in the problem
PHOENIX — Thieves are stealing thousands of dollars worth of copper from Arizona’s 911 system that is powered by CenturyLink. So far this year, the company has been the victim of 215 separate theft acts and vandalism totaling nearly $1,000,000 in damages just in the Phoenix metro area.
Man with samurai sword shot, killed by police in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Officers shot and killed a man armed with a samurai sword on Saturday evening, the Phoenix Police Department said. The incident occurred at 39th Avenue and Cactus Road in north Phoenix. Police say that 40-year-old Aaron Baughman was using the sword to hit a fence at the Cactus Park police station.
1 teen dies, 3 others injured in Queen Creek crash
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — One teenager was killed and three more were injured when the car they were driving in crashed into a wall of electrical equipment at Rittenhouse and Riggs road in Queen Creek early Saturday. The vehicle took a curve badly, a Pinal County sheriff's spokeswoman said...
Fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is currently investigating the events surrounding a fatal motorcycle crash that took place Sunday morning on Interstate 10 in downtown Phoenix. Officials said that the crash took place at roughly 2 a.m. Sunday morning on the westbound lanes at milepost 146,...
The pilot shortage is likely to get worse, so these Valley flight school students are setting sights on commercial airlines
MESA, Ariz. — On the ground at Falcon Field Airport, a white Cessna with blue stripes holds two people inside. “Prop clear!” SimpliFly Chief Pilot Jordan Cortez shouts. The plane roars to life, and Cortez and student pilot Dolly Woodhall continue through their checklists. They address the weather...
A Mesa woman was declared dead. She's 85 and very much alive
MESA, Ariz. — Mary Tsukamoto celebrated her 85th Birthday on July 19 but little did she know, that she actually passed away months earlier on April 30, according to the Social Security Administration. After Mary's oldest daughter Deborah Cristobal, who lives in California, received a bank statement regarding the...
'An extremely unusual charge': Why Queen Creek police are going after parents of kid who brought gun to school
PHOENIX — An elementary school student who brought a gun to campus could face criminal charges. Queen Creek police say the 9-year-old boy told them he carried the gun to avoid a "potential abduction" while walking to Legacy Traditional School-Queen Creek. Two weeks after the incident, authorities are now...
Security footage shows shooter as he fired 200 rounds during Phoenix rampage
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has released new security footage documenting a shooting rampage that killed two people and wounded others near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. Isaiah Williams, 24, allegedly dressed himself in tactical gear and fired up to 200 rounds around a Phoenix hotel before...
