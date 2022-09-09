Read full article on original website
KJCT8
Delta will host their first annual Delta Pride Festival
DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - The first annual Delta Pride Festival is set to take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022 with a range of activities for all ages. Delta held their first Delta Pride Day in 2013. Delta Pride is a not-for-profit organization with a mission to enrich the lives...
Move Into a Permanent Vacation Setting in Grand Junction Colorado
A Colorado dream home is one that helps make every day feel like a vacation. Coming home should be something you celebrate at the end of the day, especially if have made upgrades or modifications yourself. Today we are going to check out a 'permanent vacation' waiting off Patterson in...
cpr.org
BLM Director lays out plan for Grand Junction office
Bureau of Land Management Director Tracy Stone-Manning has outlined plans to staff up the western office in Grand Junction, as the official headquarters moves back to the nation’s capital. In an email Stone-Manning sent to staff last week and obtained by CPR News, she wrote that for the first...
Body Recovered After Paddleboarder Falls Into Colorado Lake
Officials say the person fell into the water and never resurfaced.
nbc11news.com
Scattered showers to move into the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A few weeks ago, the temperature was the part that never seemed to change. We stayed hot, day after day, and the new change was the smoke by last week. Since last Wednesday, smoke and hazy skies have continued throughout the Western Slope and are more concentrated North of Montrose county. Today will be no different than what we have been experiencing; dry conditions, smoke, hazy skies, and plenty of sunshine. However, when we thought we escaped the 90-degree temperature threshold in Grand Junction, unfortunately, it makes its presence known today. Temperatures in Grand Junction will sit in the lower 90s and mid-80s for Montrose.
KJCT8
Three dead in jeep rollover by Ouray
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Monday, September 12, 2022, a Jeep rollover was reported on County Road 361 near Ouray, Colorado. The accident involved a 72-year-old man from Ouray, a 60-year-old woman from Arizona, and a third person that has yet to be identified. The vehicle involved was a...
nbc11news.com
Some rain chances on the way
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - There has not been that much change in our conditions today in the Grand Valley as we stay dry, staying under sunny skies except for the hazy/ smoky skies. What has changed today has been the temperatures. We have escaped the 90s and have hovered around in the mid-80s. Grand Junction stayed in the mid-80s while Montrose approached in the lower 80s.
Body recovered from state park lake
A body was recovered from Corn Lake in Grand Junction on Sunday.
KREX
GJPD Orders a Shelter in Place by Del Taco
Grand Junction Police Department, Shelter in Place, Del Taco, Man in Crisis, No Threat,
Deadly Crash on the National Monument
Last night, September 12, 2022, a fatal collision occurred on the National Monument.
KJCT8
Crews race to fire in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire crews are trying to knock down flames along the railroad tracks south of Orchard Mesa Cemetery along 26 7/8 Road. It is burning near railroad tracks and officials closed the railroad line and motor vehicle road while fire teams do their work. A plume...
realvail.com
Boebert at Club 20 debate: ‘In Washington D.C. the problem is there’s not enough of me’
The campaign for Democrat Adam Frisch, who is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in the Nov. 8 election, on Sunday issued a press release on Saturday night’s Club 20 debate in Grand Junction, charging Boebert with dodging the issues important to Western Slope residents. The campaign for Boebert,...
KJCT8
$100 million grant for I-70 improvement
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Congressman Joe Neguse announced yesterday, September 10, 2022, that the Colorado Department of Transportation and Clear Creek County have received a $100,000,000 grant from the US Department of Transportation INGRA grants program. Funding from this grant will go towards improving I-70 through the mountain corridor....
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Monday wrecks on Colorado 82, I-70 result in DUI arrest, injuries
A trio of crashes on Garfield County highways early Monday morning prompted road closures, sending one person into police custody and three people to the hospital, the Colorado State Patrol and Glenwood Springs Police report. The first incident happened about 1:19 a.m. Monday on westbound Colorado Highway 82 at mile...
Two more Colorado residents die from West Nile Virus
Two more people from Montrose County have died from complications associated with West Nile virus, according to a news release from Montrose County. These deaths mark the second and third West Nile virus deaths in Montrose, so far this year. "At this time, the county has 19 cases of West...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
FBI Seizes Mike Lindell’s Phone During Investigation of Colorado Clerk & Other Election Conspiracists
Returning from a successful morning hunt at his favorite duck pond, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and a friend pulled into a southern Minnesota Hardee’s drive-thru for a bite on the way home. While awaiting their order, three cars surrounded Lindell’s vehicle from all sides. Lindell says he told...
Tina Peters Can’t Keep Her Mouth Shut
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Tina Peters—the Republican Colorado county election official who tried to prove that the 2020 election was stolen by allegedly orchestrating a plan to copy election software from voting machines—is in big trouble.
