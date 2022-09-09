ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

KJCT8

Delta will host their first annual Delta Pride Festival

DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - The first annual Delta Pride Festival is set to take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022 with a range of activities for all ages. Delta held their first Delta Pride Day in 2013. Delta Pride is a not-for-profit organization with a mission to enrich the lives...
DELTA, CO
cpr.org

BLM Director lays out plan for Grand Junction office

Bureau of Land Management Director Tracy Stone-Manning has outlined plans to staff up the western office in Grand Junction, as the official headquarters moves back to the nation’s capital. In an email Stone-Manning sent to staff last week and obtained by CPR News, she wrote that for the first...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Scattered showers to move into the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A few weeks ago, the temperature was the part that never seemed to change. We stayed hot, day after day, and the new change was the smoke by last week. Since last Wednesday, smoke and hazy skies have continued throughout the Western Slope and are more concentrated North of Montrose county. Today will be no different than what we have been experiencing; dry conditions, smoke, hazy skies, and plenty of sunshine. However, when we thought we escaped the 90-degree temperature threshold in Grand Junction, unfortunately, it makes its presence known today. Temperatures in Grand Junction will sit in the lower 90s and mid-80s for Montrose.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Three dead in jeep rollover by Ouray

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Monday, September 12, 2022, a Jeep rollover was reported on County Road 361 near Ouray, Colorado. The accident involved a 72-year-old man from Ouray, a 60-year-old woman from Arizona, and a third person that has yet to be identified. The vehicle involved was a...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Some rain chances on the way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - There has not been that much change in our conditions today in the Grand Valley as we stay dry, staying under sunny skies except for the hazy/ smoky skies. What has changed today has been the temperatures. We have escaped the 90s and have hovered around in the mid-80s. Grand Junction stayed in the mid-80s while Montrose approached in the lower 80s.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Crews race to fire in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire crews are trying to knock down flames along the railroad tracks south of Orchard Mesa Cemetery along 26 7/8 Road. It is burning near railroad tracks and officials closed the railroad line and motor vehicle road while fire teams do their work. A plume...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

$100 million grant for I-70 improvement

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Congressman Joe Neguse announced yesterday, September 10, 2022, that the Colorado Department of Transportation and Clear Creek County have received a $100,000,000 grant from the US Department of Transportation INGRA grants program. Funding from this grant will go towards improving I-70 through the mountain corridor....
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Monday wrecks on Colorado 82, I-70 result in DUI arrest, injuries

A trio of crashes on Garfield County highways early Monday morning prompted road closures, sending one person into police custody and three people to the hospital, the Colorado State Patrol and Glenwood Springs Police report. The first incident happened about 1:19 a.m. Monday on westbound Colorado Highway 82 at mile...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Mother Jones

Tina Peters Can’t Keep Her Mouth Shut

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Tina Peters—the Republican Colorado county election official who tried to prove that the 2020 election was stolen by allegedly orchestrating a plan to copy election software from voting machines—is in big trouble.
MESA COUNTY, CO

