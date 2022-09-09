ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

thisistucson.com

50 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Sept. 15-18 🛍️🌯🐕

It's another weekend packed with fun events and things to do, Tucson. Do you have plans yet?. Here are some ideas: lots of markets where you can support local artists, Mexican Independence Day celebrations, Oktoberfest, free admission to area museums, live music, a free literacy event at the Children's Museum, Sabino Canyon night tours ... and MORE.
TUCSON, AZ
biztucson.com

New Restaurant BATA to Open in Tucson’s Warehouse Arts District

In what will be the third local restaurant to open in his growing hospitality group, Chef Tyler Fenton has announced that BATA, a project drawing from what he calls “the legends and lore of fire,” will open its doors in downtown Tucson’s Warehouse Arts District on Wednesday, March 9.
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

A foodie trip to Bisbee, starring food you can't find in Tucson

Bisbee has a mythical quality to me. When I was four, my parents took their anniversary trip to the Copper Queen, leaving me with my grandparents at their big plot of land in Hereford. Though I loved the Hereford house — it had a lofted ceiling and cable television; it...
BISBEE, AZ
The Associated Press

Granite Secures $20 Million Project with the Tucson Airport Authority for the Airfield Safety Enhancement Program

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded an approximately $20 million dollar construction contract by the Tucson Airport Authority (TAA) to reconstruct an outboard taxiway (Taxiway C) at the Tucson International Airport (TUS), in Tucson, Arizona, as part of the TAA’s estimated $400 million, multi-year Airfield Safety Enhancement Program. This will be the second work package awarded as part of the previously announced $130 million multi-year Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) project to demolish an existing runway and re-construct a new relocated commercial runway, center taxiway, and outboard taxiway that will parallel the existing main runway at TUS. The project is primarily funded through an FAA Airport Improvement Grant (AIP) with additional funding expected from the recently passed Infrastructure Bill prior to the start of construction. The award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s 4th quarter CAP. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913006084/en/ Granite crews prepared for takeoff at Tucson International Airport. (Photo: Business Wire)
TUCSON, AZ
southernarizonaguide.com

First Watch: A Dining Review

On a Friday in early September 2022, Neighbor Roy and I went to lunch at First Watch, a breakfast and lunch restaurant at River and Oracle in Tucson. We arrived right at noon and the parking lot was mostly full, but there was a space available right in front of the building. We took it.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Restaurant Fails Health Inspection

A location restaurant has failed its annual inspection.Mae Mu/Unsplash. Food trucks offer an easy alternative for both restaurant owners and patrons. Restaurant owners have a significantly reduced point of entry cost to open a food truck and to serve customers, while guests can often receive a quality, freshly produced meal for less than what they’d spend at a more traditional restaurant. However, despite operating out of a moving vehicle, these restaurants are still the subject of annual health inspections. Naturally, some inspection variables do not exist simply because of the preparation method, but food truck operators are not able to open up shop without approval from their city of origin. One locally operated food truck recently failed its annual health inspection.
TUCSON, AZ
iheart.com

Here's The Best Chocolate Shop In Tucson

Tuesday is International Chocolate Day! What better way to celebrate than by visiting one of the city's best chocolate shops?. Yelp has a list of the highest-rated chocolate shops in the city. According to the list, the highest-rated chocolate shop in Tucson is Purple Penguin Candy Emporium. One Yelp user...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

A long list of local spots that offer student discounts

We know what it's like to be in college — eating budget-friendly meals before you start your shift at your unpaid internship. It can be rough. By now, you probably know of the student discounts you get through places like Cinemark, Spotify, Amazon Prime, Hulu, among others. But there are also lots of local spots in Tucson that offer discounts to students, including museums, restaurants and gyms.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

New light show coming to Tucson this holiday season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Halloween may be just around the corner, but some people’s minds are already on Christmas. This year, there’ll be more to see during the holidays. Right now, the Tucson Botanical Gardens is hard at work on a brand new light show that...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Vulnerable man found safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 67-year-old man was found safe after he was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 14. Pima County sheriff’s deputies say he had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. near Camino Verde and Drexel Road. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ

