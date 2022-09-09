Read full article on original website
Lyon Living Pays $33M for Sunrise apartment complex
A garden-style rental community in Sunrise traded for $13 million above its previous sale price three years ago. An affiliate of Lyon Living, a Newport Beach, California-based multifamily real estate investment firm, paid $33.1 million for Courtyards at Sunrise, a 128-unit apartment complex at 4108 Pine Island Road, records show. The buyer obtained a $28 million loan from Comerica Bank.
Miami Beach OKs apartment building conversion to boutique hotel
An investor plans to convert an Art Deco apartment building in Miami Beach back to its original use as a hotel. The Miami Beach Historic Preservation Board on Tuesday approved plans for the Henry Hohauser-designed property at 1360 Collins Avenue. The owner, led by Jim Cavanaugh of Miami Beach, plans to redevelop the 25-unit building into a hotel with a new rooftop deck. The board greenlit the certificate of appropriateness for the partial demolition and renovation of the building.
Moishe Mana’s downtown Miami tenants allege fraudulent eviction
A group of Moishe Mana’s downtown Miami tenants filed a lawsuit against the developer’s companies, alleging they were fraudulently evicted from their spaces, The Real Deal has learned. Las Hermanas Restaurant Corp., Vive Cafe Restaurante, Golden Palace and Isabel Alteration sued Mana Miami Management LLC and 48-76 East...
Michael Shvo plans second Miami Beach office project
Michael Shvo is doubling down on Miami Beach’s office market. Fresh off obtaining city approval for an office project along Alton Road, Shvo has filed plans for a six-story office building at 1665-1667 Washington Avenue, according to city records. The Kobi Karp-designed development would have 21,000 square feet of...
Related Group, partners close on $100M-plus Fisher Island site acquisition
UPDATED, Sept. 14, 9:20 p.m.: Jorge Pérez’s Related Group and its partners closed on their purchase of the last condo development site on exclusive Fisher Island in Miami Beach. Miami-based Related, billionaire Teddy Sagi, BH Group and Chicago-based Wanxiang America RE Group paid more than $100 million for...
Lease roundup: Rentals manager Belong moves HQ to Brickell
Belong, a rental homes management company, is moving its headquarters from California to Brickell in Miami. The company will occupy a 7,000-square-foot space at the Brickell City Tower at 80 Southwest Eighth Street, according to Owen Savir, co-founder of Belong. It is renovating the space and working out of a temporary office at the 800 Brickell tower for the time being.
Fendi Château tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
Condo sales volume in Miami-Dade County dropped during the week of Labor Day, while the average sale price rose. Sales totaled $91.2 million, less than the $148.9 million of the week prior. The average sale price of $754,000 was above the $639,000 average sale price a week earlier. Price ranges...
Carlyle pays $33M for Boynton Beach shopping center
Carlyle Management doubled its Boynton Beach retail holdings with a $33 million purchase of Sprouts-anchored shopping center. An affiliate of Katonah, New York-based Carlyle acquired the retail component of Mainstreet at Boynton at 6405 Boynton Beach Boulevard, according to a press release. The deal breaks down to $630 a square foot.
French insurance CEO buys Fort Lauderdale estate
A French insurance chief bought a newly built home and adjacent lot in a Fort Lauderdale golf community for $9.7 million, after listing his waterfront Allison Island compound in Miami Beach. Records show Laurent and Pascale Ouazana purchased the house at 3916 Country Club Lane from Sharon Gustafson. Gustafson also...
Brooklyn firm looks to build 47-story Fort Lauderdale tower
Dependable Equities is proposing a 47-story rental tower in downtown Fort Lauderdale, adding to the Brooklyn developer’s pipeline of projects. The plan by Dependable Equities, led by Isaac Schlesinger and Rabsky Group co-owner Simon Dushinsky, will go before the Fort Lauderdale Development Review Committee Tuesday. The developer is seeking site plan review approval for the proposed project at 633 Southeast Third Avenue.
Jeffrey Soffer’s Fontainebleau buys North Miami marina
Jeffrey Soffer’s Fontainebleau Development picked up a North Miami marina for $10.1 million, more than $9 million above the property’s last sale price 27 years ago. An affiliate of Aventura-based Fontainebleau acquired PowerHouse Marina at 13255 Biscayne Boulevard, records show. The seller, an entity led by David A. Marcus, purchased the 1-acre site for $912,500 in 1995. A nearly 10,000-square-foot, two-story building and 12 slips were completed in 1967, records show. The property also has a boat repair yard.
