Tucson ranked as #2 bike-friendly city in US
Popular website releases list of best bike-friendly cities in the United States, where Tucson was placed #2
thisistucson.com
50 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Sept. 15-18 🛍️🌯🐕
It's another weekend packed with fun events and things to do, Tucson. Do you have plans yet?. Here are some ideas: lots of markets where you can support local artists, Mexican Independence Day celebrations, Oktoberfest, free admission to area museums, live music, a free literacy event at the Children's Museum, Sabino Canyon night tours ... and MORE.
Gas prices are falling across the country, but not in Arizona. Here's why
ARIZONA, USA — Gas prices are up again this week in Arizona as the average national price is down. AAA now has Arizona's average gas price at more than $4 a gallon, but it can vary by as much as 60 cents or more across the state. While experts...
biztucson.com
New Restaurant BATA to Open in Tucson’s Warehouse Arts District
In what will be the third local restaurant to open in his growing hospitality group, Chef Tyler Fenton has announced that BATA, a project drawing from what he calls “the legends and lore of fire,” will open its doors in downtown Tucson’s Warehouse Arts District on Wednesday, March 9.
City of Tucson set to rename I-10 overpass
City council will meet Tuesday evening about naming the new I-10 overpass at Ruthrauff Road after Arizona State Trooper, Juan Cruz
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption is helping dogs go from the track to a forever home
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Now that the Tucson Greyhound Park is officially closed for good, a local Tucson organization is stepping up to help rehabilitate more dogs from the track. Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption has placed over 800 greyhounds in the last ten years, now they’re taking on...
thisistucson.com
A foodie trip to Bisbee, starring food you can't find in Tucson
Bisbee has a mythical quality to me. When I was four, my parents took their anniversary trip to the Copper Queen, leaving me with my grandparents at their big plot of land in Hereford. Though I loved the Hereford house — it had a lofted ceiling and cable television; it...
Granite Secures $20 Million Project with the Tucson Airport Authority for the Airfield Safety Enhancement Program
WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded an approximately $20 million dollar construction contract by the Tucson Airport Authority (TAA) to reconstruct an outboard taxiway (Taxiway C) at the Tucson International Airport (TUS), in Tucson, Arizona, as part of the TAA’s estimated $400 million, multi-year Airfield Safety Enhancement Program. This will be the second work package awarded as part of the previously announced $130 million multi-year Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) project to demolish an existing runway and re-construct a new relocated commercial runway, center taxiway, and outboard taxiway that will parallel the existing main runway at TUS. The project is primarily funded through an FAA Airport Improvement Grant (AIP) with additional funding expected from the recently passed Infrastructure Bill prior to the start of construction. The award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s 4th quarter CAP. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913006084/en/ Granite crews prepared for takeoff at Tucson International Airport. (Photo: Business Wire)
Tucson's food trucks create first ever Arizona Food Truck Association
Most food truck owners will tell you: their heart and soul go into the food, and on the side, their livelihood.
southernarizonaguide.com
First Watch: A Dining Review
On a Friday in early September 2022, Neighbor Roy and I went to lunch at First Watch, a breakfast and lunch restaurant at River and Oracle in Tucson. We arrived right at noon and the parking lot was mostly full, but there was a space available right in front of the building. We took it.
Popular Restaurant Fails Health Inspection
A location restaurant has failed its annual inspection.Mae Mu/Unsplash. Food trucks offer an easy alternative for both restaurant owners and patrons. Restaurant owners have a significantly reduced point of entry cost to open a food truck and to serve customers, while guests can often receive a quality, freshly produced meal for less than what they’d spend at a more traditional restaurant. However, despite operating out of a moving vehicle, these restaurants are still the subject of annual health inspections. Naturally, some inspection variables do not exist simply because of the preparation method, but food truck operators are not able to open up shop without approval from their city of origin. One locally operated food truck recently failed its annual health inspection.
iheart.com
Here's The Best Chocolate Shop In Tucson
Tuesday is International Chocolate Day! What better way to celebrate than by visiting one of the city's best chocolate shops?. Yelp has a list of the highest-rated chocolate shops in the city. According to the list, the highest-rated chocolate shop in Tucson is Purple Penguin Candy Emporium. One Yelp user...
thisistucson.com
A long list of local spots that offer student discounts
We know what it's like to be in college — eating budget-friendly meals before you start your shift at your unpaid internship. It can be rough. By now, you probably know of the student discounts you get through places like Cinemark, Spotify, Amazon Prime, Hulu, among others. But there are also lots of local spots in Tucson that offer discounts to students, including museums, restaurants and gyms.
25-Year-Old Devi Marie Stubblefield Arrested In A Pedestrian Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported on Friday. The crash happened at around 7:00 p.m. in the area of North Stone Avenue and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
KOLD-TV
New light show coming to Tucson this holiday season
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Halloween may be just around the corner, but some people’s minds are already on Christmas. This year, there’ll be more to see during the holidays. Right now, the Tucson Botanical Gardens is hard at work on a brand new light show that...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Vulnerable man found safe
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 67-year-old man was found safe after he was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 14. Pima County sheriff’s deputies say he had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. near Camino Verde and Drexel Road. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
Pedestrian Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police Department, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that a pedestrian was killed in a crash near 22nd Street and Craycroft Road.
KOLD-TV
Homicides, rising crime the focus of a Tucson city council discussion
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Tucson Mayor and City Council will hold a discussion at tomorrow’s study session on what the city is doing to combat a rising crime rate, especially homicides. In 2021, the city had 93 homicides, a record, compared to 48 in 2019. So far,...
kjzz.org
Tucson is investing more in electric vehicles. This expert says cost shouldn't be a concern
The city of Tucson is embracing the idea of having more electric cars and trucks. Beginning Dec. 1, Tucson is requiring all new developments and parking lots with at least 50 spaces to offer electric vehicle charging stations. There is some concern about the costs, but the Tucson City Council voted unanimously in favor of the ordinance.
Free medical supplies and low cost equipment available at local nonprofit
We Care Tucson provides medical supplies for free for the Tucson community. Medical equipment is basically free with minimal charges.
