Let’s Talk Knoxville: Cassi Pearson and Craig Mobley
Our guest on Let’s Talk Knoxville today are Cassi Pearson and Craig Mobley as we talk about the most recent Knoxville School Board Meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Let’s Talk Indianola – Bond Issue Voter Feedback
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features voters in the Indianola Community School District about how they felt on the school district bond issue Tuesday. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Pat Finan and Jayme Braida
Our guests on Let’s Talk Today are Pat Finan and Jayme Braida as we talk about the Cancer Relay in Knoxville. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Melcher-Dallas to Host a Speaker at Library
Iowa author Linda McCann will be speaking about one of her books in Melcher-Dallas September 23rd at the library. The speech will be about the Civilian Conservation Corporation (CCC) and the role it played in the history of our state parks. McCann says, “The Civilian Conservation Corporation (CCC) was a...
IN DEPTH: Living Through Loss; KNIA and KRLS
Are you grieving? Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Jan Rozga, author of “Raw Survival: A Practical Guide to Living Through Loss.”
2023 Tulip Queen Nominations Now Open
The 2023 Tulip Queen and Royal Court nomination process begins this week. Carol Williamson with the Tulip Time Steering Committee says residents can choose high school seniors living in the Pella Community School District borders for the chance to be the five ambassadors promoting the 88th Tulip Time celebration next spring. Nomination forms can be dropped off at the Pella Historical Society, Marion County Bank, Pella Hy-Vee, and Pella Fareway through September 26th.
Indianola Parks and Rec Afternoon Adventure Series Tomorrow
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series tomorrow, featuring the story of George Washington Carver and his time in Iowa. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Linda Griffith Smith will discuss Carver being born into slavery in Missouri, and eventually coming to Iowa in 1888 and spending time in Winterset, Indianola, and Ames, which played a pivotal role in his life and success. The event will be from 2-3pm in the Indianola Activity Center, with all invited.
AHF to Offer I-Smile Program
American Home Findings (AHF) will be taking over several services that previously were provided by Marion County Public Health. AHF is located in Ottumwa. Katy Gottschalk, of AHF, said the first day in Knoxville is slated to be Wednesday, Oct. 5 and at a location yet to be determined. They hope to be located at the Raceway Mall on Lincoln.
City of Pella Voters Approve LOSST Extension Tuesday
City of Pella voters decided to extend the Local Option Sales and Service Tax in Pella during a special election Tuesday. In total, 56% of voters said yes to extend the measure 20 years, to run from January 1st, 2024 to December 31st, 2043. The revenue comes from a one percent sales tax on top of the six percent from the State of Iowa, and has funded quality-of-life and infrastructure projects in the City of Pella since 2001.
IN DEPTH: Data Science at Central College
A local college is offering new opportunities in data science to students. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Russ Goodman, Professor of Math, and Stephen Fyfe, Professor of Computer Science at Central College. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
Indianola Bond Issue Passes With Over 80% Yes
Unofficial results from the Indianola Community School District Bond Issue Tuesday show the measure passed with 1,862 “Yes” votes out of 2,177, well over the 60% threshold needed at 85%. Indianola School Board President Rob Keller tells KNIA News the bond issue was something that he saw bring...
Nana Jana Run Set for Saturday
The Nana Jana 5k Fun Run is scheduled for Saturday, September 17. Registration will be at 8 a.m. with the race starting at 9 a.m. The run will be held at organizer Dan Dennison’s farm located 5-miles south of Knoxville off Highway 14. Dennison tells KNIA KRLS News why...
Betty J. Bergman
Betty J. Bergman, 94, formerly of Pella, passed away on November 4, 2021 in Duluth, Minnesota. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, September 20th, at 11:00 a.m. at the Oakwood Cemetery in Pella. Van Dyk Duven Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Well Wheels Removes Barriers to Transportation
The Well, a nonprofit organization located in Pella, Knoxville and Fairfield has launched a vehicle ministry called Well Wheels. The goal of Well Wheels is to help people remove transportation barriers through assisting in the acquisition of a used vehicle, at minimum cost, and help clients learn the responsibilities of ownership.
Pella PD Annual Report Released
The Pella Police Department has published their Annual Report for the past City of Pella fiscal year. Captain Paul Haase says the data outlined is from July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022 and includes the department’s highlights from the last year, showcasing many of the projects, community policing events, statistics, and the successes of their department members. Find the annual report for the Pella Police Department here.
Pella Local Option Sales Tax Passes in Special Election
Yes – 56% (1221 votes) 2,182 total votes counted. Results found here. The tax will remain 1% on top of the 6% state sales tax until December 2044 (20 year extension).
City of Indianola Fall Cleanup in October
The City of Indianola Fall Cleanup will take place in October, with the Indianola Brush Facility, allowing residents to dispose of large and unwanted items at the Indianola Brush Facility. Items accepted in the drop-off will include books, box springs, mattresses, chairs, couches, and tables, while broken glass, construction materials, concrete, railroad ties, drywall, and tires are among those that are prohibited.
Knoxville Middle School Ribbon Cutting Planned
The Knoxville Community School District, along with the Knoxville Chamber of Commerce will host a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the grand opening of the new Knoxville Middle School at 4:30 p.m. on September 30. On March 3, 2020, the community of Knoxville approved a bond vote to build the new...
Pella School Board Secures Contracts for Early Childhood Center
The Pella School Board approved several bids for construction of the Early Childhood Center at their meeting Monday. A recommendation from DCI Group included eight total contractors to build a facility that would cost a total of $16.5 million and provide several classrooms and other features to expand preschool options in the district.
Dunkin’s 1st Place At Oskaloosa Leads Twin Cedars Cross Country
For the first time this season, the Twin Cedars Girls Cross Country Squad had enough runners to score. The Sabers placed 12th overall led by Rylee Dunkin, who won the individual race in a tough field. Her time of 20:25 was four seconds ahead of 2nd place. On the boys side, Noah Fee placed 79th in the time of 25:16. Twin Cedars will be at the Lynnville-Sully Invitational on Thursday.
