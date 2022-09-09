ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A plan to install 14 district councilmen under a proposed new St. Tammany Parish charter was defeated Monday, but the top parish executive would make about $70,000 annually. The move to install 14 councilmen was defeated by a 7-4 vote of the St. Tammany Parish Charter Commission. The commission last week opted to go with 14 councilmen for the first three years of the charter, but would reduce that number after the 2000 census figures were made available.
Louisiana Citizens proposes 63% homeowners insurance rate hike for 2023

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Policies continue to balloon for Louisiana Citizens, the state’s homeowners insurer of last resort, leading the corporation to file for a 63 percent rate hike on all new or renewed residential policies as of Jan. 1, 2023. Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said at a...
Medicaid enrollees urged to update information as eligibility changes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – With the federal government’s COVID-19 Public Health Emergency expected to end in the coming months, Medicaid enrollees should make sure their health plans have the correct contact information. Healthy Louisiana will need to reach out to the enrollees when the company goes back...
New online gun safety course will be free to Louisiana residents

BOSSIER CITY, La. - There's a new way for Louisiana residents to learn about guns safety in the works. Louisiana ACT 518, known as the "Louisiana Firearm Safety Awareness Act," passed in the most recent session of the Legislature. It provides a two-hour online handgun education course at no cost...
The Warner Thomas era ends at Ochsner

After a decade at the helm of the Louisiana's largest health system, Ochsner CEO Warner Thomas is packing his bags for Sacramento, California, where he will take over at Sutter Health, California's second-largest health system. Ochsner's current Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President Pete November has been tapped to succeed Thomas, and takes over later this fall. Read about why Thomas left and how the hospital network changed under his watch.
Video: Gas Pipeline Explosion in Louisiana Prompts Investigation

Regulators have launched an investigation after a pipeline exploded on Lake Lery, Louisiana last week. On Thursday at about 1600 hours, a 20-inch underwater natural gas pipeline was breached on Lake Lery. The gas ignited on the surface, sending a fireball skyward. By 2130 hours, the line was isolated and valves on either side of the rupture were shut off.
State Fair of Louisiana 2022: what to expect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s that time of the year again and you thrill seekers and fair food eaters are in luck for this year’s State Fair of Louisiana. Preparations for the State Fair of Louisiana are underway in Shreveport. Fairgoers will not be disappointed by the...
U.S. Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans announced the recovery of 14 missing or endangered children as part of Operation Summer Knights. Eight people were also arrested. The investigation was conducted in the New Orleans area between April 30, 2022, and August...
Topgolf announces plans to open first Mississippi venue

Big swings, delicious food and a one-of-a-kind golf entertainment experience is coming to Mississippi with a two-level Topgolf entertainment venue. Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and golf entertainment company, has set plans in motion to introduce its technology-enabled golf entertainment experience to Jackson in what will be the state’s first Topgolf venue.
