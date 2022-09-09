Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series tomorrow, featuring the story of George Washington Carver and his time in Iowa. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Linda Griffith Smith will discuss Carver being born into slavery in Missouri, and eventually coming to Iowa in 1888 and spending time in Winterset, Indianola, and Ames, which played a pivotal role in his life and success. The event will be from 2-3pm in the Indianola Activity Center, with all invited.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO