NOLA.com
River Birch would merge landfill operations under proposed new contract with Jefferson Parish
The Jefferson Parish Council is expected to extend its landfill management contract with River Birch LLC through 2037, part of a sweeping new arrangement that would allow the contractor to merge day-to-day operations at the parish landfill with its privately owned dump in nearby Waggaman. A parish official said the...
NOLA.com
Louisiana Citizens wants 63% rate increase for homeowners' policies amid failures
Louisiana Citizens Insurance Corp., the state’s insurer of last resort, wants to raise its already-high prices by more than half, following a dramatic increase in demand for coverage after eight private insurers collapsed and nearly a dozen others exited the state. The organization has asked the Louisiana Department of...
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
A plan to install 14 district councilmen under a proposed new St. Tammany Parish charter was defeated Monday, but the top parish executive would make about $70,000 annually. The move to install 14 councilmen was defeated by a 7-4 vote of the St. Tammany Parish Charter Commission. The commission last week opted to go with 14 councilmen for the first three years of the charter, but would reduce that number after the 2000 census figures were made available.
fox8live.com
Louisiana Citizens proposes 63% homeowners insurance rate hike for 2023
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Policies continue to balloon for Louisiana Citizens, the state’s homeowners insurer of last resort, leading the corporation to file for a 63 percent rate hike on all new or renewed residential policies as of Jan. 1, 2023. Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said at a...
brproud.com
Medicaid enrollees urged to update information as eligibility changes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – With the federal government’s COVID-19 Public Health Emergency expected to end in the coming months, Medicaid enrollees should make sure their health plans have the correct contact information. Healthy Louisiana will need to reach out to the enrollees when the company goes back...
NOLA.com
Louisiana coastal worker fined after rupturing oil pipeline at BP spill restoration site
A heavy equipment operator from Harvey was sentenced by a federal judge to two years probation and fined $2,500 for rupturing an oil pipeline while working to restore a Louisiana island harmed by a much larger oil spill, the Deepwater Horizon disaster. James Tassin, 52, plead guilty last year to...
NOLA.com
Ochsner CEO Warner Thomas stepping down; See who's taking over Louisiana's largest health system
Warner Thomas, who as CEO of Ochsner Health led an aggressive expansion throughout the region and helped grow the health care system into Louisiana's largest, is stepping down to take the top job at a California-based hospital network. Thomas will become president and CEO of Sutter Health in Sacramento, Ochsner...
WDSU
Louisiana State Fire Marshal reminds residents of new law regarding carbon monoxide detectors
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal is reminding residents of a new law regarding required carbon monoxide alarms in homes across the state. A law was passed during the 2022 legislative session making it required for homes to have at least one carbon monoxide alarm in any house sold or leased after Jan. 1, 2023.
KTBS
New online gun safety course will be free to Louisiana residents
BOSSIER CITY, La. - There's a new way for Louisiana residents to learn about guns safety in the works. Louisiana ACT 518, known as the "Louisiana Firearm Safety Awareness Act," passed in the most recent session of the Legislature. It provides a two-hour online handgun education course at no cost...
NOLA.com
Jason Williams, other moonlighting DAs have faced legal questions about their side jobs
Two weeks after Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams was acquitted on federal tax evasion charges, he made headlines for another reason: He accepted a side job with the law firm that successfully defended him in his criminal trial. Williams might not end up joining Schonekas, Evans, McGoey and McEachin...
NOLA.com
Inside the plan to house teens at Angola: Key new details emerge in federal court hearings
When they unveiled a plan to move some young offenders from the Bridge City Center for Youth to a high-security unit at the State Penitentiary at Angola, Louisiana leaders spoke mostly about how it would stem chaos at that single youth jail. Dozens of documents and hours of testimony in...
wrkf.org
Louisiana, coastal advocates push the Corps to keep a new cut in the Mississippi River open
Louisiana’s coastal authority and advocates continue to fight the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over the future of a new cut along the Mississippi River on Plaquemines Parish’s east bank. But as it stands, the odds aren't in their favor as the final decision on whether the channel will remain open looms, with the potential to come down in the next few months.
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area. On September 12, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited 10 subjects for migratory game bird violations in Rapides and Avoyelles parishes on September 3. Agents cited...
NOLA.com
The Warner Thomas era ends at Ochsner
After a decade at the helm of the Louisiana's largest health system, Ochsner CEO Warner Thomas is packing his bags for Sacramento, California, where he will take over at Sutter Health, California's second-largest health system. Ochsner's current Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President Pete November has been tapped to succeed Thomas, and takes over later this fall. Read about why Thomas left and how the hospital network changed under his watch.
theadvocate.com
Stephanie Grace: Team Landry is ready for governor's race, but will Team Anybody-But-Landry take the field?
A logo does not a formal announcement make, but it certainly sends a message. So the shirts and hats that Attorney General Jeff Landry’s supporters donned this weekend at his annual alligator hunt/fundraiser, embroidered with the words “Team Landry” and “Governor,” made his candidacy in next year’s race semiofficial.
maritime-executive.com
Video: Gas Pipeline Explosion in Louisiana Prompts Investigation
Regulators have launched an investigation after a pipeline exploded on Lake Lery, Louisiana last week. On Thursday at about 1600 hours, a 20-inch underwater natural gas pipeline was breached on Lake Lery. The gas ignited on the surface, sending a fireball skyward. By 2130 hours, the line was isolated and valves on either side of the rupture were shut off.
KTAL
State Fair of Louisiana 2022: what to expect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s that time of the year again and you thrill seekers and fair food eaters are in luck for this year’s State Fair of Louisiana. Preparations for the State Fair of Louisiana are underway in Shreveport. Fairgoers will not be disappointed by the...
fox8live.com
U.S. Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans announced the recovery of 14 missing or endangered children as part of Operation Summer Knights. Eight people were also arrested. The investigation was conducted in the New Orleans area between April 30, 2022, and August...
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Topgolf announces plans to open first Mississippi venue
Big swings, delicious food and a one-of-a-kind golf entertainment experience is coming to Mississippi with a two-level Topgolf entertainment venue. Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and golf entertainment company, has set plans in motion to introduce its technology-enabled golf entertainment experience to Jackson in what will be the state’s first Topgolf venue.
